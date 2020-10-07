Business
Container shipping operations from China to Onitsha resume
Activities have resumed at the Onitsha Inland Port as containers will now arrive for offloading.
Global shipping line, Maersk resumed services from China to Onne Port (by ship) this year, and this week, it has resumed operations at the Onitsha Inland Port.
This was disclosed by a media aide to the President, Tolu Ogunlesi on Tuesday evening via his Twitter handle, tweeting, “Let me summarize it. Maersk is now (starting 2020) sending container ships direct from China to the Onne Port, without the need to first call at Lagos. Now, when the ship berths in Onne, it will be offloaded and the containers going to Onitsha Port will be barged down.”
Nairametrics reported in August that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), resumed transportation of containers through barges from Lagos to Onitsha.
A witness at the Onitsha Inland Port yesterday said the port operations resumed fully this week. “We took a walk at the Onitsha pilot port after it was commissioned today. The port is at its full function. Such a pleasant sight! Congrats to the importers,” he said.
Under the Maersk shipping line Schedule, the containers leave China through Shangai, arrive Onne Port in just over a month, and the cargo leaves Onne Port and arrive at Clarion Terminal, Onitsha the next day.
What this means:
Transportation of containers from Lagos to the East has been a very expensive process for Nigerian businesses based in the east due to poor transport infrastructure starting from the Apapa congestion to extortion from security operatives. This would reduce the costs for the South East-based businessmen as they would only have to pay mainly shipping costs from China.
CBN knocks airline and shipping firms over non-compliance with form NXP
The CBN has threatened severe sanctions for non-compliance with the processing of Form NXP.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its displeasure over the lackadaisical attitude of airline and shipping companies toward the provisions of the circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/009 dated June 06, 2017.
Which circular, mandated the bills of lading/airway bills emanating from the aforementioned sectors in cognizance of exports from Nigeria to carry the form NXP number with respect for the underlying cargoes.
The disclosure is contained in a recent circular sent by the CBN, dated October 06, 2020, signed by the Director of Trade and Exchange Department, Dr O.S NNAJI and referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEM/001/008.
In the recent disclosure, the CBN revealed that despite earlier provisions for electronic processing of form NXP on the Trade Monitoring System (TRMS) and entreaties to the concerned firms to do the needful, the compliance to the order has been appalling and grossly abused.
Recall that in an earlier circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEM/01/003 dated October 28, 2019, CBN had made the processing of the form NXP quicker, more efficient and improved through introduction of a compulsory electronic processing for the form accessible at the TRMS site.
In lieu with the above-mentioned provisions and efforts and the high rate of non-compliance recorded so far, CBN has however, announced stricter measures and fines as a way of enforcing compliance.
In the latest CBN circular, the options of severe sanctions for non-compliance is not ruled out. A part of the latest circular read thus;
“Consequently, all shipment of export cargoes from Nigeria shall with effect from the date of this circular be in accordance with the aforementioned procedures.
“For the avoidance of doubt, it shall be a breach of extant regulations for any shipping company or airline company to take on-board any cargo for which form NXP is not duly completed and approved on the TRMS platform, failing which severe sanctions shall be meted out for such breach, such sanctions shall include refund of the forex value of goods illegally exported as well as Post-No-Debit on all bank accounts Nationwide.”
Nigeria’s Broadband subscriptions peak at 82.7m – Prof. Danbatta
The NCC boss revealed that broadband subscription in Nigeria has significantly increased.
As at the end of August 2020 and according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), subscriptions to broadband or high-speed internet services in Nigeria have increased significantly to a peak of 82.7 million.
The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, made this disclosure while speaking at a two-day first virtual Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) 2020 organized by InnovationHub Africa, which started on Tuesday, September 5, 2020.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who presented the keynote speech at the Summit, noted that Nigeria’s quest to become a truly digital economy is on course with the launch of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) in November 2019.
At the summit, themed: ‘Innovating in Critical Times’, Danbatta said the Commission has increased broadband penetration rate from less than 6% in 2015 to 43.30 percent by August 2020 which translates to 82, 653,247 broadband subscriptions in the country.
The NCC boss who was ably represented at the virtual conference by the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Danbatta said that Information and Communications Technology (ICT), and specifically, broadband infrastructure has become the major backbone for government activities and local businesses.
He further said that such services require fast broadband and reliable connectivity, noting that NCC will continue to work assiduously with its stakeholders, in ensuring that the nation’s ICT infrastructure is able to meet the increased demand for connectivity occasioned by the pandemic.
According to Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, “The NCC has been the major linkage in the drive for optimum economic development, as it remains the pioneer for all the major disruptions that would drive the nation’s economic reboot, especially the financial systems riding on electronic innovations. These innovations are driven by the availability of a robust communications infrastructure, made possible by the Commission’s continuous quest for investment in the sector.”
He further stated that for innovation to thrive, as the anchor for accelerating economic growth post-COVID-19, a robust broadband infrastructure upon which ICT innovations will ride is a necessity. He said, “The most important outcome of COVID-19 for us, as a nation striving for the digital economy, is the need to continue to invest in infrastructure development in critical sectors of the economy, particularly the ICT sector, which has become the bastion of modern economies,”
Dr. Adinde restated the NCC’s commitment to taking proactive steps toward stimulating investment needed to support more robust and resilient broadband infrastructure, that will spur digital innovations in the country.
Thrive Agric drama: We only insure the farms, not funds of individual investors – Leadway Assurance
The funds of the individual investors were not covered by the Insurance company, as the investors erroneously believed.
Leadway Assurance, the insurance company in charge of Thrive Agric’s farms, said that its services do not cover individual investor’s funds, but only the insured farms and other farm assets.
This was disclosed by Leadway in a statement on Tuesday evening after Thrive Agric’s Investors called out the company and its insurers over delayed investments.
To whom it may concern pic.twitter.com/X9po7I1LsL
Backstory
Nairametrics earlier reported that a Thrive Agric investor known on Twitter as theprincelyX, took to the social media platform and called out to the company for holding on to his investment returns. He claimed the company owes him almost a million naira, and he has been told to wait till next year to see returns on his investments.
“Thrive Agric is owing me almost a million naira. They are owing other investors millions. Thrive Agric is telling me to wait till 2021 to get my investment that was due in Sept 2020,” the investor tweeted.
Thrive Agric, however, responded in a social media statement that the delay “is an unfortunate outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequent restrictions on physical access to farms and farming markets. Like many other businesses, we were not fully prepared for the impact, and despite the intent upon which this company has been run for the last 3 years, our subscribers now bear the brunt of these challenges with us.”
Leadway’s position
In today’s statement, Leadway Assurance said,
“Our contractual obligation is limited to the agric tech platform and not their individual investors.
“Leadway only provides insurance cover for the farm assets of its insured agric platforms
“This, therefore, means that we only provide cover using our agric based insurance solutions for the risks to insured farms and other farms assets against perils stated in the insurance policy document issued.”
What this means
The funds of the individual investors were not covered by the Insurance company, as the investors erroneously believed. This simply means getting their returns on investment is largely at the mercy of Thrive Agric. It is left to be seen how this unfolds in the coming days, as we monitor the situation closely.