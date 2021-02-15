ENDSARS
#OccupyLekkiTollGate: Lagos Attorney-General explains large police presence at Lekki toll gate
Lagos Attorney-General has stated that the State does not support the abuse of peaceful protesters.
The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo says that the reason for large numbers of policemen at the Lekki toll gate during Saturday’s protest was to prevent the protest from getting hijacked by hoodlums.
The Attorney-General of the State disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
“Our duty is to face the dictate of the law.
“The state does not derive any joy from seeing people brutalized, but we must ensure that we have a society where law and order prevails and where everyone is free and secure to go about their businesses.
“Your right to protests only extends to where the other person’s freedom of association starts,” Onigbanjo said.
READ: #EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu presents Buhari report on Lagos destruction by hoodlums
He added that the State Government wanted to prevent any problems during the protests, citing Covid-19 regulations preventing the mass gathering of people and hoodlums hijacking the protests.
“I believe that was the desire of the state government yesterday that people can protests, but think about the Covid-19 regulations, the existing laws.
“We cannot afford the sort of vandalism we saw before, the state was genuinely apprehensive that hoodlums might take over a peaceful protest, we have seen this before. And that was why the police came out in large numbers that this did not degenerate the last time,” he added.
READ: #EndSARS: Freezing of accounts may trigger further protests – Tunde Bakare
What you should know
Nairametrics reported over the weekend that Officers of the Nigerian Police Force arrested #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters at the Lekki toll gate on Saturday morning.
This was confirmed by multiple media images and videos on social media, showing the protesters being arrested and loaded inside police trucks and van, popularly known as Black Maria.
Business
500 jobs could be lost if toll gate is not reopened – LCC
LCC, operators of the Lekki Toll Gate stated that they are “also a victim” of the EndSARS crisis.
The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has appealed to leaders of movements planning a protest at its destroyed Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza to give peace a chance.
Last weekend’s decision by the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry to return the Tollgate to the LCC had generated strong reactions from youth movements with a group threatening to occupy it and another pledging to defend it.
Speaking at a Press Conference at its head office on Thursday, Managing Director of the LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, explained that the company had refrained from commenting since the unfortunate event of October 20, 2020, because it realised that “tempers were high, and truth had become a major casualty.”
The MD, who empathised with individuals and businesses that suffered losses, said that as a peace-loving organisation and also an institutional victim, it was distressed that more protests would hold at the Toll Plaza.
READ: LCC strikes back, says many e-tag users owe money from February glitch
He explained that the LCC approached the Judicial Panel of Inquiry to return the Tollgate to it in good faith and stem its losses.
Omomuwasan said: “To set the records straight, LCC never prevented the protesting Nigerian youths from occupying our plaza before the unfortunate incident of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, even as we incurred huge losses from the forced closure of the facility by the protesters who chose to make our facility their protest ground.
“It was in a bid to halt further losses, especially given our subsisting financial commitments to local and foreign lenders, including the African Development Bank (AfDB), that we approached the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry for permission to repossess our facilities.”
He added that the LCC requested the Toll gate’s return to evaluate the damages, process insurance claims, and rebuild the burnt facilities before the commencement of operations to continue to fulfil its loan repayment and other financial obligations.
READ: Lagos judicial panel rejects LCC’s request to take back Lekki Tollgate
“We want to place on record that we cooperated fully with the Panel and made a strong representation through our lawyers concerning the return of our assets, a request the Panel graciously granted on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
“We are distressed by the reactions the decision of the Panel has elicited from some members of the public and their resolve to again forcefully take over the already destroyed Plaza on Saturday 13, January 2021.”
The MD, who appealed to well-meaning Nigerians from across the divide to sheath their swords and give peace a chance, said the LCC is “also a victim of the unfortunate circumstance.”
LCC, he reiterated, “had nothing to do with the protest against police brutality, which was the central point of the youth agitation. As an organisation, we were unlucky to have been caught in the web,”
READ: US embassy shuts down consulate in Lagos over violent #EndSARS protests
He said that the LCC, incorporated as a special purpose vehicle to build, operate and maintain the Eti-Osa Lekki Toll Road under a 30-year concession, is the first successful PPP intervention in road infrastructure in Nigeria.
Omomuwasan noted that not returning to full operations within the shortest possible time would result in loss of jobs for the LCC’s over 500 direct staff and thousands of others across its business value chain.
“We appeal to the leaders of the protest movement to cooperate with us as we gradually restore and commence operations. To every sored heart and scared body, we at LCC ask for divine comfort and speedy healing. As we grieve together, let us find warmth in the embrace of one another with a common resolve to rebuild a better Lagos upon the ashes of our yesterday,” he said
Omomuwasan disclosed that despite the tolls not being operational since October 2020, LCC has continued to render essential services including free 24/7 emergency assistance, and vehicle breakdown and recovery services to all road users.
ENDSARS
#OccupyLekkiTollGate: Nigerian Police arrest protesters
Some protesters who convened at the Lekki toll gate to protest have been arrested by the Police.
Officers of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday morning.
This was confirmed by multiple media images and videos on social media, showing the protesters being arrested and loaded inside police trucks and van, popularly known as Black Maria.
Among the arrested protesters is popular social media comedian, Mr. Macaroni who has been at the forefront of the #EndSARS protest since it commenced in October 2020.
Apart from the assault and arrest of the protesters, their phones were also reportedly seized by the officers to stop them from recording the maltreatment.
The recent #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest was informed by the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to allow the Lekki Concession Company to reopen the Lekki tollgate without the complete prosecution of soldiers responsible for the shootings at the toll gate on October 20, 2020.
A counter-protest group who identified themselves as #DefendLagos had earlier vowed to oppose the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters with the view that the protest was sponsored by elements to destabilise the state.
The group later withdrew from the protest, noting that it was in accordance with the government’s directives that no protest should hold, but threatened to resume if the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters embarked on their own protests.
Many Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the arrest of the protesters, querying why peaceful protesters are assaulted and maltreated in Nigeria for trying to express their rights.
—Today Amnesty International received reports of the arrest of some protesters #EndSARS at the #Lekkitollgate #Lagos.
—We calling on all Nigerian authorities to demonstrate commitment to protect the right to peaceful protest. @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @jidesanwoolu @PoliceNG
— Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) February 13, 2021
Mr Macaroni was arrested this morning. Our job is simple, stand for him with our voices #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria !!
— SUN🌝 (@shank_comics) February 13, 2021
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said the planned #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest is a plan by Nigerian activists who have linked up “with others outside Nigeria, including subversive elements, with a view to destabilizing the country.”
- It would be recalled that in October 2020 during a peaceful #EndSARS protests at the Lekki toll gate, several protesters were shot at by the officers of the Nigerian Army, an incident which sparked wide condemnation within and outside Nigeria.
- Unfortunately, the protest was hijacked by hoodlums who took the opportunity to kill, destroy public and private properties in several parts of the country.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]