Cryptocurrency
World’s biggest asset fund manager says Bitcoin has a bright future
BlackRock CEO disclosed Bitcoin is likely to have a bright future and even become an asset for wealth preservation.
The leader and founder of the world’s biggest asset management firm, Larry Fink, recently shared his views on the world’s most widely used crypto, Bitcoin.
BlackRock’s CEO disclosed that Bitcoin is likely to have a bright future and even become an asset for wealth preservation, but it still has time to prove itself.
- The highly revered business leader also said that one of on the major reasons why bitcoin exhibits high volatility point is that the market is relative “very small,” and thus gets affected by substantial increments with relatively small movements of funds.
- However, Fink, explained that though the crypto asset is gaining fame globally, it still has not yet been tested on investors’ points of view, amid its prevailing high price swings that have become a norm.
“(Bitcoin) is still untested. It has huge volatility moving in 5-6% increment with small-dollar investments moving it. For anything like that to be truly successful, it’s going to have to have a broadening of the market…”
Will Bitcoin play a large role in #TheYearAhead? "It's not a market for the calm. Right now it's still untested. We're watching it, we're enjoying the conversation. But it has not been proven yet." Larry Fink, Founder, Chairman & CEO, @blackrock
— Bloomberg Live (@BloombergLive) January 27, 2021
What you must know: BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, with $8.67 trillion in assets under management as of January 2021
Its massive size allows it to do what no other asset management on planet earth can do.
BlackRock Inc recently added bitcoin futures as an eligible investment asset class, according to a recent filing by the leading asset management company, in a move to bring crypto to its customers.
BlackRock had earlier disclosed that it was using such asset class as bitcoin derivatives for its two funds namely: BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities.
- Such funds listed above will invest only in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the company said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday.
- Recall some weeks ago, BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink had disclosed, the flagship crypto is on his company’s radar amid the rapid gains recorded by Bitcoin this year alone.
Speaking recently at the Council on Foreign Relations alongside Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, Fink said, “Bitcoin has caught the attention and the imagination of many people. Still untested, pretty small relative to other markets.”
Also, the BlackRock CIO of Fixed Income buttressed his bias on why Cryptos are here to stay, taking into account its role in payments among the world’s millennials.
“I think cryptocurrency is here to stay and I think it is durable and you’ve seen the central banks that have talked about digital currencies. I think digital currency and the receptivity, particularly millennials’ receptivity to technology and cryptocurrency is real. Digital payments systems are real, so I think Bitcoin is here to stay,” he said.
Crypto: Investors get liquidated, lose $1.6 billion within a day
The mass liquidation of such crypto holdings occurred after the flagship crypto dipped from $38,300 to around $33,881 at press time.
The prevailing high volatility at the crypto market led to heavy losses of crypto investors’ funds at the wrong side of the present trade, when roughly $1.6 billion worth of crypto positions evaporated into thin air within a day.
What you must know: The mass liquidation of such crypto holdings, according to data retrieved from Bybt, showed that such occurred after the flagship crypto, Bitcoin, dipped from $38,300 to around $33,881 at press time.
- Within a day, 240,250 traders were liquidated.
- The largest single liquidation order happened on Huobi-BTC valued at $17.41 million.
- The crypto market was valued at $994.9 billion, a 0.51% decrease over the last day.
- The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $229.62B, which makes a 45.77% increase.
- The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.17 billion, 6.17% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- The volume of all stable coins is now $188.89B, which is 82.26% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- Bitcoin’s price is currently $33,881.85.
- Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 63.31%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.
What this means: Record sell-offs have pushed Bitcoin’s year-to-date gains below 1%. The sell-off in the crypto market is likely due to widespread profit-taking by global investors, coupled with the dollar gaining grounds.
A few weeks ago, leading United Kingdom financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments.
The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other crypto-assets and warned the public that there were high chances that all their funds could be lost.
“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns.
“Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” said the FCA.
Bitcoin gains over $6,000 aided by Elon Musk’s Twitter bio update
Thanks to a tweet by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, Bitcoin has gained over $6,000 within a few hours,
Bitcoin is defying all odds as it gained over $6,000 within a few hours, thanks to Elon Musk.
When the world’s richest man updated his Twitter bio — simply adding the word ‘Bitcoin’ — it was followed by an impressive gain sighted in the flagship crypto asset, Bitcoin, jumping by 20% in value.
In retrospect, it was inevitable
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2021
At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $38,088.72 with a daily trading volume of $115 billion. Bitcoin is up 20.86% for the day.
Robinhood restricts trading Dogecoin after gaining 1,000%
Robinhood, a leading American online trading platform has just restricted trading Dogecoin after it gained 1,000%.
Robinhood, one of the world’s most famously used trading apps by millennials, a few hours ago suspended trading of Dogecoin which exploded by up to 1,000% thanks to a tweet from Elon Musk.
In retrospect, it was inevitable
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2021
Crypto traders and global investors are rushing to have a stake in this fast-growing crypto, on the account that it has the unique endorsement of the world’s richest individual presently worth $199 billion.
“Due to extraordinary market conditions, we’ve temporarily turned off Instant buying power for crypto,” a Robinhood spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CNBC.
“Customers can still use settled funds to buy crypto. We’ll keep monitoring market conditions and communicating with our customers.”
Recall about a day ago, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers disclosed they have restricted trading in shares of BlackBerry, GameStop, AMC, and other listed companies printing massive gains due to the social media-driven trading frenzy, particularly on Reddit.
GameStop, Blackberry, and others were suspended after having soared so high in the past few weeks because of support from many retail investors on Reddit.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo.
- The open-source crypto was invented by an American known as Billy Markus and an Australian identified as Jackson Palmer. The crypto asset was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.
- This fast-rising crypto is being primarily used as a tipping system on popular social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit in order to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.
- Crypto exchanges presently having Dogecoin listed include YoBit, BitAsset, Binance, Huobi Global.