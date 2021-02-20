Business
We don’t know how much the Lekki toll gate makes per month – LCC MD
The MD of the LCC has addressed some of the controversies surrounding the proposed reopening of the Lekki toll gate.
Yomi Omomuwasan, Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company has stated that the company has no idea how much it makes per month from the controversial Lekki toll gate.
The MD disclosed this earlier this week to Sandra Ezekwelisi on “Hard Facts”, a radio talk show on Nigeria Info FM.
On LCC returning to tolling, the MD said that LCC is going back to operations after the massive destruction that happened there in October 2020 post-EndSARS protests.
“If not for the destruction and burning down of the facility, operations would have been on, since the event of 20th October.
“We were forced out by the destruction, even if we wanted to continue we would have been unable to because the e-tolling system was completely burned down.
“It’s going back to business. It’s not like somebody stopped us all along from tolling. It’s strictly on account of the fact that we were just unable because of lack of facility,” he said.
On the level of damage to the facility
“For the few days we have been there, we have seen the e-tolling system was damaged, all the physical devices were burnt down, (and) that is a lot of money, no thanks to the dollar.
“We also had a lot of our vehicles burnt down, the cabling system, the connectivity that is physical in nature were all burnt down.”
Timeline to resumed activities
“The way we have built the comeback plans is to re-evaluate and estimate the asset that has been burnt down, once it done, we will approach the insurance companies. And we will go on to do e-tolling procurement, (and) that could take the next 4 months for us to get back to tolling.”
On LCC leaving the tolls unmanned until the #EndSARS panel is done
Omomuwasan said the company does not agree to that but maintains, “We are not part of the EndSARS issue. We are just a company operating and working, on its own.
“Then all of a sudden we find out you have been forced out of your location. The event has been cleared, for us it means we can go back. We have nothing to do with the protests, we don’t see any reason why we should leave the plaza unmanned. We are the victims, we had nothing to do with the protest and were burnt down.”
On the debt left for LCC
The MD said the company has about N12 billion in local debt and $31 million in foreign debt.
“This was used to build the road and it has to be repaid,” he said.
On Lagos paying off LCC’s debt in 2013
“I do not know the source of your information. Coincidentally, what the state said was that the shareholders of the private company were bought out, not the debt agreement continued”.
On LCC monthly revenue
Omomuwasan said, “I never said we lost N2.5 billion, what we may have lost is in 2 forms; the loss from facility burnt, and the loss from inability to collect tolls.
“I never told anybody to say this is the loss that was incurred. The N2.5 billion was about the facility that was damaged.
“We do not have a figure to how much we have lost monthly, we do not know how much we make per month.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier that Omomuwasan noted that not returning to full operations within the shortest possible time would result in loss of jobs for the LCC’s over 500 direct staff and thousands of others across its business value chain.
Nigeria secures $1.2 billion loan from Brazil for agriculture modernization
Nigeria has signed an MOU with the Development Bank of Brazil for agriculture modernization.
The Federal Government has signed a fresh $1.2 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Development Bank of Brazil for agriculture modernization in Nigeria.
According to a report by the Guardian, the Nigerian government intends to improve agriculture mechanization and set up modern agro centers across the country with the credit facility.
The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Kwasari addressed newsmen in Abuja on the loan agreement.
Nature of loan
- The loan is a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the Brazilian Government, and would be guaranteed by the Islamic Development Bank and Islamic Corporation of Insurance for Export Credit.
- The credit facility is called “the Green Imperative Project “(GIP) and would last a period of 15 years
- The credit facility is needed by the FG to tackle the two key areas lacking in the Nigerian Agric sector. Agricultural modernization and agro-processing.
- The credit facility is expected to inject a $1.2bn foreign direct investment at a 3% interest rate over a 15-year period giving
Credit Facility: A credit facility is a type of loan made in a business or corporate finance context. It allows the borrowing business to take out money over an extended period of time rather than reapplying for a loan each time it needs money.
In effect, a credit facility lets a company take out an umbrella loan for generating capital over an extended period of time.
Atlas Mara continues talk with creditors, as one proceeds with court actions
Atlas Mara has disclosed that it is in talks with creditors to achieve a comprehensive debt restructuring.
Atlas Mara Limited, a sub-Saharan African financial services group listed on the London Stock Exchange, has disclosed that it is in talks with creditors to achieve a comprehensive debt restructuring.
According to a news report by Morningstar, the group has provided key updates on the progress made so far in its discussions with creditors of the group and certain principal holders of the Group’s convertible bonds which fell due on 31 December 2020.
In order to provide sufficient time for engagement between the Company and its creditors to reach an agreement and facilitate a comprehensive restructuring of the company’s debt, Atlas Mara notified bondholders at the end of December that it had entered into a new secured facility agreement with a fund entity managed by UBS O’Connor LLC, stating further that a standstill agreement had been reached with a group of creditors – representing 88% of its creditors – in respect of financing arrangements for Atlas Mara and subsidiary ABC Holdings Ltd.
Background of the standstill agreement
Under the standstill agreement, the consenting creditors have agreed not to exercise certain rights, or take actions, to facilitate the repayments of the convertible bonds and bilateral facilities as a result of the Group not making principal and interest payments, until the termination of the Standstill, March 31st, unless extended.
According to a statement by the financial services group, despite not reaching an agreement after series of discussions, Atlas is set on the course to a proposed plan that will help create a sustainable benefit for all stakeholders, inclusively.
Atlas noted that the discussions, however, will include plans for a comprehensive recapitalization and restructuring of the company’s and ABCH’s balance sheet, stressing that further disposals in addition to those already announced, will be made to cushion the disruptions occasioned by the pandemic.
Creditors demand payment, as one takes Atlas to court
As discussions continue with holdout creditors and other bilateral lenders, Atlas disclosed that lawyers acting for TLG ATMA Limited, one of its holdout creditors, have filed an application with the High Court of Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, British Virgin Islands pursuant to section 159, section 162(a) and section 162(1)9b) of the Insolvency Act 2003.
The creditor in its application seeks to appoint joint liquidators in respect of the Company, as the amount of outstanding debt related to TLG is approximately $10.8 million, and this includes accrued interest and other costs, compared to the total amounts due to other consenting creditors who continue to be supportive.
It is important to note that TLG and two other creditors did not agree to enter into the Standstill or similar arrangement with the Company, notwithstanding the benefits of the Standstill to the Company’s creditors as a whole.
Since the execution of the Standstill with majority of its creditors, the Atlas has continued to attempt to engage with TLG, in an effort to obtain its support and agreement to the terms of the standstill or to find another consensual solution, while TLG has not been receptive to these options and instead taken a number of actions which the Company believes are damaging to TLG’s position.
However, a number of significant consenting creditors have reaffirmed their support for the Company by granting certain waivers as a result of these hostile actions taken by TLG, in the event that TLG is unwilling to withdraw the application, Atlas Mara intends to robustly contest it for the benefit of its creditors as a whole and other stakeholders.
What you should know
- Atlas with the expectation of closing a deal in the first half of 2021 agreed to sell its banking assets in Rwanda and Tanzania to KCB Group PLC, In November 2020.
- Sequel to the initial transaction between Atlas Mara and Access Bank, after the Nigerian lender agreed to buy its Mozambique unit at the end of September, a Bloomberg report revealed that “Access Bank Plc is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Bob Diamond’s Atlas Mara Ltd, as the Lagos-based Access Bank is interested in Atlas Mara’s businesses in Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia.”
- It is important to understand that “if successful, Atlas Mara will be left with its largest investment, a 49.97% stake in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, which gives it a footprint in Africa’s largest economy.”
