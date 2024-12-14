Analysts from Blackrock, one of the world’s largest asset managers have suggested that 1% to 2% of portfolios should be allocated to Bitcoin.

Blackrock is one of the 12 asset managers to go into spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds and the firm is doubling down on its decision to go into cryptocurrency citing a favorable climate ahead for the industry.

Analysts at Global Asset Managers BlackRock have suggested that 1% to 2% of traditional 60/40 portfolios should comprise Bitcoin.

Blackrock released a report offering deep insights and guidelines to stakeholders on how to add Bitcoin to their portfolios.

Favorable developments like the victory of Donald Trump who is largely perceived as Pro crypto in the polls and his following crypto-friendly nominations helped push bitcoin past the 100,0000 USDT mark.

Bitcoin surpassing its all-time high triggered massive institutional inflow which was reflected in the ETF market. Blackrock’s ETF alongside other ETFs pulled in Billions during the surge.

Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg Eric Balchunas highlighted the suggestion by Blackrock in an X tweet.

“ New report from BlackRock today that recommends 1–2% exposure to Bitcoin ETF, the first time they gave a specific number (they put this out because they had so much incoming on this q of how much?” Eric posted.

Despite the positive permutations by Blackrock the asset managers clearly highlighted the risk associated with Bitcoin while suggesting a risk budgeting approach to stakeholders.

The firm highlighted that Bitcoin since its inception in 2009 has experienced an 80% pullback although it soared 140% this year.

Institutional Investors flock to Bitcoin and Ethereum

institutional investors like Blackrock, Fidelity, and Grayscale are flocking to cryptocurrencies launching ETF products for both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Yesterday Blacrocks ETF product surpassed $3 billion in inflows cementing its position as the largest Exchange Traded fund on Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Institutional inflow adds to the credibility of the cryptocurrency industry and boosts the liquidity of crypto assets.

The traditional financial world is coming to terms with the inevitability of blockchain technology in disrupting existing financial models and creating a new way for people to store and exchange value.

Blackrock’s CEO Larry Fink did a U-turn to publicly endorse Bitcoin as a viable asset against his previously held opinions about the crypto asset.

What to know

Crypto Exchange-traded funds provide investors with the opportunity to invest in the price action of Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning the asset.

Bitcoin ETFs were launched in the United States in January by the Gary Gensler-led Securities and Exchange Commission. Ethereum ETFs were launched later in the year around late July.