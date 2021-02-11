FG raises alarm over fake empowerment form to access fund for Agribusiness

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has raised an alarm over a fake empowerment form that was claimed to have emanated from the ministry.

The ministry in its warning to the members of the public said that it did not issue any empowerment form to access fund for Agribusiness as is being currently circulated.

The clarification from the ministry is contained in a statement that it issued on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, through a tweet post on its official Twitter handle.

While describing it as a scam, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that in line with the policy of the ministry, such empowerment programme will always be made public on the ministry’s website and across social media platforms of the ministry.

The Ministry in its statement said, ‘’The attention of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been drawn to a fake empowerment form from the ministry. This is to notify members of the public that the ministry did not issue an empowerment form to access fund for Agribusiness as being currently circulated. It is a scam.

‘’In line with the policy of the ministry, such empowerment programme will always be made public on the ministry website and across social media platforms of the ministry. Be careful. Thank you!!!’’

What you should know

The Federal Government had in recent times been forced to warn the general public against the activities of some fraudsters, who are out to take advantage of the different government’s empowerment schemes to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

In January, the government had to warn members of the public, who wish to apply for the MSME Survival Fund to beware of fraudulent websites demanding account details before giving applicants N50,000.

