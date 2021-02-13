6 Questions to consider when evaluating a job offer

Getting a job offer after going through the recruitment process is the best news ever to receive. However, it would be best if you do not accept job offers out of excitement because it might not be the best offer for you.

So you just landed your dream job, or maybe it is not your dream job, because you are not sure about accepting the offer. Your situation might be that you got more than one job offer and you are in a state of a dilemma; you don’t know which of the job offers to accept.

Whatever your case might be, you will find your answers here. Here are a few questions you should ask yourself when evaluating a job offer:

1. Will I Grow in this Company?

If you are interested in your career growth, the first question you should ask yourself when you get a job offer is, “will I grow in this company”. A good company should have growth opportunities like employee training and development, promotions, or a chance to switch careers in the same organization.

2. Have I Been Offered a Fair Salary?

Do thorough research on the average salary people in your field receive in your country and compare it to what the company is offering you. If it looks good you can go for the job, if not you should consider other options. Besides the salary, you should also check to see if there are other benefits (Compensation, health benefits, and pension, among others) you will enjoy from the company.

3. Is the Corporate Culture in Line with My Values, Attitudes, and Goals?

Are you a religious person, or do you have some standards you would not like to compromise? You should check if the company’s corporate culture aligns with your goals, values, and moral standard. It would also be great to study the work environment to see if it is somewhere you can cope.

4. What Do I Know About the Company and its Board of Directors?

Be sure that the company has a good reputation and is not one that would pack up anytime soon. Researching the company would save you from a lot of problems. Imagine getting an offer from a company going bankrupt or has been flagged by the EFCC for corruption. Learn about the company and its board of directors, especially the person you would be reporting to in the company.

5. Can I Actually Do the Job?

Carefully go through your job description to know if you are eligible to do the job you’ve been offered. Taking a job you are not very good at, hoping to learn on the job might not be an excellent idea. Most companies would expect you to start delivering immediately you get the job. If you are sure that the job is something you can do, you should accept the offer.

6. Will it Cost me More to Work Here?

Sometimes, accepting a job offer would cost you more than remaining unemployed. If you have to travel a long distance to get to the office or spend all your monthly salary on trying to get your work done, then the job is not the best. The job can also cost you your mental and overall health. Be sure that you are not going to lose anything before you accept the job offer.

When you get a job offer, it is crucial that you sit down and evaluate the offer. The questions discussed above would serve as a guideline to making sure you make the right decision. If the company offering you a job meets all your requirements, then you are good to go, if not, you should sit still and wait for the best offer.