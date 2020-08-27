Energy
Waltersmith Petroman Oil to expand output by 600%, as it opens mini-refinery soon
The refinery is expected to contribute about 271 million litres of refined products.
Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Nigeria’s independent producer, has reportedly disclosed its plan to increase the output of its 5,000 barrel a day capacity mini-refinery in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State to 30,000 barrels a day by 2022. The refinery, which is 98% completed, is expected to be commissioned in September 2029.
This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Chikezie Nwosu, on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.
“We expect that by September we should be ready to test-run the refinery, now at 98% completion. We are going to grow its capacity by an additional 25,000 barrels a day to make it 30,000 barrels,” he said.
READ: Malabu Oil Loot: UK set to refund Nigeria’s $85m
The Back story: In December 2019, Nairametrics reported that Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited had been awarded an oil block in Equatorial Guinea’s Niger Delta basin known as Block EG-23.
Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited and Hawtai Energy Hongkong were granted a 40% participating interest each in the oil block, while Equatorial Guinea’s national oil company, GE Petrol, was granted 20%. This is according to a statement from the Equatorial Guinea Government.
Nwosu explained that the earlier plan to commission the refinery, which was built by Houston-based VFuels, in May was hampered by the Coronavirus pandemic.
READ: NNPC states why it failed to fix refineries, to build 200,000 capacity refinery
The refinery, which is expected to primarily serve the South-Eastern part of the country, is expected to contribute about 271 million litres of refined products including Diesel, Naptha, HFO and Kerosene annually to the domestic market and create both direct and indirect jobs particularly within the host communities.
According to him, the crude processing plant is part of a bigger industrial energy park that will serve as a manufacturing base for oil and gas components.
“The project includes a 30-megawatt power station, which Waltersmith will expand to about 300 megawatts,” he added.
READ: Here’s why Total is selling its 12.5% stake in Nigerian oil block
Why it matters: Nigeria has desperately tried to revive its refining industry that has languished for years.
The nation’s refineries did not refine a single barrel of crude oil in a while year, but reportedly incurred a combined operating expense of N142.07 billion, according to the latest earnings report from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.
The NNPC attributed the abysmal operational performance of the refineries to an ongoing revamping process aimed at further enhancing their capacity utilisation once completed.
The refineries, which are located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri, have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day but have continued to operate far below the installed capacity.
Meanwhile, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is also building a refinery with a capacity of 650,000 barrels a day that will help cut Nigeria’s $7 billion annual fuel-import bill.
Energy
FG says no electricity tariff increase for poor, vulnerable Nigerians, gives conditions for increase
DISCOs have been given conditions under which electricity tariffs can be reviewed and increased.
The Federal Government has disclosed that poor and vulnerable Nigerians will not be experiencing any electricity tariff increase. The clarification is in response to a media report of an increase in electricity tariffs in Nigeria. It also asked the general public and stakeholders in the power sector to disregard any report of an arbitrary tariff increase.
The disclosure was made by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) through a press statement that was issued on Wednesday, August 27, 2020, and signed by its Executive Chairman, James Momoh.
NERC revealed that electricity tariff reviews, going forward, will only follow service-based principles. Under these principles, Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) will only be able to review tariff rates for customers when they consult with them, and commit to increasing the number of hours of supply per day and quality of service.
NERC stated that in line with these expectations, DISCOs have been directed to engage with their customers on a Serviced Based Tariff structure, where DISCOs can only review tariffs for customers under the following conditions:
- Customers are consulted and communicated a guaranteed level of electricity service by the DISCOs based on hours of supply.
- Customers are metered.
- No estimated billing through the strict enforcement of the capping regulation. This means that unmetered customers will not experience any cost increase beyond what is chargeable to metered customers in the same area.
Going further, NERC disclosed that even under the above stated conditions, there will be no tariff change for the most vulnerable, as tariffs for those consuming 50KW or less remain frozen. Also, customers receiving less than 12 hours of power supply are expected not to experience any change in tariffs.
The President has also approved a waiver of the import levy on meters so that those who do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at reasonable costs.
Nairametrics, while quoting a media report, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved electricity tariff increase with effect from September 1, 2020. The report suggested that the President may have finally approved the official implementation of cost-reflective tariffs for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, with the tariff now set to go live on September 1, 2020.
@nercng says No tariff raise for poor and vulnerable Nigerians; DisCos directed to embark on mass metering. @MobilePunch @NTANewsNow @channelstv @DailyPostNGR @vanguardngrnews @ProfOsinbajo @LeadershipNGA @THISDAYLIVE @BusinessDayNg @KapitalFM @asoradiotvabuja @yawazobiafm pic.twitter.com/Gfz5DpVxab
— NERC Nigeria (@NERCNG) August 26, 2020
Energy
Buhari stops estimated billings as he directs mass metering of electricity consumers
NERC said President Buhari remains committed to protecting Nigerians arbitrary/estimated billings.
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that there should be a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country. This is an effort by the Federal Government to put an end to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity.
This information is part of the press statement issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and signed by its Executive Chairman, James Momoh.
Get finance and economic data from Nairametrics
The statement from NERC reads, “The President has directed that there should be a nationwide mass-metering program in an effort by the Federal Government to put a stop to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity.”
The Presidency, in its tweet post on its official Twitter handle, stated that the Federal Government is working to ensure that Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) commit to increasing the number of hours of electricity supply every day and also improve on their quality of service.
READ: President Buhari approves N13.3 billion for Community Policing in Nigeria
It also stated that President Muhammadu Buhari remains committed to the protection of poor and vulnerable Nigerians from increased electricity tariff and arbitrary/estimated billings.
The Presidency had earlier announced the approval of a one-year waiver of import levy on electricity meters, so that Nigerians who do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at a reasonable cost.
It can be recalled that last year, in a bid to fast track the roll-out of meters to electricity consumers, NERC introduced the Meter Asset Providers (MAP) programme.
READ ALSO: 2020 Q2 Analysis: Conoil Plc, hanging by the thread
Under this scheme, the regulation provides for the third-party financing of meters, under a permit issued by the Commission, and amortised over a period of 10 years. The electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), in line with their licensing terms and conditions, are obliged to achieve their metering targets as set by the Commission under the new regulation.
This was slowed down because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Federal Government is working to ensure that DisCos commit to increasing the number of hours of electricity supply per day, and quality of service. A mass metering program is underway, and President @MBuhari remains committed to the protection of poor & vulnerable Nigerians. https://t.co/OOYjoy3Yij
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 26, 2020
President @MBuhari ends estimated Billing; directs nationwide mass metering
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 26, 2020
Energy
President Buhari reportedly approves electricity tariff increase from September 1st 2020
Electricity Tariff hike is set to go live on September 1, 2020.
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the much-anticipated electricity tariff increase effective from September 1st, 2020. This is according to a report in Thisday Newspaper.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had approved service reflected tariffs for the electricity sector and was due to commence July 1, 2020 after it was initially postponed from April 1, 2020. However, this was suspended after reports indicated Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, had pushed for a postponement until key areas of disagreement are sorted.
According to Thisday, the president ” may have finally approved the official implementation of cost-reflective tariffs for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),” with the tariff now set to go live on September 1, 2020. The report also indicates the president signed off the tariff increase on Tuesday following pressures by the World Bank.
READ: FG names railway stations after Tinubu, Saraki, Awolowo, others
U-Turn
Just a few months ago, the National Assembly promised tariffs will not increase until the first quarter of 2021 following several deliberations it held with stakeholders.
In the course of the meeting, the DISCOs too admitted that they were not well prepared for the planned hike in tariffs even though they so much desired the increase. The meeting agreed to defer the planned hike till first quarter of next year while the leadership of the National Assembly promised to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue.
“The agreement here is that there is not going to be any increase in the tariffs on July 1st,” Lawan said at the end of the meeting.
“The Speaker and I, we are going to take appropriate action and meet with the President. We are in agreement here that there is no question on the justification of the increase but the time is simply not right and appropriate measures need to be put in place. So between now and the first quarter of next year, our task will be to work together with you to ensure that we put those blocks in place to support the eventual increase in tariffs,” the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan
READ: Implications of CBN’s latest devaluation and FX unification
It is unclear whether the National Assembly will once again wade into this matter.
World Bank Pressure
Nigeria applied for a $3 billion world bank loan from which $1.5 billion and another $1-$1.5 billion loan is for State Governments. However, as reported earlier, the world bank expects Nigeria to meet certain preconditions before the loan is disbursed. Some of the conditions we gather include;
- Unification of the exchange rate
- Introduction of new electricity tariffs
- Removal of fuel subsidy.
The World Bank is also reported to have earmarked $750 million for the Power Sector and reportedly will not disburse the loans if the power sector is not operating a cost-reflective tariff regime. However, it appears DisCos had some issues to clarify with stakeholders such as the Regulators before a new tariff can be approved.
What this means: By giving presidential approval it seems inevitable that new electricity tariffs could kick in starting September 1st, 2020.
- This means most Nigerians will now have to pay more for electricity.
- Electricity is a major component of Nigeria’s inflation rate which has galloped to 12.82% as of July 2020.
- It is thus, inevitable that Nigeria’s inflation rate will remain high in the months to come.
- It is also expected that the tariff increase should be commensurate with an increase in power supply.