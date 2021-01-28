Naira gains at black market as external reserves improves on higher oil prices

On January 27, 2021, the exchange rate at the black market where forex traded unofficially appreciated at N478/$1. The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N480/$1 on the previous trading day of January 26, 2021, representing a N2 gain.

Why Naira is appreciating

This can be attributed to moderate demand for dollars in the face of tight liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

The CBN has also suggested that the dramatic improvement in the country’s external reserve is due to an increase in global crude oil prices. This has increased the capacity of the apex bank to intervene in the foreign exchange market.

To streamline supply and ensure there is enough to meet rising demand, the CBN moved to ensure strict monetary control of the forex market threatening to expel exporters who refuse to remit foreign exchange proceeds in the NAFEX market. It also warned against paying diaspora remittances in naira.

The CBN may have also confirmed the forex pressures businesses are facing in its monetary policy communique of January 26, 2020, when it cited it as a reason for the weak purchasing managers index.

“This weak performance was attributed to the resurgence of the pandemic, foreign exchange pressures, increased costs of production, a general increase in prices and decline in economic activities.”

Trading at the official NAFEX window

The Naira depreciated marginally against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Wednesday, closing at N394.25/$1. This represents a 25 kobo drop when compared to the N394/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.

The opening indicative rate was N394.06 to a dollar on Wednesday, representing a 46 kobo drop when compared with the N393.60 to a dollar that was recorded on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

The N396 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N394.25 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N385/$1 during intra-day trading.

Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 52.45% on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined from $108.34 million on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, to $51.51 million on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Oil price steady rise

Brent crude oil price hit about $55.81 on Thursday morning as US crude stockpiles decrease by about 5.2 million barrels last week. A higher crude oil draw (a decrease in crude oil inventory) is attributed to higher refining activities in the world’s largest economy.

Oil prices have been dragging since last week after the IEA released a report that slashed its outlook for oil in 2021.

According to the IEA, “Global oil demand is expected to recover by 5.5 mb/d to 96.6 mb/d in 2021, following an unprecedented collapse of 8.8 mb/d in 2020. For now, a resurgence in Covid-19 cases is slowing the rebound , but a widespread vaccination effort and an acceleration in economic activity is expected to spur stronger growth in the second half of the year.

, but a widespread vaccination effort and an acceleration in economic activity is expected to spur stronger growth in the second half of the year. “After falling by a record 6.6 mb/d in 2020, world oil supply is set to rise by over 1 mb/d this year, with OPEC+ adding more than those outside the bloc. There may be scope for higher growth given our expectations for further improvement in demand in 2H21. After holding flat at 92.8 mb/d in December, global supply is rising this month with OPEC+ due to ramp up during January.

Nigeria needs oil prices to stay above $50 to balance its budget and improve on its 2021 revenue projection of N6.6 trillion for the year.

Nigeria’s 2021 budget includes a target crude oil benchmark price of $40/barrel and crude oil production of 1.86 million barrels per day.

Nigeria has a production capacity of 2.5 million barrels per day but is subject to OPEC’s crude oil production cuts, which are expected to help sustain higher oil prices.

The higher oil prices and steady production output have positively impacted Nigeria’s external reserves, rising sharply to $36.304 million according to central bank data dated January 14, 2020.

This is a sign that higher oil prices and steady output levels may be contributing significantly to Nigeria’s foreign exchange position.

Higher oil prices drive up Nigeria’s external reserves