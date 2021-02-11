OccupyLekkiTollGate: Activists working with subversive elements to destabilize the country – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said that the planned #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest is a plan by Nigerian activists who have linked up “with others outside Nigeria, including subversive elements, with a view to destabilizing the country.”

The Minister who spoke in a statement titled,“Perpetration of Violence Under the Guise of EndSars: Never Again,” said the Federal Government came about this assertion based on intelligence at its disposal. Mr. Mohammed said the FG “cannot and must not allow this to happen.”

” The ‘Occupy Lekki Toll Gate’ flyers have been circulating online, with the proponents threatening that ‘Lagos will burn’ again.

READ:

“While peaceful protests are the constitutional rights of Nigerians, violent protests are not. At this time, the chances that any peaceful protest will be hijacked are very high.

“Based on the intelligence at the disposal of the Federal Government, some Nigerian activists have linked up with others outside Nigeria, including subversive elements, with a view to destabilizing the country. We cannot and must not allow this to happen,” he said.

Mohammed added that the FG will not allow the violence that was perpetrated across the country under the guise of the EndSARS protests last October, to be repeated.

“Never again will anyone or group be allowed to destroy cities or to kill and maim innocent citizens, including security agents, under any guise,” he said.

The Minister added that the FG is observing the social media and the role that has been played by the internet “in this renewed clamour for violence in the country.”

READ:

What you should know