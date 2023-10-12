The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has launched an aggressive campaign to combat the proliferation of substandard products through a sweeping operation in various sectors.

In a decisive move today, SON initiated the destruction of confiscated substandard electrical cables and stuffed substandard tires at its warehouse in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

The assortment of destroyed items encompassed a wide array of products, including spark plugs, engine oil, steel doors, and electrical cables.

These products, following rigorous testing and analysis, were deemed substandard and posed potential threats to life and property due to their hazardous nature.

Mallam Farouk Salim, the Director General of SON, addressed the media at the destruction site, underscoring the paramount significance of this operation.

These products were predominantly seized from warehouses throughout Lagos state and subjected to comprehensive laboratory tests, exposing severe noncompliance with established standards.

The failure of critical resistance, performance, and insulation tests was a common denominator among these substandard products.

Highlighting the dangers associated with these substandard products, Mallam Farouk Salim stated, “In the case of electrical cables, the standard specifies a minimum resistance of 12 Ohms, yet the seized cables displayed readings between 1000 and 1500 Ohms, a potential disaster as the excessive heat generated could result in fires and destruction. Stuffed tires, on the other hand, compromised their integrity, resembling ticking time bombs.”

SON, in its unwavering commitment to public safety, found it necessary to resort to the destruction of these products, given the persistence of unscrupulous individuals engaged in nefarious activities, despite ongoing sensitization and preventive measures.

The Director General called upon all businesses, whether involved in manufacturing or importing, to strictly adhere to established standards.

He also advised consumers to look for the MANCAP logo on domestic products and SON registration numbers on imported products to ensure safety and quality.

In an environmentally responsible approach, SON destroyed the Tyres and cables by cutting them into unusable bits instead of burning them.

This operation was conducted in the presence of representatives from the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC), Nigeria Environmental Standards Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Nigerian Police Force personnel, Civil Defence Corps, SON Inspectorate and Compliance Directorate staff, and members of the press.

About SON



The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is the statutory body responsible for the standardization and quality assurance of products in Nigeria.

It is dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of consumers and promoting the growth of industries through the enforcement of quality and safety standards.