Providus Bank deactivates virtual account numbers
Monnify has disclosed that Providus Bank has deactivated its virtual account numbers.
The payment platform revealed on its social media platform that it received official communication from Providus Bank that it would no longer be supporting virtual account service with immediate effect.
Even though the bank did not state the reason for deactivating the virtual accounts, it is believed it may not be unconnected to the recent directive by the CBN prohibiting financial institutions from facilitating crypto-related transactions through the banking system.
Virtual account numbers have been used by fintech companies like Piggyvest, Risevest, Cowrywise Abeg app, and others for the last 3 years. The virtual account numbers are used to ensure that their customers can efficiently fund their wallets via bank transfers using the likes of USSD, Internet banking, and other bank transfer channels instead of depending on debit cards.
Providus Bank’s decision to no longer support virtual accounts has left users in a state of uncertainty, especially after the bank gave no clear reason.
Monnify has however promised to partner with another bank to restore the service back to the organizations that use its service.
On its part, Piggyvest, another fintech payment platform that helps in managing the finances of businesses and individuals has already assigned new virtual account numbers to its users using Wema bank as their new partner.
It notified its customers via its Twitter handle, stating, “We’ve received communication from our Virtual Account Provider (Providus Bank) that the existing virtual accounts are currently inactive.
“Please log in to your account to get your new virtual account details”
Other fintech are subsequently expected to react this week
Insurance companies to report over N100 billion in claims in 2020
Listed Insurance companies to incur over N112 billion in claims in 2020.
Top insurance companies in Nigeria are expected to record higher claims in 2020 compared to 2019, as rising insecurity, health challenges, and protests triggered higher risks in a year marred by health and economic crises.
A cursory review of claims reported by insurance firms in the full year unaudited accounts for 2020 indicates that net claims are expected to top N112 billion in 2020, the highest since we started tracking the data in 2016.
Nairametrics pooled this data from the latest full-year reports of Custodian, NEM, Coronation, Mansard, AIICO, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Niger Insurance, and Cornerstone Insurance Plc, 8 of the biggest listed insurance firms in the country, with a combined balance sheet size of N650 billion. Custodian Insurance, the biggest by net assets, is yet to release its 2020 FY results.
Claims increase despite record premiums
Net Premiums collected during this period are estimated at about N164 billion, which is a 24.2% rise from the N132 billion recorded in 2019. This is despite a difficult year where most businesses faced cash flow challenges and cut spending on items considered non-essential or not tied directly to revenue generation.
Yet, insurance premiums spiked to record levels, suggesting Nigerians are increasingly getting insured knowing fully well that claims get paid whenever the need arises. Their bets paid off as operating risk crystalized across the country when insured firms faced loss of revenues due to covid-19, economic lockdowns, and social unrest.
With a projected N111.9 billion in net insurance claims in 2020, insurance firms under review spent about 31% more on claims during the year compared to the N85.3 billion incurred in the whole of 2019, and more than double the N46.1 billion paid out in 2016.
To make money from health insurance, firms in the sector secure insurance premiums that are higher than claims while also generating income from the premiums until claims arise. The same model is used for other forms of insurance such as general and life insurance schemes.
Net claims as a percentage of premiums have risen from about 54% in 2016 to about 68% in 2020.
Claims triggered by social unrest and an ailing economy
The Nigerian economy faced significant challenges in 2020 as the covid-19 induced lockdowns triggered a drop in top-line revenue for most businesses across the country.
With the economy in shambles, growing insecurity and social unrest persisted, leading to the heightened destruction of lives and properties across the country. In terms of social unrest, the EndSARS protest (against the Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS) was by far the biggest threat to the economy in 2020 when the largely peaceful protest against the now-defunct rogue police department, was hijacked by hoodlums.
The aftermath culminated in the arson of buildings, cars, and private property, while supermarkets, shops, and small businesses suffered widespread looting and destruction of their inventories and properties respectively. At the receiving end were insurance firms, which faced a potential increase in claims arising from companies that had secured insurance protection against such eventualities.
Following the EndSars protest, Ganiyu Musa, Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) explained that insurance firms’ projected claims running into billions could fall on insurance firms.
“Insurance companies may pay claims worth billions of Naira from losses of lives and properties that followed the #EndSARS protests. Underwriters expect the insured loss to run into billions of Naira.”
The global pandemic also increased health insurance claims as more Nigerians visited hospitals to seek medical care. Health Insurance is still largely for the working-class population with formal structured jobs, and is an increasing source of insurance premiums for most insurance firms.
A recent report from Fitch projects that Gross Premiums accruable to insurance firms in Nigeria could top N400 billion in 2020, despite challenges in the economy. According to the report, the life insurance segment of the market is expected to grow its collective premiums by 4.8% to N179.81 billion in 2020 while the non-life insurance segment of the market is projected to grow its premiums by a revised 2.9% to N248.85 billion in 2020.
Nigerian Banks non-performing loan ratio blows past CBN regulatory limits
The Non-performing loans of Nigerian banks rose to 6% as of December 2020.
The non-performing loan ratios for Nigerian banks worsened in 2020, blowing past the regulatory limits of 5% to close at 6% at the end of December 2020.
This is according to the information contained in the central bank’s monetary policy communique read out by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
Non-Performing Ratios refer to the percentage of bank loans that are bad as against the total loans banks in Nigeria have issued represented in their balance sheet.
The CBN explained that bank NPLs rose to 6.01% at the end of the year 20% higher than the regulatory allowed 5% allowed by the apex bank.
“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), however, noted the marginal increase in the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio which rose to 6.01% at end-December 2020 from 5.88%at end-November 2020 and above the prudential maximum threshold of 5.0%. While noting that this development is not unexpected under the prevailing circumstances, it urged the Bank to strengthen its macroprudential framework to bring NPLs below the prescribed benchmark,” CBN MPC
As of the third quarter of 2020, the non-performing loans in Nigeria was about N1.1 trillion with oil and gas loans representing N238 billion or 11.3% of the total.
What drove the increase?
The rise in banks’ non-performing loan ratios is mostly due to the weakening economy in 2020 triggered by the economic lockdown introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19.
- With the economy shut down for the most part of the year, businesses in the country recorded little to zero sales affecting their ability to service their loans as and when due.
- The CBN’s policy of persuading banks to lend more may have also increased the NPL ratio, as increased lending to the private sector in a year where the economy was battered also led to higher non-performing loans.
- Banking sector credits rose by as much as 19% in 2020 according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics as banks aggressively lent more in line with the CBN’s loan to deposit ration policy.
- The CBN also recognizes the inertia caused by its policy when it stated that “Aggregate domestic credit, also moved further up by 13.40% in December 2020, compared with 9.48% in the previous month. This was largely attributed to the Bank’s policy on Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR), complemented by its interventions in various sectors of the economy.”
It could have been worse
Nigeria’s NPL ratio of 6% could have been worse than it currently is where it not for the regulatory forbearance granted by the central bank due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Banks were allowed to restructure most of their loans deferring principal repayments for borrowers who faced cash flow challenges due to covid-19.
- Without the forbearance, the non-performance ratios of the banks could have been worse than the 6%.
Positive for Banks
The Regulatory forbearance given to the banks by the CBN will likely boost bank profits when they release their 2020 results in the coming weeks.
- A recent EFG Hermes report alludes to this when it maintained that their positive outlook for Nigerian banks was also “largely attributable to the lenient forbearance policy adopted by the CBN, which has allowed banks to restructure a significant proportion of their loan books (43% as of Sept) and not make any significant provisions on the same.”
- EFG also believes the bank NPL ratio will reduce in 2021 as they expect the impact of Covid-19 to dissipate during the year.
- “In our optimistic scenario (20% probability), we think NPL formation could remain relatively muted due to a benign second wave of COVID-19 and continued strong performance of restructured loans. Thus under this scenario, we assume the average NPL ratio will decline from an estimated 6.2% in FY20e to 5.3% in FY21e and 4.5% from FY25e onwards. Similarly, we assume that the cost of risk will decline from 1.4% in FY20e to 1.1% in FY21e and 1.0% from FY25e onwards. Under this scenario, we estimate the average rate of new NPL formation will drop to 0.5% in FY21e from an estimated 1.7% in FY20e.”
Top Nigerian banks profitability likely to remain under pressure in 2021
EFG Hermes anticipates Nigeria’s leading banks’ earnings in 2021 will remain under pressure in the near term.
Nigeria’s leading banks performed remarkably well in the first nine months of 2020 as their earning results under review printed much lower-than-expected loan loss provisions, coupled with exceptional revenue from the banks’ trading portfolios and mark-to-market gains.
EFG Hermes in its recently released report attributed such stellar performance under review, on the materially lower risk charge to Nigeria’s Central Bank lenient forbearance policy, thereby aiding Nigeria’s banks to restructure a significant proportion of loans impacted by COVID-19 (43.02% of total sector loans were restructured as of September 2020) and not requiring them to make adequate provisions on these loans.
The investment bank anticipated Nigeria’s leading banks’ earnings in 2021 will remain under pressure in the near term, on the bias that the cost of risk to remain elevated at 1.6% as the macro and regulatory environment remains weak coupled with some of the restructured loans of the affected banks to become Non-Performing Loans once their forbearance period ends.
The report also predicted the total sector assets to drop on average by 0.8%, as banks remain risk-averse and some of the liquidity the sector attracted last year exits the system; and a 4.2% Y-o-Y decline in aggregate non-interest revenue due to no recurrence of exceptional revenue (loan loss recoveries, FX revaluation gains, etc.)
Consequently, the research analysis, however, upgraded Union Bank, UBA, First Bank, Zenith Bank to Buy;
- The Investment upgraded its rating of Nigeria’s most profitable bank, Zenith to Buy (from Neutral; TP: NGN29.1) on the bias that it expects a more resilient Return on Equity outlook due to continued strong trading income and lower risk charge.
- FBN (TP: NGN10.6) and UBA (NGN10.4) was also upgraded to Buy (from Neutral) due to a decline in risk charge forecasts and strong fee income growth for the former and strong non-Nigeria profit contribution for the latter.
- Furthermore, Access Bank rating was upgraded to Neutral (TP: NGN9.7), from Sell, due to stronger-than-expected asset growth and lower risk charge.
The downgrade of GTB & Stanbic IBTC;
- The research report from EFG Hermes downgraded Stanbic IBTC to Neutral (TP: NGN39.1) on the bias it believed the business units will come under regulatory pressure.
- Nigeria’s most valuable bank, GTBank was downgraded to neutral (TP: NGN33.2), on the consideration of declining leverage and macro/regulatory-induced headwinds to its ROE outlook.
Looking ahead, given other macro challenges and the Nigerian apex bank’s priorities, the research report predicts the regulator will continue to adopt a more lenient policy on recognition and provision of NPLs.
In addition to a favourable policy environment, the rebound in Brent crude prices and economic activity should mitigate a full-scale asset quality crisis.
Therefore, EFG Hermes reduces their average FY20e and FY21e cost of risk estimates to 1.6%, from 5.3% and 4.7% respectively.
