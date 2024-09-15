Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has announced a contribution of N100 million for the rebuilding of flood-ravaged Borno State.

This announcement was made via his official X page on September 15, where he shared a video of his visit to Governor Babagana Zulum.

The gesture follows the flood disaster that struck Maiduguri and its environs on September 12, 2024, resulting in loss of lives and property.

Borno needs rebuilding

The former VP described the situation as a monumental disaster unprecedented in the state’s history.

He extended his condolences to the government and affected families over their losses.

Atiku seized the moment to advocate for the rebuilding of the state while donating N100 million from his personal funds.

He assured the governor of support from relevant stakeholders.

He said:

“Of course, it is a time for rebuilding, as that is what follows immediately after such disasters. And we are not alone in this. We want to let you know that we are all partners in the rebuilding of my community and Borno State in general.

“Therefore, I want to announce my own contribution to the rebuilding of Borno State, to the tune of N100 million.”

More Insights

Since the disaster, several individuals and institutions, including the Nigerian Bar Association, have called for financial intervention.

Following the event, Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the state and pledged the federal government’s continued support to flood and insecurity victims. He assured that states would receive additional relief and recovery support from the government.

Last Wednesday, Governor Zulum confirmed receipt of a N3 billion flood intervention fund from the Federal Government, designated for addressing the devastation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the governments of Yobe and Gombe states donated N100 million to Borno.

What You Should Know

Maiduguri is facing its most severe flooding since 1994, with residents in Borno on high alert as rising waters have submerged numerous homes.

The flooding is reportedly due to the overflow of the Alau Dam, which has been filled to capacity for the past week.

In a statement issued early Tuesday, titled “Flooding Alert for River Bank Residents,” Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, called for the immediate evacuation of affected areas. He also urged residents in these areas to follow designated evacuation routes for their safety.

He said, “Due to the unusually high volume of water this year, we urge all residents living along the riverbank to take immediate action to protect themselves and their properties.”

On September 12, 2024, the Borno State Governor appealed to community leaders, business owners, non-governmental organizations, and wealthy individuals to come together to support residents who are suffering.

“We are working closely with various federal government agencies, civil society organizations, and the Nigerian military to ensure that relief efforts are streamlined and effective.

“I invite and encourage other stakeholders to collaborate with our agencies to identify the best ways of providing assistance. Together, we can create a robust response plan that addresses not only immediate needs but also long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts,” he stated.