Dangote confirms successful completion of $2.5 billion private placement

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has confirmed the successful completion of a $2.5 billion private placement, marking one of the largest corporate fundraising transactions by an African company.The company announced the development on Thursday, describing the transaction as a significant milestone in its long-term growth strategy and efforts to strengthen its capital base. The private placement, […]

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has confirmed the successful completion of a $2.5 billion private placement, marking one of the largest corporate fundraising transactions by an African company.

The company announced the development on Thursday, describing the transaction as a significant milestone in its long-term growth strategy and efforts to strengthen its capital base.

The private placement, according to the company, was oversubscribed with proceeds earmarked to support the ongoing expansion of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex.

What the refinery is saying

Dangote Refinery said the transaction attracted strong investor demand and would provide additional capital to support the expansion of its refinery and petrochemical operations.

“The Private Placement achieved 3.7 times subscription relative to the initial offer size and resulted in the issuance and allotment of approximately US$2.5 billion in new equity,” the company said.

“Proceeds from the Private Placement will support DPRP’s ongoing expansion of refinery and petrochemical complex,” the statement added.

This is a “strategic step to deepen and further institutionalise the Enterprise’s shareholder base, while raising capital to complement our internal cash flows and external funding,” Aliko Dangote, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, said.

“This further demonstrates our profound commitment to developing domestic refining and petrochemical capacity – reducing Africa’s reliance on imported refined product and strengthening the continent’s energy security,” Dangote added.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the refinery, David Bird, said the strong demand demonstrated investor confidence in the company’s leadership and execution capacity.

Flashback

On July 17, Nairametrics reported that the refinery had raised $2.5 billion through a private placement as it prepared for a planned initial public offering later this year, strengthening its financing position ahead of its next phase of expansion.

The development follows an earlier report by Nairametrics in June that valued the Dangote Petroleum Refinery at $39.1 billion as it sought to raise additional capital through a private placement.

Last month, several reports said subscriptions had already exceeded $2 billion during the offer, with investors required to purchase a minimum of one million shares, valued at $350,000, while additional subscriptions were available in blocks of 500,000 shares. The shares are also subject to a 365-day lock-up period, according to people familiar with the transaction.

The latest fundraising also aligns with an earlier Nairametrics report published in April, which said billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote was considering listing around 10% of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE on multiple African stock exchanges as part of efforts to raise funding for the next phase of expansion across his industrial businesses.

The successful fundraising is expected to strengthen the company’s capital base and provide additional funding for the ongoing expansion of its refinery and petrochemical complex.

What you should know

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that billionaire businessman Femi Otedola disclosed plans to invest $100 million in the refinery’s expected public offering, describing it as a strategic long-term investment in one of Africa’s most significant industrial projects.

Beyond the planned IPO, Dangote has continued to outline ambitious expansion plans for the refinery.

The company is working to further increase refining output and expand its petrochemicals operations, while Dangote has also announced plans to replicate the refinery model in Kenya as part of his broader strategy to grow industrial investments across Africa.