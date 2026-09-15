BREAKING: Nigeria’s headline inflation eases to 15.39% in August

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 15.39% in August 2026, from 15.43% in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 15.39% in August 2026, from 15.43% in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The latest figure represents a 0.04 percentage-point decline from the July rate.

However, inflation remained significantly below the 23.14% recorded in August 2025, reflecting a 7.75 percentage-point decline year-on-year.

“In August 2026, the Headline inflation rate stood at 15.39%, down from 15.43% in July 2026 and stood at 23.14% in the same month of the preceding year (August 2025),” the NBS said.

“Looking at the movement, the August 2026 Headline inflation rate showed a decrease of 0.04% compared to the July 2026 Headline inflation rate,” it added.

Details later…