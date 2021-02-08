Coronavirus
AstraZeneca in frantic move to adapt its Covid vaccine as South Africa suspends rollout
AstraZeneca has moved to adapt its vaccine to the new strain of the coronavirus as South Africa suspends rollout.
There is a strong indication that the drug maker, AstraZeneca, is racing to adapt its Covid-19 vaccine in the face of new variants of the virus as South Africa suspends its formal rollout of the vaccines.
This became necessary as the small-scale study found out that it was less effective at protecting against the more virulent strain discovered in South Africa.
South Africa has recently suspended its rollout plan of the vaccine after it had found that it is less efficient in combatting the new covid variant.
What you should know
It is confirmed that Oxford University has stated that protection against moderate-severe disease, hospitalization or death could not be assessed as the target population were at such low risk
AstraZeneca had commenced a frantic effort at developing second-generation Covid vaccines aimed at targeting new variants of the virus
According to Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology of the University of Oxford which jointly developed the vaccine with AstraZeneca,
- “Efforts are underway to develop a new generation of vaccines that will allow protection to be redirected to emerging variants as booster jabs, if it turns out that it is necessary to do so.
- “We are working with AstraZeneca to optimise the pipeline required for a strain change should one become necessary. This is the same issue that is faced by all of the vaccine developers, and we will continue to monitor the emergence of new variants that arise in readiness for a future strain change.”
The variant is known as the B.1.351 mutation and was first detected in South Africa in October 2020 and has since become dominant in the country.
Several cases have been found elsewhere too, sending health authorities scrambling to stop the spread of the mutation that is proven to be more infectious.
In the alternative, the South African government will offer vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have both reported early indications that their vaccines offer protection against new known variants of the virus, those found in South Africa and the U.K.
According to Andrew Pollard, professor of pediatric infection and immunity, and chief investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, in respect of the data from the trials of its vaccine in the U.K, data “indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the novel variant, B.1.1.7, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK.”
Coronavirus
Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine roll-out suspended in South Africa
South Africa has suspended the roll-out of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over limited protection against new coronavirus variant.
South Africa has decided to suspend the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine pending when it is properly advised by experts on the best way to proceed.
This was disclosed by the Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, after trial data showed the vaccine developed by the drug maker, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford offered only limited protection against coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.
According to Mkhize, “When new information is brought to light and viruses change and mutate, decisions need to be made. This is possibly why the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout is on hold for now. In the next few weeks, South Africa will have the J&J and Pfizer vaccine.”
What you should know
- South Africa had planned to roll the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot out to healthcare workers.
- The University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg recently conducted a trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and stated that the vaccine provides minimal protection against the new variant, which is dominant in South Africa.
According to a report by Aljazeera:
- “AstraZeneca said none of the 2,000 participants near the age of 31 developed serious symptoms. That could mean it will still have an effect on severe disease, although there is not yet enough data to make a definitive judgment.
- “The company has started adapting its vaccine against the variant and will advance rapidly through clinical development so that it is ready for autumn delivery should it be needed.”
In the alternative, South Africa intends to offer vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer in the coming weeks while experts consider how the AstraZeneca shot can be deployed.
Coronavirus
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shows less effect against South African variant
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appears to have shown limited effect against the variant discovered in South Africa.
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appears to have shown limited protection against mild disease caused by the variant first identified in South Africa, according to early data from a trial.
The efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine which is developed by the University of Oxford in collaboration with British drugmaker, AstraZeneca Plc, against severe Covid-19 cases, hospitalization and deaths, is yet to be determined.
A report from Reuters says that a study from South Africa’s University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford University showed the vaccine had significantly reduced efficacy against the South African variant, according to a Financial Times (FT), which first reported it earlier in the day.
Public health experts and scientists have expressed concerns over the South African, British and Brazilian new Covid-19 variants, which is reported to spread faster than others.
What the AstraZeneca spokesman is saying
An AstraZeneca spokesman, in response to the FT report, said, “In this small phase I/II trial, early data has shown limited efficacy against mild disease primarily due to the B.1.351 South African variant.’’
The newspaper report said none of the over 2,000 participants in the study had died or was hospitalized
He said, “However, we have not been able to properly ascertain its effect against severe disease and hospitalization given that subjects were predominantly young healthy adults.’’
The company’s spokesman also said that the firm believes its vaccine could protect against severe disease, as the neutralizing antibody activity was equivalent to that of other COVID-19 vaccines that have demonstrated protection against severe disease, particularly when the dosing interval is optimized to 8-12 weeks.
Going further, the Drugmaker’s Spokesman said, “Oxford University and AstraZeneca have started adapting the vaccine against this variant and will advance rapidly through clinical development so that it is ready for Autumn delivery should it be needed.’’
The Financial Times said that the study which involved 2,026 people with half of them forming the placebo group, has not been peer-reviewed.
What you need to know
- The new variant of the coronavirus disease first identified in South Africa is fast emerging as a new threat to the prospect of putting an end to the pandemic globally as some countries roll out initial vaccine doses.
- The more contagious strain of the coronavirus, which has now been detected in the US, has raised concerns over how it will respond to Covid-19 vaccines and whether people who already had the disease could get it again from the new strain.
- The discovery and spread of the South African variant coincided with a powerful surge in infection rate in the country, with researchers believing that the new variant is around 50% more contagious.
- On Friday Oxford said their vaccine has similar efficacy against the British coronavirus variant as it does to the previously circulating variants.
Coronavirus
Why Nigeria may not access COVAX Pfizer vaccines in February
Nigeria was not shortlisted for the Pfizer vaccines by the COVAX global initiative.
When the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced last week that the COVID-19 vaccines would arrive Nigeria before the end of February, several Nigerians were hopeful that there was light at the end of the tunnel. But it appears their hopes may be dashed, due to the latest news from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
During a virtual press conference hosted by the global health body and shared on its Twitter handle, Nigeria was not shortlisted for the Pfizer vaccines by the WHO-led COVAX global initiative. This may be due to an allegation that the continent’s largest economy is unable to meet the standard requirement of being able to store the vaccines at the required 70 degrees Celsius.
At the event, Director, WHO, African Region, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, clearly stated that only four African countries were shortlisted for the Pfizer vaccine out of the 13 that applied.
To access an initial limited volume of Pfizer vaccine, countries were invited to submit proposals. 13 African countries submitted proposals and were evaluated by a multi-agency committee based on current mortality rates, new cases and trends, and the capacity to handle the ultra-cold chain needs of the vaccine.
She said, “In addition, around 320,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been allocated to four African countries: Cabo Verde, Rwanda, South Africa & Tunisia. Deliveries are also expected later in February.”
Moeti emphasised that WHO could not risk the Pfizer vaccines being wasted. According to her, the vaccine has received WHO Emergency Use Listing but requires countries to be able to store and distribute doses at minus 70 degrees Celsius.
“This announcement allows countries to fine-tune their planning for COVID-19 immunisation campaigns. We urge African nations to ramp up readiness and finalise their national vaccine deployment plans. Regulatory processes, cold chain systems and distribution plans need to be in place to ensure vaccines are safely expedited from ports of entry to delivery. We can’t afford to waste a single dose,” she added.
But is there hope?
Nigeria was expected to be on the list of African countries to receive the first set of Pfizer vaccines because of its rate of infection, but with the WHO announcement, the nation will need to wait longer.
While Morocco, and Egypt have already independently obtained vaccines and begun distribution, South Africa, has already procured one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced in India.
However, Nigeria has not received any COVID-19 vaccine and its rate of infection has continued to surge. If the nation does not get the vaccines in February, the atmosphere could be more tensed, with the increasing cases witnessed in the country.
On the brighter side, it appears that there is hope for Nigeria, as there is an Oxford-AstraZeneca option to explore.
Moeti added that countries that failed to make the Pfizer list could get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine later in the month, although it has not yet been endorsed by the health organisation.
But do we have the storage facilities for this? Findings revealed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine does not need to be stored in a cold facility.
“Nearly 90 million of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine could start arriving on the continent later this month. This is subject to the WHO listing the vaccine for emergency use. The review is ongoing and its outcome is expected very soon,” she said.
What you should know
- To complement COVAX efforts, the African Union has secured 670 million vaccine doses for the continent which will be distributed in 2021 and 2022 as countries secure adequate financing.
- The African Export-Import Bank will facilitate payments by providing advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to $2 billion to the manufacturers on behalf of countries.
- Last Monday, Nairametrics had reported when Ehanire announced that Nigeria would take delivery of 15 million vaccines from COVAX in February.
- Though the minister did not specify the date or time, he disclosed that the government had been advised to expect the first batch of the vaccines from February.
- He said, “According to latest information I have, we have been advised to expect the first COVID-19 vaccines from Covax to arrive in Nigeria as from February. We shall continue to review plans to ensure smooth roll out in our country.”
