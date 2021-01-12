SON generated over N302m from Onne Port in 2020

The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) generated the sum of N302 million in 2020 from its Rivers State Ports and Borders offices, compared to N400 million in 2019.

This was disclosed by the Head, Ports and Borders, Mr Tajudeen Dosumu, after meeting with the Director-General of SON, Mallam Salem Farouk, when he paid a visit to the office in Onne, Rivers, on Monday.

Dosumu added that the reason for the 24.5% decline in revenue was due to challenges caused by the pandemic; however, the office had still been able to inspect 39,652 containers in 2020.

“In the last four years, the operation has recorded continuous increase in number of containers’ examination, compliance with SON import requirements and guidelines and service charge income,” he said.

Other improvements listed by SON included sustenance of 24-hour operation in FOT terminal and the creation of an intelligence unit, for effective monitoring of consignment movements.

The SON Chief added that the organisation needed an e-Demand Note and e-Receipting to curb interference, and staff training on Ports and Borders operations, for improved service delivery.

Salem Farouk stated that the agency faced some difficulties in assessing containers at the ports and promised efficiency through the implementation of technology to improve service delivery and container monitoring.

Nairametrics reported in October 2020 that Global shipping line, Maersk, resumed services from China to Onne Port (by ship) last year, and also resumed operations at the Onitsha Inland Port.