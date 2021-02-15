Commodities
Oil prices post highest level in 13 months amid rising Middle East strain
Brent crude surged by 1.8%, at $63.52 a barrel, after rallying to a session high of $63.76, the highest price sighted since Jan. 22, 2020
Oil prices gained to the highest price level in more than a year as supply fears strengthened over rising tension in the Middle East prompted fresh buying.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude surged by 1.8%, at $63.52 a barrel, after rallying to a session high of $63.76, the highest price sighted since Jan. 22, 2020.
Also, the U.S based oil contract, WTI futures gained 2.2%, to trade at $60.75 a barrel. It touched the highest since January 8, 2020.
READ: Oil prices near $60 a barrel, OPEC+ stays resolute on supply cuts
It’s key to note that Oil prices had previously rallied by around 5% last week.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen revealed late night yesterday that it had earlier destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by an Iran supported rebel faction targeted towards Saudi Arabia thereby raising fears of fresh Middle East tensions.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on other macros pushing oil prices at record high;
“Finally, with the market-based inflation readings snapping back to pre-Covid-19 levels, commodities, particularly oil, provide an exacting breakeven hedge against inflation.
“So, the combination of mother nature supply disruption fusing with real demand and in addition to that in cross-asset trades using oi future as a perfect inflation hedge, February has surprisingly morphed into a mini oil supercycle.”
READ: CBN crypto ban and its ramifications for Nigerian banks
What to expect: Although recent comments from Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak reveal the Russians might decide to pump more oil into a properly controlled energy market amid soaring oil prices, still, the energy market continues to focus on inflation break-evens and good old mother nature.
Commodities
Gold traders go wary over rising U.S. Treasury yields
Gold prices drifted slightly lower at the first trading session of the week after U.S. Treasury yields soared to their highest in nearly 11 months.
Gold prices drifted slightly lower at the first trading session of the week after U.S. Treasury yields soared to their highest in nearly 11 months in the previous session.
At the time of drafting this report, spot gold was trading lower by 0.1% to $1,821.84 per ounce.
Gold traders are becoming increasingly wary as U.S. Treasury yields surged to their highest levels since March 2020 at the end of last week’s trading session, though U.S inflation expectations ticked up to a six-year high.
READ: Gold prices post gains on $1.9 trillion stimulus program
What you must know: Usually, higher inflation boosts the price of the precious metal in principle, but also helps U.S Treasury yields (gold’s arch-enemy), which in turn helps the opportunity cost of holding the safe haven shinny asset.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave further insights on the political macro condition that could determine the precious metal future, at least for the midterm knowing fully well that gold is priced in the U.S dollar.
READ: Gold prices drop lower, Gold traders await U.S. Federal Reserve
“Gold came close to breaking back below USD1,800/oz. A second break below that level this month would have done some psychological damage to the market, I believe.
“On the political side, President Biden’s incentives look fully aligned with getting the US economy and populations as healthy as possible ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections.
“If both fiscal and monetary policy makes maximum efforts into a post-pandemic recovery, then at the very least we will get temporary inflation along with plenty of debate whether it might become more permanent.”
READ: Gold prices tumble over rising U.S dollar
Bottom Line
Gold traders are not keen on going long, at least for the near term, on the bias that rising U.S Treasury yields see investors showing less interest in the yellow metal.
Commodities
Nigeria’s major export, crude oil posts yearly high
Brent crude futures closed at $62.43 after rising to an intra-daily session high of $62.83, the highest price level since Jan. 22, 2020
Oil prices recorded impressive gains at the last trading session of the week.
Oil prices settled at their highest levels in more than a year on hopes a U.S. stimulus deal will boost the energy demand coupled with strong compliance in output cuts by OPEC+.
Brent crude futures closed at $62.43 after rising to an intra-daily session high of $62.83, the highest price level since Jan. 22, 2020.
READ: Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude exports resume as ExxonMobil lifts force majeure
West Texas Intermediate printed a weekly gain of about 4.7% while Brent crude rallied by 5.3% on the week.
Oil traders are virtually going long on macros that show U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing hard for approval of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan to bolster economic growth and help millions of its unemployed citizens.
Oil prices are also printing yearly high attributed partly to production curbs from the Saudis’ and leading oil producers, as they try as much possible in supporting prices weakened by the ravaging COVID-19 virus that keeps disrupting the global economy
READ: Oil prices stay firm after reaching highest point in more than 11 months
What you must know: Brent crude is the leading global benchmark for Atlantic basin crude oils. The international benchmark is used to set the price of crude oil for about two-thirds of the world’s traded crude oil, including Nigeria’s crude (Bonny Light, Brass River, Qua Iboe, etc.).
- About 90% of Nigeria’s export earnings coming from crude oil and about 60% of the Federal government revenue is gotten from oil.
- The importance of crude oil can’t be ignored; it is used mainly in fueling aircraft, vehicles, and trucks that facilitate economic lifestyles and activities in the modern world.
- Derivatives from refined crude are used in the production of polymers, as well as the production of waxes, tars asphalts, and lubricants.
READ: IMF explains why economic diversification is important to Nigeria
However, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics said that it could weigh on oil prices after pulling back some of its gains at Wednesday and Thursday’s trading session;
“After two downward corrections from Brent’s mid $61’s on two consecutive days, it suggests the markets got positioned a bit peaky especially after the IEA delivered a reality check and revised down its global oil demand forecast for 2021 and warned the market recovery is fragile.
“There might be a growing sense that commentary and analysis got slightly too far over its skis as the price corrects upwards even though the data does not suggest a significant change in the near-term outlook. As such the IEA release provided the market with a vital sensibility check.”
What to expect: Oil traders for the midterm will focus their attention on the March 4 OPEC+ meeting as a risk to the current view at a time energy experts expect Saudi Arabia’s unilateral Feb/Mar cuts to be rolled back.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]