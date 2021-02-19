Companies
United Capital earmarks total dividend of N4.2 billion for shareholders
United Capital Plc announced a payment of a total of N4.2 billion as dividend to shareholders for 2020.
The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc, Nigeria’s financial and investment services powerhouse, has announced the payment of a total N4.2 billion as dividend to shareholders for 2020. The resolution was made at the Board meeting which held on Friday 17, 2021.
This information was contained in a notification dated 18 February 2021, which was signed by the Company’s Director Peter Ashade, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
According to the notification, the dividend declared by United Capital on a per-share basis was pegged at 70 kobo per share, this put the total dividend to be paid to shareholders at N4,200,000,000.
What you should know
- The dividend declared for 2020 is 40% higher when compared to the total dividend of 50 kobo per share paid by the company to its shareholders last year for 2019.
- It is important to note that the dividend declared is subject to appropriate withholding tax and the approval of shareholders at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.
- The dividend will be paid to only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, March 5, 2021.
- However, with a share price of N5.98 per share at the close of trading activities yesterday on the floor of NSE, the dividend yield of the company stands at 11.7%.
What to Expect: The Audited Accounts of United Capitals Plc will be published on or before Monday, February 22, 2021, on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. This is in line with the option by the Company to submit its audited accounts within 60 days of the year-end.
Companies
Ecobank Group Posts N630 billion Revenue in 2020
Ecobank Group has recorded a revenue of over N630 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Ecobank Group has recorded a revenue of over N630 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. This represents a 7% growth when compared to N586.9 posted in the corresponding period of 2019.
In its unaudited report submitted to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, the pan-African bank stated that value of its total assets now stands at N10.2 trillion after a 19% rise.
The bank also recorded superlative performance in other key financial indices despite the harsh operating environment.
Summary of the report showed that Deposits from customers went up 23% to N7.3 trillion; Total equity up 17% to N805.1 billion; while Loans and advances to customers grew by 9% to N3.7 trillion.
However, despite the bank’s good showing in deposits from customers and revenue, profits was impacted by the provisioning for goodwill for the acquisition of Oceanic Bank in 2011. Consequently, the bank ended with profit after tax of N35.9 billion, while profit before tax and goodwill impairment closed at N126.4 billion.
The Ecobank Group had stated that it is optimistic that with clean book aftermath of the full provisioning for Oceanic Bank, it will improve on its profitability in 2021 and other years ahead.
Companies
Nigeria’s border reopening will not impact profitability in 2021 – Flour Mills GMD
Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has stated that the recent reopening of the nation’s land borders will not affect the profitability of the company.
Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya, the Group Managing Director of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc has disclosed that the recent reopening of the nation’s land borders will not adversely impact the performance and profitability of the company in 2021 and beyond.
He added that FMN will continue to leverage brand loyalty, product standardization and innovation, as well as improved cost efficiency to increase profitability in 2021.
This statement was made by the Olusanya during the company’s 9M’20/21 Investor Webinar which held virtually on January 26, 2020.
According to the statement made by Mr. Olusanya at the virtual meeting, the reopening of the nation’s land border will not affect the company’s sales and revenue, as Flour Mills Nigeria is focused on increasing operational efficiency with accelerated plans for cost optimizations across the group to ensure competitive product offerings and profitability in the new operating environment, occasioned by the border reopening.
He revealed that the company will continue to invest in local content development, production capacity and aggregation to strengthen product innovation and product standardization in a bid to foster brand loyalty.
In line with this, Flour Mills Nigeria has invested heavily to upscale its Regional Distribution Centers (RDCs), in order to gain direct access to consumer market segments across the country, and expand consumer reach with the road to market initiatives and product offerings across the group, especially in the B2C segment.
Olusanya revealed that the group has successfully opened new regional distribution centers (RDCs) in Kano, Magboro and Abuja targeting the new fast-growing B2C product categories (fats, sugar and garri).
He added that the FMN Group among other strategic investments made, has invested in trucks to support the RDCs, animal feeds and starch value chains; as well as sales force automation platforms to ensure high-quality processes and services.
He concluded that the activities of the company will be complemented by the efforts of the nation’s border security, as these agents would ensure that the borders do not become porous, and would help to curtail markets from being proliferated by imported items.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that Flour Mills Nigeria Plc declared a profit of N5.65 billion in the third quarter ended, 31st December 2020.
- The report revealed that the profit which Flour Mills made in the third quarter of its accounting year 2020/2021 rose by a whopping 150.36% when compared to the profit it made in the corresponding period of 2019.
- It is important to note that the impressive performance of the company was driven by the agro-allied segment. The Agro-Allied segment benefited immensely from the August 2019 border closure, as the profit from this segment improved by 15,268%.
