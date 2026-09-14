Investors pour N1.5 trillion into Dangote Refinery’s IPO within first hour of trading

Investors poured a whopping N1.5 trillion into the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (DPRP) Initial Public Offering (IPO) within first hour after the offer opened on Monday, September 14, 2026, on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), signalling strong institutional and retail demand for what is set to become Africa’s largest public share offer.

The offer, comprising 4.1 billion ordinary shares priced at N525 each, opened on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) with a target of raising approximately N2.15 trillion, or about $1.6 billion, and will run until it closes on October 13, 2026.

But within the first one hour after the offer opened, a whopping N1.476 trillion was recorded in 402,634 transactions by investing public, according to the tweet by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) using its verified official X handle.

“Live update on the number of transactions so far since the opening of the #dangoteIPO from the #NGXInvest command center. The numbers are really ticking… truly the IPO OF THE PEOPLE,” NGX tweeted in a live update after the opening of the IPO.

What the data is saying:

The IPO opened in the early hours of Monday with subscriptions accessible through roughly 55 approved electronic application channels, the largest digital distribution network ever deployed for a Nigerian IPO.

According to the NGX tweet, total transactions stood at 402,634 while the total transaction amount was N1,476,171,994,112 before midday.

The channels span apps operated by 20 banks, two mobile money companies, the NGX’s own Invest platform, and 32 fintech and investment firms.

Minimum subscription is set at 10 shares, or N5,250, before applicable charges, keeping the entry point accessible to a broad base of retail investors.

The offer carries an additional greenshoe option of up to 30% to accommodate excess demand beyond the base 4.1 billion shares.

More insights:

Speaking at the “Facts Behind the Offer” presentation and ceremonial Gong Striking ceremony at the NGX headquarters in Lagos, Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote framed the offer’s purpose around broadening market access rather than fundraising for its own sake.

Dangote told market operators and banking executives that the primary aim was to democratise the exchange, adding that the group had already raised more than it needed and that the offer was instead about ensuring the public shares in the benefit of what he described as Africa’s largest company.

Sources familiar with the transaction told Nairametrics that the scale of the digital distribution network was driven by Dangote’s insistence that the IPO attract as many as 10 million subscribers, built primarily around electronic access rather than traditional paper-based subscription.

Because the offer is a subscription for new shares rather than an existing shareholder sell-down, proceeds will flow directly to the refinery rather than to Dangote or other current shareholders.

Investors without an existing Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) account may need to provide additional information to create or identify one as part of the application process.

What you should know:

Dangote outlined ambitious long-term targets during Monday’s ceremony, including growing refining capacity to 2.1 million barrels per day by 2030 and reaching a market capitalisation of no less than $350 billion within four years.

He also confirmed plans to launch a new facility in Kenya by September 30, expected to become operational within two years.

Investor dividends will be denominated in US dollars, a structure designed to buffer shareholders against naira devaluation risk.

Retail investors who subscribe and hold their shares may qualify for bonus shares under a Retail Investor Incentive Programme, subject to regulatory approval.

The offer is being distributed through a wide network of receiving banks, including Zenith Bank and FirstBank, alongside FSDH Capital as one of the Joint Issuing Houses supporting the transaction.

In May 2026, Dangote disclosed he had rejected an NNPC proposal to increase its stake in the refinery, citing plans to broaden ownership through the now-opened public listing.

The company had separately raised $2.5 billion through a private placement in July 2026, creating the 7.148 billion shares currently classified as “Others” in the refinery’s ownership structure.

In August, the refinery secured a $1 billion underwriting programme, comprising a completed $600 million private placement and a further $400 million underwriting commitment to support the IPO.