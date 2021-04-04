Manufacturing
NSE Industrial Index sheds 8.44 index points in March
The overall performance of the companies was bearish in March as the index closed on a negative note with five losers relative to four gainers.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities in the third month of 2021, closed on a bearish note, with the index depreciating by 0.44%, to close at 1,889.76 index points for the month.
A preview of the performance of the index revealed that it shed a total of 8.44 index points in the month of March, to complete two consecutive months of decline.
The drop in the index for the second consecutive month in March was occasioned by the decline in the shares of Dangote Cement, Lafarge WAPCO, Portland Paints and two others.
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish in March as the index closed on a negative note with five losers relative to four gainers.
- CAP (13.85%) led the gainers’ list followed by BETAGLAS (8.00%) and CUTIX (4.21%), while BERGER (-10.34%) led the loser’s chart for the month, followed by PORTPAINT (-9.85%) and WAPCO (-4.33%).
Top Gainers
• CAP up by 13.85% to close at N22.20.
• BETAGLAS up 8.00% to close N54.00.
• CUTIX up by 4.21% to close at N2.23.
• BUACEMENT up 2.08% to close N73.50
Top Losers
• BERGER down by -10.34% to close at N6.50
• PORTPAINT down by -9.85% to close at N2.93
• WAPCO down by -4.33% to close at N22.10
• DANGCEM down by -2.08% to close at N215.00
Dividends
Julius Berger declares N634 million dividend for 2020, and a bonus issue on its existing shares
The Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has proposed a total final dividend of N634 million to shareholders.
The Board of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading provider of construction services, has proposed a total final dividend of N634 million to shareholders of the company for the period ended 31st December 2020.
The company’s Board made this announcement in a notification published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, stating that a dividend of 40 kobo per share will be paid on all the issued 1,584,000,000 ordinary shares of the company.
In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 40 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 1 (one) new share for every 99 (ninety-nine) existing shares held in the company.
READ: Honeywell shares gain N555 million
Conditions to qualify for the dividend
- Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on the 28th of May 2021 will be considered.
- Qualifying shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (GTL Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
- For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 31st of May 2021 to 2nd June 2021, to enable the registrar to process shareholders’ dividends.
Dividend and bonus issue declared last year
Last year, Julius Berger Plc paid shareholders a dividend of N2.00 per share on all the issued shares of the company. This is five times the dividend the company is set to pay on each of its issued shares this year.
In 2019 also, the company in addition to the cash dividend, proposed one new ordinary share for every 5 (five) existing ordinary shares held by the company shareholders.
READ: CAP Plc gains N1.4 billion in a day on news of N1.47 billion dividend recommendation
What you should know
Shares in Julius Berger Plc as of the close of the market on the 1st of April 2021, are currently worth N20 per share.
At this price, the dividend yield of the company shares is currently pegged at 2%. The company’s market capitalization is valued at about N31.7 billion.
Appointments
Livestock Feeds appoints Portland Paints MD, Bolarin Okunowo as Non-Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Livestock Feeds Plc has appointed Bolarin Okunowo, as a Non-Executive Director.
The Board of Directors of Livestock Feeds Plc has appointed Bolarin Okunowo, the current Managing Director of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc.
According to a notification issued by the company, Okunowo is expected to replace Godwin Abimbola Samuel who resigned from the Board with effect from 1st April 2021.
Okunowo joined the UACN group in 2018 and served as UACN’s Investment Executive responsible for managing the company’s investments in its Industrial and Services Portfolio (paints, logistics and real estate).
In this role, she led the recapitalisation of UPDC Plc and has worked with UACN’s subsidiary management teams to shape strategy and deliver commercial outcomes.
She is a seasoned finance and investment specialist with over 15 years of experience in a range of roles including debt advisory, corporate finance, principal investments and financial management.
About Livestock Feeds
Livestock Feeds Plc was established in 1963 by Pfizer as a subsidiary to the pharmaceutical business which had been introduced to Nigeria a few years earlier.
The company is a subsidiary of UACN Plc, and a pioneer in the manufacturing of animal feeds in Nigeria, with over 50 years of experience, and a distribution network that allows convenient delivery of products to various customers locations.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020
- 2020 FY: Sterling Bank Plc proposes dividend of N1.44 billion for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Chams Plc reports a loss after tax of N944.9 million