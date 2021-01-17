Dangote Cement, Lafarge drag Industrial Index up by 2.84% to close the second week in green

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index appreciated by 2.84% during the week to close at 57.03 index points higher, as shares of Dangote Cement, Lafarge, WAPCO dragged the index to close the second week of 2021 higher, amid renewed buying interest by local investors.

Checks by Nairametrics revealed that the NSE Industrial index, as of close of trading activities on Friday, stood at 2,062.29 index points from 2,005.26 index points at the open of trade on Monday 11th January 2021.

What you should know

The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.

The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Dangote, BUA and Chemical Allied Products.

Consequently, the performance of the companies was relatively balanced as the index closed on a positive note with 5 gainers relative to 5 losers. MEYER (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart for the week, while CUTIX (-8.75%) was the top loser.

Top Gainers

MEYER up 10.00% to close at N0.55

PORTPAINT up 9.84% to close N2.68

WAPCO up 6.73% to close at N23.80

CAP up 3.25% to close at N20.65

DANGCEM up 2.31% to close at N230.20

Top Losers

CUTIX down 8.75% to close at N2.19

NOTORE down 4.00% to close at N60.00

BETAGLAS down 2.17% to close at N54.20

BERGER down 1.36% to close at N7.25

BUA CEMENT down 1.25% to close at N79.00