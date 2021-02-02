Federal Government extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline by 8 Weeks

The Federal Government has announced that the National Identity Number and SIM card integration exercise has been extended by 8 weeks with April 6, 2021, as the new deadline.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami in a meeting with the ministerial taskforce on NIN-SIM integration, reported by the NIM.C.

The report disclosed that 56.18 million NINs have been collected so far by mobile network operators,

NIMC also discloses that 1060 registration centres have been activated for NIN exercise while mobile network operators have opened hundreds of centres.

The Minister advised Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to register for the NIN to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enroll for their NIN and link with their SIMs.

NIMC said President Buhari “expressed his satisfaction with the progress made regarding the NIN-SIM linkage” and praised the Minister for their roles.

What you should know