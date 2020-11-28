Financial Services
CBN Governor says Nigeria’s external reserves sufficient to cover 7-months import
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said Nigeria’s external reserves, which is currently at $35bn, is sufficient to cover 7 months of imports of goods and services.
This disclosure was made by Emefiele at the 55th Annual Bankers Dinner organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.
He pointed out that like other emerging market countries and countries that rely on earnings from oil exports, the decline in crude oil earnings, as well as the retreat by foreign portfolio investors, significantly affected the supply of foreign exchange into Nigeria.
Emefiele said, “Our external reserves currently stand above $35bn and are sufficient to cover seven months of import of goods and services.’’
‘’In order to adjust for the decrease in the supply of foreign exchange, he said the naira depreciated from N305/$ to N360/$, and subsequently to N380/$.’’
“With the decline in our foreign exchange earnings and successive exchange rate adjustments, the CBN has continued to implement a demand management framework, which is designed to bolster the production of items that can be produced in Nigeria, and aid conservation of our external reserves.
“Due to the unprecedented nature of the shock, we continued to favour a gradual liberalization of the foreign exchange market in order to smoothen exchange rate volatility and mitigate the impact which, rapid changes in the exchange rate could have on key macro-economic variables.’’
“This we believe is in line with international best practices in countries where managed float arrangements are in operation,’’ he said.
The CBN Governor reiterated that the measures being put in place by the authorities to improve the non-oil exports and other sources of foreign exchange had helped to prevent a significant decline in the country’s reserves.
What you should know: External reserves management according to the CBN act, is guided by core objectives like providing a level of confidence to markets that a country can meet its external obligations, hedging the domestic currency, limiting external vulnerability and providing adequate liquidity to finance day-to-day official transactions and unforeseen needs.
The reserves as it currently stands cannot fund a 2-year import as required by the CBN Act of 2007.
Fidelity Bank notifies stakeholders on 2020 financial statement audit
Fidelity Bank has notified investors, the general public, and stakeholders of the commencement of its 2020 Annual Financial Statement audit.
In compliance with its corporate governance practice, Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc has notified investors, the general public, and other relevant stakeholders of the commencement of its 2020 Annual Financial Statement audit.
This was announced through a notification signed by the bank’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
What they are saying: A part of the recently released press statement reads thus: “This is to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) and the general public that the audit of Fidelity Bank Plc’s (the Bank) 2020 Annual Financial statements has commenced in line with the Bank’s corporate governance practice.”
What you should know: In lieu of the already outlined facts, the bank further posited that the trading window of its shares would be closed to all insiders from December 1, 2020, until 24 hours after the release of the bank’s audited statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
What to expect: The bank, through its press release, revealed that upon the completion of the audit, the financial statements would be forwarded to the Central Bank of Nigeria for approval, and subsequently published in accordance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Rule Book and other relevant laws.
Hence, the bank expects to publish its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, on or before March 31, 2021.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc establishes its wholly-owned life insurance subsidiary
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the establishment of its wholly-owned life insurance subsidiary.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (“Stanbic IBTC” or “the Company”) announced that it has obtained all required Regulatory Approvals, in a bid to complement and diversify its range of product offerings.
This includes a license from the National Insurance Commission to establish a wholly-owned Life Insurance subsidiary to be referred to as Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited (“SIIL”).
The notification was revealed today through a press release, signed by the Bank’s Secretary, Chidi Okezie, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
What you should know
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, is a full-service financial services group with major business focus on three pillars – Corporate and Investment Banking, Personal and Business Banking, and Wealth Management.
Standard Bank Group is the largest African financial institution by assets. It is rooted in Africa with strategic representation in 21 countries on the African continent.
The largest shareholder of the Group is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, with a 20.1% shareholding.
Why this matters
The recent corporate action by the bank is aimed towards diversifying the service offerings by the bank and advancing its frontiers as A leading end-to-end financial solutions provider in Nigeria.
In lieu of this, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited aims to provide insurance for financially included individuals and become the preferred insurer in the Life Insurance Business.
NAICOM issues operational licences to 6 insurance firms and 1 reinsurer
Six new insurance firms and one reinsurance company have been issued operational licenses by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has issued operational licenses to six new insurance firms and one reinsurer.
This was disclosed by the NAICOM boss, Mr. Sunday Thomas, while handing over operational licenses to the five firms at the NAICOM Head Office in Abuja today.
The new firms are Heirs Insurance Limited (General); Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Heirs Life Assurance Limited; Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Limited; and FBS Reinsurance Limited, Salam Takaful, and Cornerstone Insurance Co. Limited.
According to Mr. Thomas, “The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) received applications from the under listed companies for registration as Insurance and Reinsurance Companies to transact insurance and reinsurance business in Nigeria. In fulfilment of the statutory provisions of extant laws for the registration/licensing of insurance Companies, the general public is hereby informed that the Commission has commenced the process of registering the companies.”
What you should know
Heirs Insurance Limited (General) has Mr. Olaniyi Stephen Onifade as its Managing Director; Mr. Akinjide Orimolade, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; Mr. Abah Okoriko, Heirs Life Assurance Limited; and Mrs. Fumilayo Abimbola Omo, Enterprise Life Assurance Company Nigeria Limited.
FBS Reinsurance Limited is to be led by the former Commissioner of Insurance, Fola Daniel, along with other seasoned professionals from the brokerage and underwriting units of the industry like Bala Zakariyau, the former Managing Director of Niger Insurance, Ahmed Olaniyi Salawu of the Standard Insurance Consultants, and Wole Oshin of the Custodian Investment Plc.
Takaful Insurance is based on sharia or Islamic religious law, which explains how individuals are responsible for the protection of one another. Takaful Insurance policies cover health, life, and general insurance needs. It is introduced as an alternative to those in the commercial insurance industry, which is believed to go against Islamic restrictions on interest, gambling, and uncertainty principles – all of which are outlawed in sharia.