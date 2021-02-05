Commodities
Oil prices near $60 a barrel, OPEC+ stays resolute on supply cuts
Oil traders are going long on hopes that a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposed by Joe Biden last month would see the light of day.
Crude oil prices rallied high at the last trading session of the week, nearing the $60 price level amid leading producers’ commitment to continued supply cuts and positive signs at the world’s largest economy’s recovery.
What you must know: At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures traded at $59.24 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 0.73% to $56.64 a barrel.
OPEC+'s most recent attitude has been a real positive for crude oil prices, on the account of Saudi Arabia, a leading oil producer, already curbing its oil production by about 1 million barrels of crude oil.
- OPEC+’s most recent attitude has been a real positive for crude oil prices, on the account of Saudi Arabia, a leading oil producer, already curbing its oil production by about 1 million barrels of crude oil.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on macros pushing oil prices at yearly highs.
“There was a nice V-looking chart for WTI today with the commodity hit on the release of the EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2021 (projecting it will take years to get back to 2019 levels of US energy consumption), only to quickly bounce back.
“Oil spent much of New York session above WTI U$56 a barrel, extending gains from Wednesday when OPEC+ maintained oil output cuts, as optimism over a much-discussed US stimulus package also proved supportive.
“When demand drives commodity prices, it has a more bullish impact and leaves a more lasting reflection on price action.”
What to expect: The full OPEC+ ministerial meeting in early March could be more difficult because production increases will likely be on the table, especially if oil prices continue to trend up.
Commodities
Gold prices tumble over rising U.S dollar
Gold futures traded $1,826/ounce losing about 0.50% in value amid a social media-driven rally that was in play in the past few days.
Gold prices drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week, as global investors weighed the soaring value sighted in the U.S dollar.
The U.S dollar which normally moves inversely to the precious metal was at its highest levels in over two months on Wednesday and thus kept its bullish run, taking into account the U.S dollar index was up by 0.23% to trade at 91.315 index points.
The U.S dollar which normally moves inversely to the precious metal was at its highest levels in over two months on Wednesday and thus kept its bullish run, taking into account the U.S dollar index was up by 0.23% to trade at 91.315 index points.
In addition, the Benchmark 10-year U.S Treasury yield also rose to its highest point in more than three weeks.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on prevailing macros weighing on the precious metal in the near term;
“Gold has relinquished its January seasonality boost. With Chinese physical demand getting balloted down due to the LNY mobility restrictions, the market remains a seller on rally environment. Gold trade flat overnight as FX market did little to show the way.”
“The long positioning in silver seems to have been reduced pretty quickly after the spike on Monday, with the metal having now gone from $25 to $30 and back to $27. Gold seems to have been dragged back to the bottom of its range for the past few weeks.”
What to expect: Gold traders, however, stay resolute. on this account, the U.S dollar remains prone to a significant amount of inflationary measures. As long as gold stays above $1800 that argument should continue to hold.
Commodities
Oil prices stay firm after reaching highest point in more than 11 months
Brent crude futures rose by 0.3%, to $57.62 a barrel, in a fourth straight day of gains after hitting $58.05 on Tuesday.
Oil prices stayed firm at the third trading session of the week, amid high hopes that global oil stocks will fall back to a more normal range in 2021, coupled with U.S. lawmakers moving within striking distance of approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill.
At press time, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up by 0.2%, to $54.87 a barrel thereby recording a third straight day of gains.
Brent crude futures rose by 0.3%, to $57.62 a barrel, in a fourth straight day of gains after hitting $58.05 on Tuesday, its highest in more than 11 months.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key macros happening at the world’s largest commodity derivatives market:
“Oil continues to strengthen today with Brent just shy of US$58 a barrel before profit-taking set in.
“Considerable activity in the physical market is behind the move and is pushing the backwardation further. Shell purchased five cargoes of North Sea oil yesterday in the Platts (10-minute) window and placed bids for seven more which remained unfilled. To put that in perspective, typically one or two cargoes trade in the 10-minute window.
“Demand in the physical market has been the driver of a strong front of the curve for this week fueled by news of OPEC+ production compliance at 99%. US vaccine rollout picking up steam in recent weeks are all getting framed as the Biden administration pushes for a colossal stimulus deal.”
What to expect: Oil traders are now anticipating that downside risk on oil prices will remain limited unless there is a material change in expectations for the duration of the pandemic’s impact on demand.
Commodities
Oil prices up, Saudi Aramco says energy demand will soon return to pre-COVID-19 era
The world’s leading oil giant, Saudi Aramco, has predicted that energy demand will return to pre-COVID-19 levels later in 2021.
Crude oil prices rallied to their highest level in more than two weeks, as expectations strengthened on energy demand picking up globally.
At the time of writing this report, the British based oil contract, Brent crude, rallied by 0.78% to trade at $56.77 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.80% to trade at $53.98 a barrel.
The world’s leading oil giant, Saudi Aramco, has predicted that energy demand will return to pre-COVID-19 levels later in 2021, adding that it is confident the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is now in sight.
What you must know: Saudi Aramco is the national energy company of Saudi Arabia and the most valuable energy company. It produces five grades of crude oil and natural gas liquids.
- It also produces refined energy products that include liquefied petroleum gas, ethanol, naphtha, and other products.
- It exports about 75% of its crude oil to foreign markets, most often with its oil tankers. Saudi Aramco has access to crude oil reserves of about 260 billion barrels, the largest in the world.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key drivers that gave oil prices the needed boost to stay relatively higher:
“And with the JMMC unlikely to signal any need to rock the boat, price planks are all in place with the street awaiting word on the US stimulus deal for the next bullish impulse.
“With the week dominated on the supply headline front with JMMC on tap, OPEC+ didn’t disappoint as the production group’s compliance level turned more than a few oil traders’ heads on a swivel overnight.
“Oil rallied as OPEC+ production compliance, ringing in at 99 % helped lift prices even in the face of a stronger US dollar. Demand in the physical market has been the driver of a strong front of the curve.”
What to expect: Oil traders are now anticipating that downside risk on oil prices remains limited unless there is a material change in expectations for the duration of the pandemic’s impact on demand.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its first-quarter results for the period ending December 2020 showing revenue dropped 37.24% to N214 million compared to N341 million same period a year earlier. Operating expense – N139 million (-12.03% YoY) Loss after tax of N367 million (-327% YoY) Loss per share of 94.30 kobo (-326.7% YoY) No dividend announcement
- Cement volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc released its third-quarter results for the period ending December 2020 Revenue of N2.1 billion (-16% YoY). Cement volumes in metrics tonnes 7.834 vs 13,064 Operating expenses of N162 million (+90.5% YoY) Loss per share -53 kobo versus -33 kobo YoY The company share price of N8.75, up 29.82% YTD.
- 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo
Consolidated Hallmark Plc reported a Net Premium Income of N6.15 billion for the year ended December 2020. This represents a 12.49% increase from the N5.46 billion reported same period in 2019. Total claims paid during the year was N1.91 billion compared to N1.55 billion claims paid a year earlier. +23.21% YoY
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting a revenue of N2.23 billion representing a 9.42% drop from the N2.46 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N326.88 million in 2019 compared to N295.68 million in 2019. +10.55% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting revenue of N23.91 billion representing a 21.22% growth from the N19.72 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N5.11 billion in 2019 compared to N6.81 billion in 2019. –24.95% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of N7.03 billion in 2020