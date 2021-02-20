Market Views
Why Nigerian stock bears are roaring loud
Since January’s gains, recent outlook of the Nigerian stock market has not been particularly impressive.
The Nigerian stock market seems to have become a victim of its own success. Its All Share Index in the year 2020 emerged as the best-performing index in the world as it gained +50.03%.
The Nigerian equities market is reversing some of the January gains which were driven by factors including, continued local participation, positive sentiments around vaccine distribution despite reported increase and new strains of the COVID-19 virus, and the outlook that fixed income yields could remain low for longer.
Combined, this drove the market up by 5.3% in January.
“However, the sentiment seems to have reversed given the mixed signal from the fixed income market that yields may begin to rise faster-than-anticipated after the outcome of the last OMO and NTB auctions conducted by the CBN,” said Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research.
Again, the slow-paced vaccine distribution amidst increased case counts both globally and locally is worrisome. “Consequently, equities are down 4.7% on a month-to-date basis in February,” the Lagos-based investment banker added.
It became unsurprising that such a position caught the eye of diverse categories of investors who obviously want a piece of the pie. However, these expectations are short-term driven.
“A high percentage of results released to date have not been particularly impressive,” said Adetayo Teluwo, a scholar at Warwick Business School.
Investors are conscious of the impact of the current economic climate on multiple sectors and are opting to cut losses across portfolios. As a result, immediate profit-taking has been prioritized over delayed capital appreciation.
The current bearish trend in the Nigerian stock market was caused by the widespread profit-taking activities which started in the past three weeks.
“The impressive earnings report by companies like AXA Mansard, TOTAL, and some others despite the impact of Covid19 in the past year drove their respective share prices up and traders are locking in on their gains, thereby causing market sentiments to fall in the red,” said Darlington Morsi Onyemaka, a Forbes Accelerator Cohort ’20 and founder of Quba Exchange.
“Sell-offs would guarantee the right pricing for Investors who are eyeing juicy dividends at higher volumes.
“Investors are positioning to buy the same targeted stocks at lower prices ahead of re-entry towards earning dividends,” Adetayo added.
Investor confidence has been impacted by a few unfavorable regulatory shocks in recent times. The consistent sell-offs and price dips continue to play in the hands of investors who prefer to shore up on the investor stocks in their portfolio. Silent, aggressive accumulation of insurance stocks using off-the-radar vehicles is a contributory factor as well.
Keripe opined that given the wall of liquidity in the market, some investors have been on the sideline, waiting to see some level of correction.
“It is not beyond foreign Investors to dump stocks in high volumes opening the gates for the hungry bears,” says Adetayo.
That being said, Nigerian equities are still relatively underpriced at a 15.3x price-earnings ratio compared with some of its global & BRICS peers, and now presents an entry opportunity for investors that have been waiting for a correction.
“However, the expectation for corporate earnings performance and dividend outlook remains positive particularly for the companies operating in the resilient sectors of the economy (Telecomms, Banking & Agriculture), we believe this would provide support for the market,” Keripe added.
Market Views
Strong sell-offs in STANBIC BANK, top pharmaceuticals weigh slightly on Nigerian stocks
Today’s market performance was mostly driven by a significant dip in bellwether STANBIC by -10.00%.
Nigerian stock market ended the week at a near stalemate. The All-share index dropped slightly by 0.06% to 40,186.70 index points following fifteen sessions of losses over the past 3 weeks.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -0.21% and N21.02 trillion, respectively. Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth was negative today, weaker at 0.71x on 15 advancers and 21 decliners.
- Today’s market performance was mostly driven by a significant dip in bellwether STANBIC by -10.00%. WAPCO & SEPLAT also fell by -2.15% and -3.46% respectively.
- A total volume of 307.7 million units of shares, valued at N2.90 billion exchanged hands in 4,393 deals.
- The most traded stocks by volume were FBNH (85.57 million units), UCAP (53.32 million units), and UBA (23.34 million units), while FBNH (N624 million), ZENITHBANK (N431.95 million), and GUARANTY (N348.55 million) topped the value chart.
Top gainers
- LIVESTOCK up 9.27% to close at N2.24
- PORTPAINT up 8.70% to close at N3.25
- FTNCOCOA up 8.16% to close at N0.53
- UCAP up 6.19% to close at N6.35
- AFRIPRUD up 5.80% to close at N7.3
Top losers
- STANBIC down 10.00% to close at N38.7
- MAYBAKER down 9.89% to close at N4.19
- MULTIVERSE down 8.33% to close at N0.22
- NEIMETH down 7.80% to close at N2.01
- ROYALEX down 7.41% to close at N0.25
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note, amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading around $63/barrel.
- That being said, significant losses were seen from a few NSE30 stocks that include Stanbic IBTC, SEPLAT, WAPCO, and intensified sell-offs among top pharmaceutical stocks and medium capitalized stocks weighed slightly on the bourse.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term, however, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.
Market Views
Record sell-offs persists in medium and low capitalized Nigerian stocks
The most traded stocks by volume were GUARANTY (46.15 million units), FBNH (35.34 million units), and DANGSUGAR (26.81 million units).
Nigerian Stock market could not sustain yesterday’s positive run as the All-share index dipped by 0.19% today to close at 40,494.35 index points. Consequently, year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 0.56% and N21.18 trillion, respectively.
- The most traded stocks by volume were GUARANTY (46.15 million units), FBNH (35.34 million units), and DANGSUGAR (26.81 million units), while GUARANTY (N1.42 billion), ZENITHBANK (N652 million), and DANGSUGAR (N510.52 million) topped the value chart.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was inverse of the broad index as 21 stocks gained while 19 stocks declined in price. ARDOVA (+9.06%) led the gainers for the day, while CORNERSTONE (-10.00%) topped the losers.
Top gainers
- LEARNAFRCA up 9.28% to close at N1.06
- ARDOVA up 9.06% to close at N18.05
- MULTIVERSE up 8.33% to close at N0.26
- WEMABANK up 7.69% to close at N0.7
- GUINNESS up 7.32% to close at N22
Top losers
- CORNERST down 10.00% to close at N0.54
- UPDCREIT down 10.00% to close at N5.4
- CHIPLC down 9.52% to close at N0.38
- PRESTIGE down 8.51% to close at N0.43
- WAPIC down 8.33% to close at N0.55
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the second trading session of the week on a negative note.
Buying pressure from blue-chip stocks, particularly GUINNESS, could not help the Stock bulls in maintaining their run on the account of profit-taking notice in a number of medium and low capitalized stocks across the market spectrum.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic return
