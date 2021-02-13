Personal Finance
6 Questions to consider when evaluating a job offer
Here are a few questions you should ask yourself when evaluating a job offer.
Getting a job offer after going through the recruitment process is the best news ever to receive. However, it would be best if you do not accept job offers out of excitement because it might not be the best offer for you.
So you just landed your dream job, or maybe it is not your dream job, because you are not sure about accepting the offer. Your situation might be that you got more than one job offer and you are in a state of a dilemma; you don’t know which of the job offers to accept.
Whatever your case might be, you will find your answers here. Here are a few questions you should ask yourself when evaluating a job offer:
1. Will I Grow in this Company?
If you are interested in your career growth, the first question you should ask yourself when you get a job offer is, “will I grow in this company”. A good company should have growth opportunities like employee training and development, promotions, or a chance to switch careers in the same organization.
2. Have I Been Offered a Fair Salary?
Do thorough research on the average salary people in your field receive in your country and compare it to what the company is offering you. If it looks good you can go for the job, if not you should consider other options. Besides the salary, you should also check to see if there are other benefits (Compensation, health benefits, and pension, among others) you will enjoy from the company.
3. Is the Corporate Culture in Line with My Values, Attitudes, and Goals?
Are you a religious person, or do you have some standards you would not like to compromise? You should check if the company’s corporate culture aligns with your goals, values, and moral standard. It would also be great to study the work environment to see if it is somewhere you can cope.
4. What Do I Know About the Company and its Board of Directors?
Be sure that the company has a good reputation and is not one that would pack up anytime soon. Researching the company would save you from a lot of problems. Imagine getting an offer from a company going bankrupt or has been flagged by the EFCC for corruption. Learn about the company and its board of directors, especially the person you would be reporting to in the company.
5. Can I Actually Do the Job?
Carefully go through your job description to know if you are eligible to do the job you’ve been offered. Taking a job you are not very good at, hoping to learn on the job might not be an excellent idea. Most companies would expect you to start delivering immediately you get the job. If you are sure that the job is something you can do, you should accept the offer.
6. Will it Cost me More to Work Here?
Sometimes, accepting a job offer would cost you more than remaining unemployed. If you have to travel a long distance to get to the office or spend all your monthly salary on trying to get your work done, then the job is not the best. The job can also cost you your mental and overall health. Be sure that you are not going to lose anything before you accept the job offer.
When you get a job offer, it is crucial that you sit down and evaluate the offer. The questions discussed above would serve as a guideline to making sure you make the right decision. If the company offering you a job meets all your requirements, then you are good to go, if not, you should sit still and wait for the best offer.
Personal Finance
5 Steps to manage sudden unemployment and get a new job
If you suddenly fall out of the job market, these few tips could help you manage your situation and get a new job soon.
Becoming unemployed can happen to anybody. With the country’s current recession, many companies are laying off their employees, therefore increasing the rate of unemployment in the country.
While some people become unemployed because of their lack of skills or unproductivity, many are victims of circumstances. The causes of unemployment can be categorized into three;
- Frictional Unemployment: This is when employees leave their job in search of a better one.
- Structural Unemployment: This is when the employees’ skills or income requirements no longer match the jobs available.
- Cyclical Unemployment: This is also known as demand deficient unemployment. It is when there are fewer jobs available compared to the number of applicants. Cyclical unemployment is the major cause of unemployment in Nigeria.
If you suddenly become unemployed due to any of these reasons, there are some things you need to do to get yourself back in order and land yourself a new job in no time. Keep reading to find out.
- Do a self-review: Ask yourself why you lost your job, what you did wrong and what you could have done better. That is the only way you will know what to improve on. A self-review would help you to do things better and get a good job in no time.
- Check your mental health: Losing your job and source of income can significantly impact your mental health. The majority of the people that get fired or laid off end up feeling like they are not good enough, and having this thought affects their mental health. If you recently became unemployed, you should see a therapist if need be, to make sure your mental health is in the right state. Making sure you are fit mentally would go a long way in helping you get a new job.
- Review your finances: Now is not the time to spend anyhow, at least not until you find a new job. Cut your spending, avoid taking loans and create a new budget to fit your current pocket. You can also look for other income sources like getting a menial job to do while you land your next big job or starting a small business. Reviewing your finances would help you stay out of debt.
- Network!: The best time to network and build your connections with people is now. Your network is your net worth, and if you want to land a new job soon, you have to make the right connections.
- Look for a new job: Reevaluate your career choice, update your resume and cover letter, improve your skills, learn new skills, write necessary professional exams and get back into the job market. Looking for a new job should be your top priority when you lose your job.
No matter the field you are in or how skilled you are, sudden unemployment can happen to anybody; however, it is not the end of the world. If you ever find yourself in this unforeseen circumstance, follow the tips discussed above to manage your situation, and get a better job.
Personal Finance
Living beyond your means: A deterrent to you and your financial freedom
Here are some examples to alert you that you are living beyond your means and ways.
Spending all that you have worked for in a split second without realizing it, is an obsession a lot of people are combating with. They spend money on frivolous items, varying from acquiring expensive phones, changing their closet, and purchasing a high-priced handbag. Though these items seem essential, however, it is imperative that one apply prudence while at it to avoid living beyond their means.
You can read our previous article on Lifestyle Inflation Here
Lifestyle inflation has no guide, and you can develop the habit without realizing. Here are some examples to alert you that you are living beyond your means and ways to change the precarious behaviour to avoid going bankrupt and to aid you on the right track towards achieving financial freedom.
1. High accommodation
In some places in Nigeria, rental and mortgage are very expensive. The reason is because of Estate settings, unlimited power supply and security provisions. Though, this is true does not mean you have to spend almost your annual salary to live in those locations. Personal finance experts usually advised that your housing should not be more than 28% of your income, and if your housing is above this percentage it simply means you are living beyond your means. Nevertheless, if you find yourself in this situation, you can consider the following:
- Downsizing your rent pay by moving to a comfortable and affordable area.
- Having another means of income to enable you sustain the high rent.
- Getting a roommate that you can split the rent with.
2. Buying a Car
Acquiring a car is a necessity. There is thumb rule in place of not spending a half of your annual household salary on a car. For instance, if an individual is earning 2 million a year should at best buy a car worth 1 million. However, make sure it is a used car and a brand-new car. I will advise that you spend only what you can truly afford.
3. Extravagant Lifestyle
Living an extravagant life has been a major way people live beyond their means. They spend a lot of money on themselves and on their friends every weekend that they sometimes end up not having cash on hand for their household expenses. A way to tell if this is happening is to think about your current spending situation and calculate your spending expenses. Look back over your purchases for the last month. For example, excessive eating out, spending so much on friends, clubbing and shopping. After this, look around at the rest of your life, and if you struggling to pay your utilities/ household expenses, it is time to change the situation to take better care of your money.
4. Living on Paycheck to Paycheck
It is possible to work for a month, make good money, and still feel that you do not have enough. It usually happens when you do not save much but spend everything that comes into your account. Most people in Nigeria live on paycheck to a paycheck basis. It is easy to feel trapped due to expenses, especially when you are just maintaining a lifestyle and not growing wealth. You can fix this by cutting back on unnecessary purchases, develop the habit of saving, from there you can begin to invest.
5. Lack of Budget
If it seems that you are always looking at your bank account, wondering where your last salary went, you are not alone because you might be living beyond your means. Not being sure how you spent money so quickly are signs that it is time to take a second look. If you want to get your money organized, having a budget is the first thing to do. How do you get started? Begin by listing your bills and expenses one by one and marking down how much each one costs. Then plan out where you want your money to go and strictly abide by it
6. Playing the Comparison Game
Perhaps your colleague bought a new car, or your friend buys a larger, more expensive house. You then feel that you should have what they have, even if your situations are very different. Comparison can lead you down a dark path quickly. Instead of comparing your life to others, choose to be happy about what you have and work towards what you want. Remember that your journey is not anyone else’s, and because of that, you can be excited about your own life without looking at what others have.
In conclusion, living beyond your means is something that can happen to anyone. What matters is what you do once you realize it. Changing your habits and lifestyle might seem difficult initially, but you will find it is worth it. Begin budgeting, saving, and investing. Once you see some progress toward your goals, you will be on your way to living a much better financial life.
Adeyemi Oludare Adedotun
February 13, 2021 at 8:53 am
This is an excellent write up and eye opener to making good decision while searching for jobs.