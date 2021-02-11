Business
FG raises alarm over fake empowerment form to access fund for Agribusiness
The ministry has warned that it did not issue any empowerment form to access fund for Agribusiness.
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has raised an alarm over a fake empowerment form that was claimed to have emanated from the ministry.
The ministry in its warning to the members of the public said that it did not issue any empowerment form to access fund for Agribusiness as is being currently circulated.
The clarification from the ministry is contained in a statement that it issued on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, through a tweet post on its official Twitter handle.
READ: FG to revitalize rice farms in rice producing regions
While describing it as a scam, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that in line with the policy of the ministry, such empowerment programme will always be made public on the ministry’s website and across social media platforms of the ministry.
The Ministry in its statement said, ‘’The attention of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been drawn to a fake empowerment form from the ministry. This is to notify members of the public that the ministry did not issue an empowerment form to access fund for Agribusiness as being currently circulated. It is a scam.
‘’In line with the policy of the ministry, such empowerment programme will always be made public on the ministry website and across social media platforms of the ministry. Be careful. Thank you!!!’’
READ: FG announce registration of 5 million farmers for fertilizer subsidy
What you should know
- The Federal Government had in recent times been forced to warn the general public against the activities of some fraudsters, who are out to take advantage of the different government’s empowerment schemes to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.
- In January, the government had to warn members of the public, who wish to apply for the MSME Survival Fund to beware of fraudulent websites demanding account details before giving applicants N50,000.
READ: Guinea-Bissau calls on Nigeria to assist in rice production
DISCLAIMER: The attention of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been drawn to a FAKE EMPOWERMENT FORM from the Ministry.
This is to notify members of the public that the Ministry did not issue an Empowerment Form to access fund for Agribusiness…1/2 pic.twitter.com/1ci8J5Grfb
— Fed Min of Agric/RD (@FmardNg) February 10, 2021
Business
#OccupyLekkiTollGate: Activists working with subversive elements to destabilize the country – Lai Mohammed
The Minister claims subversive elements are trying to destabilizing the country with the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest.
The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said that the planned #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest is a plan by Nigerian activists who have linked up “with others outside Nigeria, including subversive elements, with a view to destabilizing the country.”
The Minister who spoke in a statement titled,“Perpetration of Violence Under the Guise of EndSars: Never Again,” said the Federal Government came about this assertion based on intelligence at its disposal. Mr. Mohammed said the FG “cannot and must not allow this to happen.”
” The ‘Occupy Lekki Toll Gate’ flyers have been circulating online, with the proponents threatening that ‘Lagos will burn’ again.
READ: Lekki shooting: LCC video footage shows soldiers arriving in several trucks
“While peaceful protests are the constitutional rights of Nigerians, violent protests are not. At this time, the chances that any peaceful protest will be hijacked are very high.
“Based on the intelligence at the disposal of the Federal Government, some Nigerian activists have linked up with others outside Nigeria, including subversive elements, with a view to destabilizing the country. We cannot and must not allow this to happen,” he said.
Mohammed added that the FG will not allow the violence that was perpetrated across the country under the guise of the EndSARS protests last October, to be repeated.
“Never again will anyone or group be allowed to destroy cities or to kill and maim innocent citizens, including security agents, under any guise,” he said.
The Minister added that the FG is observing the social media and the role that has been played by the internet “in this renewed clamour for violence in the country.”
READ: Lagos State police says no protest happened at Lekki Tollgate, describes viral video as fake
What you should know
- They have been renewed calls for protests on Twitter using the #OccupyLekkiTollgate to express dissatisfaction in the planned reopening of the Lekki toll gate as approved by the Lagos EndSARS panel.
- There has been a group who are allegedly planning to hold a counter-protest at the same toll gate, and claiming that the campaigners of the #OccupyLekkiTollgate are trying to stir up trouble in Lagos.
- It would be recalled that in October 2020 during a peaceful #EndSARS protests at the Lekki toll gate, several protesters were shot at by the officers of the Nigerian Army, an incident which sparked wide condemnation within and outside Nigeria.
- Unfortunately, the protest was hijacked by hoodlums who took the opportunity to kill, destroy public and private properties in several parts of the country.
Business
NCDMB says Nigerian Oil and Gas Park will be completed in Q4 of 2022
NCDMB boss has revealed that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park at Emeyal 1 in Bayelsa, would be completed in the 4th quarter of 2022.
Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has revealed that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park would be completed in the 4th quarter of 2022.
The ES who made this statement while inspecting the construction work at the project site disclosed that his assessment tour would be followed up by a planned tour of the Board’s major projects by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.
According to him, the Minister during his tour will inspect the board’s oil and gas park projects at Emeyal 1 and Odukpani in Cross River State, as well as the Composite Gas Cylinder Manufacturing facility at Polaku.
READ: NCDMB launches LPG Composite Cylinder Manufacturing plant in Bayelsa
In his statement, he lauded the efforts of the contractors, saying the progress made by the contractors in a short period of time, compared favourably with similar jobs across Nigeria.
He noted that this impressive attitude to work by the Nigerian contractors is the major reason why the Board was always acting in accordance with its guidelines on the patronage of local service companies.
The NCDMB boss noted that the park will create a low-cost manufacturing hub that will produce equipment components and spare parts to be utilized in the nation’s oil and gas industry.
READ: Seplat raises $260 million to complete ANOH project
What they are saying
Engr. Wabote in his statement said: “We did the groundbreaking ceremony in 2018 and we were practically inside the water; but today, we are seeing structures coming up. We still have a long way to go because most of the buildings are getting to the finishing stages while some are just starting. We believe that we will complete this project by Q4, 2022.”
Wabote, who also spoke about the benefits of the park scheme to the nation’s economy disclosed that upon completion, the project would curb the importation of finished petroleum products.
READ: Indigenous oil firm institutes legal action against NCDMB and others
He said, “The facility will stimulate the manufacturing of oil and gas components in the country, this move will reverse the current trend whereby the sector depended on importation for most of its finished products.
Speaking about the socio-economic benefit of the park, he said,“It will also enhance our capacity and bring about technological innovations because most of those manufacturing will be done here. For the community, it will create a lot of jobs and there will be a spin-off effect on other economic activities. The benefits are enormous.”
READ: FG approves $2 billion for first phase of $4.6 billion Ibom Deep Seaport
What you should know
- The Executive Secretary of NCDMB stated that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park project started with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 27, 2018.
- The project at press time is about 68 percent complete. Four major structures are near completion while foundation work has commenced on some buildings and parts of the project.
- In a bid to ensure a stable power supply for companies that would be set up in the park, the Board has also built a 10megawatts gas plant to guaranty power to the site. Aside from this, the company is also committed to building a water treatment plant, sewage systems and piping network for water.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]