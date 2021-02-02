Covid-19: China seizes 3000 fake vaccines, arrests 80

The Chinese Police has announced the arrest of 80 people and seizure of up to 3,000 fake Covid-19 vaccines.

This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Tuesday morning. The Xinhua news agency said the arrest is an operation to clean up vaccines related crimes.

The Police say the arrests happened in cities across China including Beijing, Shanghai and the eastern province of Shandong, Xinhua said.

The report disclosed that the suspects have been producing fake vaccines since September 2020 and all fake vaccines have been tracked, the vaccines were manufactured by injecting saline into syringes.

The Police disclosed the suspects planned on exporting the fake vaccines according to multiple sources

What you should know