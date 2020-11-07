EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu presents Buhari report on Lagos destruction by hoodlums

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has met President Muhammdu Buhari where he presented the report on the damage caused by hoodlums in Lagos during the post-#EndSARS protest riots.

The presentation happened on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian President.

President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a Report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/Fgp4q2KzZI — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 6, 2020

What you should know

After the events that led to the riots and lootings calmed down in October, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that Lagos State would need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that were vandalized and destroyed by hoodlums.

“I learnt from the governor of Lagos State that it will take N1trn to rebuild what had been lost and asked him what’s the budget size of the state, he said about N1trn. You can see we are moving backwards,” Femi Gbajabiamila said.

Already, in a bid to aid business owners who were affected, Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, announced in October that the Lagos State government would support the owners of stores that were looted when the #EndSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums.