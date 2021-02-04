Currencies
Naira falls further at NAFEX as external reserves loses $323 million in 11 days
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N395.50/$1 at the NAFEX on February 3.
On February 3, 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N395.50/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially.
This is as dollar supply dropped by 26.2% as demand piles more pressure on the foreign exchange market and external reserve which has lost about $323 million in 11 days, according to data from CBN.
Also, the exchange rate at the black market where forex is traded unofficially maintained its stability at N480/$1. The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N480/$1 on the previous trading day of February 2, 2021.
Why Naira is depreciating
- The weakening of the local currency can be attributed to demand pressure in the foreign exchange market as increased business activities put pressure on the greenback.
- The threat by the CBN to bar exporters who do not repatriate their dollars by January 31, from receiving banking services has failed to stop the weakening of the naira, according to Bloomberg.
- Manufacturers in Nigeria in a report, have listed difficulty in having access to foreign exchange to pay for their imports as the biggest challenge they face.
- The CBN is seeking to avoid another round of devaluation with the implementation of policies to help conserve the scarce forex and deepen the foreign exchange market.
The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N84.5, representing a 21.4% devaluation differential.
To streamline forex supply and ensure there is enough to meet rising demand, the CBN moved to ensure strict monetary control of the forex market threatening to expel exporters who refuse to remit foreign exchange proceeds in the NAFEX market. It also warned against paying diaspora remittances in naira.
The CBN may have also confirmed the forex pressures businesses are facing in its monetary policy communique of January 26, 2020, when it cited it as a reason for the weak purchasing managers index.
“This weak performance was attributed to the resurgence of the pandemic, foreign exchange pressures, increased costs of production, a general increase in prices and decline in economic activities.”
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday, closing at N395.50/$1. This represents a 50 kobo drop when compared to the N395/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N395.25 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a 94 kobo drop when compared to N394.31 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
- The N397.20 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N395.50 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N389/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 26.2% on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined from $71.25 million on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, to $52.59 million on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Oil price steady rise
Brent crude oil price hit about $58,76, highest in more than a year, on Thursday morning, as it approaches the $60-dollar mark. This is as OPEC and its allies pledged to continue to cut down on global crude oil inventories and crude stockpiles in the United States fell to their lowest levels since March last year.
The rise in oil prices is also aided by expectations that production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter.
OPEC oil output has risen for a seventh month in January after the group and its allies agreed to ease record supply cuts further, although an involuntary drop in Nigeria’s exports has limited the increase.
- OPEC and its allies agreed to pump more oil from January 1 and get back to output curb again in February amid fears of a slow demand recovery. This latest supply pact has helped oil to an over 1 year high of above $58 a barrel this year.
- Nigeria needs oil prices to stay above $50 to balance its budget and improve on its 2021 revenue projection of N6.6 trillion for the year.
- Nigeria’s 2021 budget includes a target crude oil benchmark price of $40/barrel and crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day.
- Nigeria has a production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day but is subject to OPEC’s crude oil production cuts, which are expected to help sustain higher oil prices.
- The higher oil prices and steady production output have positively impacted Nigeria’s external reserves, rising sharply to $36.395 million according to central bank data dated January 27, 2021.
- This is a sign that higher oil prices and steady output levels may be contributing significantly to Nigeria’s foreign exchange position.
Higher oil prices drive up Nigeria’s external reserves
- The external reserve has dropped further to $36.198 billion as of February 1, 2021. However, this is a huge improvement on the $35.373 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.c
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the government may have taken receipt of the $1-1.5 billion World Bank loan. However, excerpts of the CBN Monetary Policy communique of January 26th suggest the inflows may have been driven by higher oil revenues.
- The external reserves have increased by over $800 million since December 31, 2020, when it closed the year at $35.3 billion.
- Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
Exchange Rate: CBN agrees to settle February NDF at N412/$1
Did the CBN just signal another devaluation is looming?
The Central Bank of Nigeria has revised its one-year Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF) for which it intends to settle foreign exchange futures contracts for the period ending February 2021 to N452.82 up from N440.86.
The NDF is a closely watched indicator of the direction of the exchange rate in the future and is often referenced against the spot rate of the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar.
Nairametrics gathers that foreign currency analysts are pointing at the latest NDF contracts as an indication that the closing rate of the exchange rate at the I&E window might be devalued this month. In the contract terminating February 24th, 2021 the central bank priced the dollar at N412.14 which, compared to the N395/$1 traded at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window, represents a 4% devaluation.
Analysts who spoke to Nairametrics are of the opinion that the fact that the CBN is willing to settle NDF contracts due at the end of the month for N412.14 suggest the current CBN official exchange rate of N379/$1 could also be devalued soon, while the exchange rate at the I&E window could also weaken to N415/$1. The exchange rate between the dollar and naira at the end of the year 2020 was N410.25, a signal that the central bank was open to a weakened currency in 2021. So far, it has resisted a weakening.
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar closed at N395/$1 on Tuesday despite recording an intraday high of N416.95 according to data from the FMDQ. At the parallel market, the exchange rate closed at N480/$1.
The central bank has resisted the need to devalue the currency closer to the parallel market, citing the latter as a relatively smaller market that cannot be used to determine the true value of the naira relative to the dollar. Instead, it has introduced several foreign exchange policies aimed at curtailing excess demand for forex and improving liquidity.
For example, foreign remittances are now required to be paid in the currency in which they were remitted. Exporters are also mandated to inflow their proceeds to the I&E window or get kicked out of the banking sector. None of these moves are yet to close the disparity between the exchange rate and the black market and the official NAFEX market.
How the NDF works – The CBN enters into contracts with foreign investors who inflow foreign exchange into the country to hedge against devaluation risks. Using the example of a one-year NDF, a foreign investor brings in $1 million dollars into Nigeria and hopes to repatriate it one year from now.
He now enters into an NDF contract that allows him to convert the naira into dollar at an exchange rate of N452.82 when the time arises. If the exchange rate devalues beyond N452.82 to, say N460/$1, the CBN pays the foreign investor the difference of N7.18 multiplied by the $1 million. This protects the foreign investor against any future risk more than the N452.82 that he would have planned for.
Naira weakens at NAFEX window, hits a record N416.95/$1 during trading
The exchange rate during intraday trading traded for as high as N416.95/$1, the highest intraday trading tracked by Nairametrics.
On February 2, 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N395/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially.
However, during the intraday trading, the exchange rate traded for as high as N416.95/$1, the highest intraday trading tracked by Nairametrics.
This is as dollar supply rose significantly by 146.9% as demand puts pressure on the foreign exchange market.
Also, the exchange rate at the black market where forex is traded unofficially remained stable at N480/$1. The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N480/$1 on the previous trading day of February 1, 2021.
Why Naira is depreciating
- The weakening of the local currency can be attributed to demand pressure in the foreign exchange market as increased business activities pile pressure on the greenback.
- Manufacturers in Nigeria in a report, have listed difficulty in having access to foreign exchange to pay for their imports as the biggest challenge they face.
- The improvement in the country’s external reserve since the beginning of the year due to an increase in crude oil prices has increased CBN’s capacity to intervene in the foreign exchange market.
- The CBN is seeking to avoid another round of devaluation with the implementation of policies to help conserve the scarce forex and deepen the foreign exchange market.
The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N85, representing a 21.5% devaluation differential.
To streamline forex supply and ensure there is enough to meet rising demand, the CBN moved to ensure strict monetary control of the forex market threatening to expel exporters who refuse to remit foreign exchange proceeds in the NAFEX market. It also warned against paying diaspora remittances in naira.
The CBN may have also confirmed the forex pressures businesses are facing in its monetary policy communique of January 26, 2020, when it cited it as a reason for the weak purchasing managers index.
“This weak performance was attributed to the resurgence of the pandemic, foreign exchange pressures, increased costs of production, a general increase in prices and decline in economic activities.”
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday, closing at N395/$1. This represents a N1 drop when compared to the N394/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate maintained stability at N394.31 to a dollar on Tuesday, the same rate that was recorded the previous trading day on Monday, February 1, 2021.
- The N416.95 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N395 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N388/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 146.9% on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $28.85 million on Monday, February 1, 2021, to $71.25 million on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
Oil price steady rise
Brent crude oil price hit about $57.40, a one-year high, on Tuesday evening, lifted by broader market strength and optimism over demand recovering this year.
The rise in oil prices is also aided by expectations that production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter.
OPEC oil output has risen for a seventh month in January after the group and its allies agreed to ease record supply cuts further, although an involuntary drop in Nigeria’s exports has limited the increase.
- OPEC and its allies agreed to pump more oil from January 1 and get back to output curb again in February amid fears of a slow demand recovery. This latest supply pact has helped oil to an 11-month high of above $57 a barrel this year.
- Nigeria needs oil prices to stay above $50 to balance its budget and improve on its 2021 revenue projection of N6.6 trillion for the year.
- Nigeria’s 2021 budget includes a target crude oil benchmark price of $40/barrel and crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day.
- Nigeria has a production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day but is subject to OPEC’s crude oil production cuts, which are expected to help sustain higher oil prices.
- The higher oil prices and steady production output have positively impacted Nigeria’s external reserves, rising sharply to $36.395 million according to central bank data dated January 27, 2021.
- This is a sign that higher oil prices and steady output levels may be contributing significantly to Nigeria’s foreign exchange position.
Higher oil prices drive up Nigeria’s external reserves
- The external reserve has dropped to $36.395 billion as of January 27, 2021. However, this is a huge improvement on the $35.373 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.c
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the government may have taken receipt of the $1-1.5 billion World Bank loan. However, excerpts of the CBN Monetary Policy communique of January 26th suggest the inflows may have been driven by higher oil revenues.
- According to the CBN, “On the external reserves position, the Committee noted the increase in the level of external reserves, which stood at US$36.23 billion as at 21st January 2021 compared with US$34.94 billion at the end of November 2020. This reflected improvements in crude oil prices, partial global economic recovery amid optimism over the discovery and distributions of COVID-19 vaccines by most developed economies.”
- The external reserves have increased by about $1.1 billion since December 31, 2020, when it closed the year at $35.3 billion.
- Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
Naira gains at NAFEX window despite 19.8% drop in dollar supply
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar appreciated closing at N394/$1 at the NAFEX where forex is traded officially.
On February 1, 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar appreciated closing at N394/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially.
On the flip side, the exchange rate at the black market where forex is traded unofficially remained stable at N480/$1. The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N480/$1 on the previous trading day of January 29, 2021.
This is as dollar supply dropped by 19.8%
Why Naira is appreciating
- The appreciation of the local currency can be attributed to moderation in dollar demand despite tight liquidity in the foreign exchange market.
- Manufacturers in Nigeria in a report, have listed difficulty in having access to foreign exchange to pay for their imports as the biggest challenge they face.
- The improvement in the country’s external reserve since the beginning of the year due to an increase in crude oil prices has increased CBN’s capacity to intervene in the foreign exchange market.
The exchange rate disparity between the parallel market and the official market is about N86, representing a 21.8% devaluation differential.
To streamline forex supply and ensure there is enough to meet rising demand, the CBN moved to ensure strict monetary control of the forex market threatening to expel exporters who refuse to remit foreign exchange proceeds in the NAFEX market. It also warned against paying diaspora remittances in naira.
The CBN may have also confirmed the forex pressures businesses are facing in its monetary policy communique of January 26, 2020, when it cited it as a reason for the weak purchasing managers index.
“This weak performance was attributed to the resurgence of the pandemic, foreign exchange pressures, increased costs of production, a general increase in prices and decline in economic activities.”
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira appreciated marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday, closing at N394/$1. This represents a 13 kobo gain when compared to the N394.13/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate was N394.31 to a dollar on Monday, representing a 12 kobo drop when compared with the N394.19 to a dollar that was recorded on Friday, January 29, 2021.
- The N396 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N394 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 19.8% on Monday, February 1, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $24.09 million on Friday, January 29, 2021, to $28.85 million on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Oil price steady rise
Brent crude oil price hit about $55.07 on Monday morning as US crude stockpiles decrease by about 5.2 million barrels last week. A higher crude oil draw (a decrease in crude oil inventory) is attributed to higher refining activities in the world's largest economy.
- OPEC oil output has risen for a seventh month in January after the group and its allies agreed to ease record supply cuts further, although an involuntary drop in Nigeria’s exports has limited the increase.
- OPEC and its allies agreed to pump more oil from January 1 and get back to output curb again in February amid fears of a slow demand recovery. This latest supply pact has helped oil to an 11-month high of above $57 a barrel this year.
- Nigeria needs oil prices to stay above $50 to balance its budget and improve on its 2021 revenue projection of N6.6 trillion for the year.
- Nigeria’s 2021 budget includes a target crude oil benchmark price of $40/barrel and crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day.
- Nigeria has a production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day but is subject to OPEC’s crude oil production cuts, which are expected to help sustain higher oil prices.
- The higher oil prices and steady production output have positively impacted Nigeria’s external reserves, rising sharply to $36.395 million according to central bank data dated January 27, 2020.
- This is a sign that higher oil prices and steady output levels may be contributing significantly to Nigeria’s foreign exchange position.
Higher oil prices drive up Nigeria’s external reserves
- The external reserve has dropped to $36.395 billion as of January 27, 2021. However, this is a huge improvement on the $35.373 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.c
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the government may have taken receipt of the $1-1.5 billion World Bank loan. However, excerpts of the CBN Monetary Policy communique of January 26th suggest the inflows may have been driven by higher oil revenues.
- According to the CBN, “On the external reserves position, the Committee noted the increase in the level of external reserves, which stood at US$36.23 billion as at 21st January 2021 compared with US$34.94 billion at the end of November 2020. This reflected improvements in crude oil prices, partial global economic recovery amid optimism over the discovery and distributions of COVID-19 vaccines by most developed economies.”
- The external reserves have increased by $1.135 billion since December 31, 2020, when it closed the year at $35.3 billion.
- Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.