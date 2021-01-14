NCC insists deadline for NIN registration stands, awaits government’s advice

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has insisted that the earlier announced deadlines for the integration of Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) with valid National Identification Numbers (NIN), still stand, as it awaits advice from the Federal Government.

This is coming against the backdrop of repeated calls for the extension or outright suspension of the registration process due to the short timeframe and surge in the number of coronavirus infections across the country.

According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in Abuja.

What the NCC top official is saying

Adinde, in his statement, said, “Right now, apart from the recent information that we made concerning the extension, no further update yet. The information on this matter was the one that talked about when we moved the extension to January 19 for those who have NINs and February 9 for those who do not have.”

When asked whether there had been moves to either extend or suspend the exercise, Adinde replied, “No, no, no; if you follow the opinion of the public, it is in favour of extending it.

“And then, of course, recently there have been concerns on the effect of COVID-19 and all that. But I am sure the government is listening and once we are advised, we will go to the press and announce the new position.

“However, as it is now, we are waiting to see what happens at the end of the day, as the recent deadline extension still stands.”

What you should know

It can be recalled that on December 15, 2020, the Federal Government had declared that after December 30, 2020, all SIMs that were not registered with valid NINs on the network of telecommunications companies would be blocked.

However, following public outcry against the short notice, it later extended December 30, 2020, giving 3 weeks’ extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2021, and a 6-week extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020, to February 9, 2021

