World’s biggest asset fund manager says Bitcoin has a bright future

The leader and founder of the world’s biggest asset management firm, Larry Fink, recently shared his views on the world’s most widely used crypto, Bitcoin.

BlackRock’s CEO disclosed that Bitcoin is likely to have a bright future and even become an asset for wealth preservation, but it still has time to prove itself.

The highly revered business leader also said that one of on the major reasons why bitcoin exhibits high volatility point is that the market is relative “very small,” and thus gets affected by substantial increments with relatively small movements of funds.

However, Fink, explained that though the crypto asset is gaining fame globally, it still has not yet been tested on investors’ points of view, amid its prevailing high price swings that have become a norm.

“(Bitcoin) is still untested. It has huge volatility moving in 5-6% increment with small-dollar investments moving it. For anything like that to be truly successful, it’s going to have to have a broadening of the market…”

Will Bitcoin play a large role in #TheYearAhead? "It's not a market for the calm. Right now it's still untested. We're watching it, we're enjoying the conversation. But it has not been proven yet." Larry Fink, Founder, Chairman & CEO, @blackrock pic.twitter.com/Ilw8WlpzZm — Bloomberg Live (@BloombergLive) January 27, 2021

What you must know: BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, with $8.67 trillion in assets under management as of January 2021

Its massive size allows it to do what no other asset management on planet earth can do.

BlackRock Inc recently added bitcoin futures as an eligible investment asset class, according to a recent filing by the leading asset management company, in a move to bring crypto to its customers.

BlackRock had earlier disclosed that it was using such asset class as bitcoin derivatives for its two funds namely: BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities.

Such funds listed above will invest only in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the company said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday.

Recall some weeks ago, BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink had disclosed, the flagship crypto is on his company’s radar amid the rapid gains recorded by Bitcoin this year alone.

Speaking recently at the Council on Foreign Relations alongside Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, Fink said, “Bitcoin has caught the attention and the imagination of many people. Still untested, pretty small relative to other markets.”

Upshot

Also, the BlackRock CIO of Fixed Income buttressed his bias on why Cryptos are here to stay, taking into account its role in payments among the world’s millennials.

“I think cryptocurrency is here to stay and I think it is durable and you’ve seen the central banks that have talked about digital currencies. I think digital currency and the receptivity, particularly millennials’ receptivity to technology and cryptocurrency is real. Digital payments systems are real, so I think Bitcoin is here to stay,” he said.