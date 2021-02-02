Business
Federal Government extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline by 8 Weeks
The NIN-SIM linkage deadline has been extended by the Federal Government by 8 Weeks.
The Federal Government has announced that the National Identity Number and SIM card integration exercise has been extended by 8 weeks with April 6, 2021, as the new deadline.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami in a meeting with the ministerial taskforce on NIN-SIM integration, reported by the NIM.C.
The report disclosed that 56.18 million NINs have been collected so far by mobile network operators,
NIMC also discloses that 1060 registration centres have been activated for NIN exercise while mobile network operators have opened hundreds of centres.
The Minister advised Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to register for the NIN to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enroll for their NIN and link with their SIMs.
NIMC said President Buhari “expressed his satisfaction with the progress made regarding the NIN-SIM linkage” and praised the Minister for their roles.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has insisted that the earlier announced deadlines for the integration of Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) with valid National Identification Numbers (NIN), still stand, as it awaited advice from the Federal Government.
- The Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) disclosed that it has licensed telecommunications companies to register applicants who do not have National Identity Numbers (NIN).
- Sections 27 and 29 of the National identity Management Commission Act 2007 provides for the mandatory use of a NIN for transactions including application and issuance of a passport.
IGP orders full enforcement of Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021
The IGP has ordered full enforcement of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full enforcement of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 26, 2021.
This follows the directives by the President as contained in the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021, which mandates the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies of government to ensure full enforcement of the regulations in public places.
The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Monday, February 1, in Abuja.
What the Inspector General of Police is saying
The statement from the Nigeria Police Force partly reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M. A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the Assistant Inspectors OF Police in the seventeen zonal commands and their constituent Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six states of the Federation and the FCT, Abuja, to carry out full enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on 26th January 2021.
“They are to ensure full compliance with the Regulations in their respective Areas of Responsibilities (AoR).”
The statement notes that some of the public places that the enforcement will be carried out include places of worship, workplaces and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres, and so on, in addition to general restrictions on gatherings as well as the use of face masks.
The IGP, while pointing out that the uncertainty and risks engendered by the advent of the pandemic, has placed additional responsibilities on the general public, he called on the public to voluntarily comply with the provisions of the regulations for the safety of all.
Adamu however, cautioned officers enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens.
He urged them to be firm and professional while remaining polite, civil, and respectful of the fundamental rights of the citizens.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that a few days ago, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, and in consideration of the urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of coronavirus infections in Nigeria.
- The law, which is in 5 parts, includes; Restrictions on Gatherings, Operations of Public Places, Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols, Offences and Penalties, Enforcement and Application, Interpretation and Citation.
- However, the Presidency has expressed worries over reported non-compliance by Nigerians to the recently enacted Covid-19 regulations.
Lagos stops land extension, reclamation in Banana Island, Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi
The Lagos State Government has issued a suspension order on all approvals in respect of reclamation and land extensions into the Lagoon at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.
The Lagos State Government has issued a suspension order on all approvals in respect of reclamation and land extensions into the Lagoon at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.
This follows the serious concerns raised by the state government over the illegal operations of developers in those areas which have resulted in gross violation of the Physical Planning laws of the state.
This disclosure is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako and his counterpart in the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Arc. Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi.
The statement noted that there has been increasing and continuing degradation of the Lagos shoreline as a result of indiscriminate illegal dredging, reclamation and land extensions into the Lagos Lagoon.
What the Commissioners are saying in their statement
The statement said, “Of particular concern to the State Government are the extensions being illegally carried out at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi, pointing out that such land reclamation and extension activities had resulted in gross violation of the Physical Planning Laws of the State and impinged on the ecosystem of the entire area.’’
The Commissioners maintained that the indiscriminate illegal proliferation of dredging and reclamation practices had caused serious distortion in the aesthetics of the shoreline with high potential for causing environmental degradation capable of producing dire consequences if left unchecked.
The statement said, “Government hereby suspends all existing, pending and subsequent approvals in respect of all Land Extensions into the Lagoon at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.’’
The Lagos State Government also ordered the immediate cessation of all ongoing works, construction, reclamation and other similar activities in respect of extension approvals granted or being processed at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.
It also noted that members of the public have been advised to comply forthwith with the Stop Work/Suspension Orders or risk facing criminal charges and the confiscation of their dredging equipment by the government.
What you should know
- The Lagos State government, for several months, has been on an enforcement drive of the state’s physical planning laws, so as to restore order and prevent the distortion of the ecosystem of the entire state.
- This has led to the pull-down of illegal structures or buildings that either did not get approval or did not conform to the approved building plan or physical planning laws.
- Some of the areas affected by such exercise include Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi, Magodo, Ogudu GRA, Ajao Estate, Ikeja and so on.
Nigerian Rice Processors urge FG to take actions to curb sales of foreign rice
Mr. Andy Ekwelem has appealed to the Federal Government to take proactive actions to curb the sale of foreign rice.
The Director-General of Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RPAN), Mr. Andy Ekwelem has appealed to the Federal Government to take proactive actions to curb the sale of foreign rice in the country.
This appeal was made by him while addressing reporters in Abuja, over the influx of smuggled rice into the country.
According to a news report by the News Agency of Nigeria, Ekwelem called on the government to take active and decisive action to ensure that the Nigerian borders do not become porous, as the influx of smuggled rice would stimulate the collapse of all the mills in the country, and this would exacerbate the state of unemployment in the country.
According to him, the rice value chain sub-sector had engaged about 13 million Nigerians on direct employment, hence if the border is not properly controlled, the number of people that would lose their jobs to the activities of smugglers would be much and this would be devastating for the economy.
He said addressing this challenge of smuggling was paramount so that all the efforts, commitments, and resources put in the rice value-chain sub-sector would not be a waste. However, the gains made in the sub-sector in the last few years were only possible through the support and interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Ekwelem also called on the Nigeria Customs Service to step up in the manning of the borders to curb the activities of smugglers.
What Ekwelem is saying
Mr. Andy Ekwelem said:
“We have said it many times on the need for government to criminalize sales of foreign rice in the markets and supermarkets. Rice is number one on the list of prohibited products in which CBN placed forex restriction
“It is assumed that any rice you see in this country now, in the markets, shops and even in your homes that is not Nigeria made rice, it is smuggled into the country.
“The country is losing revenue because these smugglers are not paying the right duties to bring the rice into the country and this ugly development is killing our economy.
“We want a law that will empower law enforcement agencies to go to markets and shops to arrest anyone found with foreign rice because their action amounts to economic sabotage.
“When that is done, people will be discouraged from buying from these people that smuggled rice into the country. We need to take drastic measures against smugglers as well as those selling the products.”
What you should know
- Ekwelem, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his giant stride in rice production, as about N3.4 trillion has been invested in the entire rice value chain production across the country.
- He revealed that there were only six Integrated Rice Mills in the country before 2015, in recent times, Integrated Rice Mills in the country had risen to about 60.
- It is essential to understand that most of the mills in the country were now working at half capacity because there were no off-takers for the products they produced for Nigerian markets.