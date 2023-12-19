NAFDAC’s recent crackdown on counterfeit wine factories and other items in Abia has sparked widespread reactions among Nigerians on X.

Many users are expressing concern over the lapse in the agency’s oversight as well as SON, questioning how the proliferation of fake products reached such alarming levels.

Raising queries about the effectiveness of Nafdac’s monitoring mechanisms and the factors that allowed the problem to escalate to its current extent.

Some users have taken it upon themselves to scrutinize their own homes for potential fake products, specifically noting the absence of NAFDAC registration numbers. This revelation has prompted heightened awareness among consumers regarding the prevalence of substandard goods circulating in the market.

Reactions

Dr Babatunde

It’s time for NAFDAC and SON to rise up to the occasion and sanitize our consumption space! We are dying needless deaths because of these fake products!

Nana Aba

“NAFDAC needs to try harder. If they need the assistance of the public, they should make statements and tell us how we can help. We can’t continue like this.“

Saw this on Opeyemi's page.

@GeekyAdams

“One thing is certain though, someone in NAFDAC isn’t doing their job and needs to be arrested.

Because how can an important database like this not be updated regularly?”

Lami Apejoye

“Jokes apart, this is a national emergency, and if we are serious, the heads of NAFDAC and SON should be summoned to the Villa immediately, but yea, probably not happening.“

Demola of Lagos

“We have Customs, NAFDAC, SON, FCCPC.

All these public funds-guzzling agencies, yet the markets are widely saturated with adulterated and fake consumer products. A clusterfuck!”

Ore

“thé gag is that all these products have NAFDAC numbers. whether those are real is even another issue.you hate to see it”

@Oluwafunmi

“It is very safe to say that Nafdac is not doing their job. Everything is literally fake in Nigeria and no one is controlling or holding anyone accountable.”

Theo Abu

“NAFDAC Number should be digitalized. I should be able to check the authenticity of a product/Brand from the comfort of my home”

@fisayoade_

“From skincare to food products to lifestyle products, nothing is held sacred in this country.

What is NAFDAC doing ??”

Backstory

Based on multiple reports, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have took action to close down several illicit markets suspected of trading in adulterated beverages in Abia State.

According to NAFDAC it apprehended 10 suspects, and the affected markets were promptly sealed pending the outcome of a thorough investigation.

Speaking to Channels in an interview, Martins Iluyomade, the director of NAFDAC’s South-East Zone, disclosed that the suspects, operating within the Cemetery market and occupying over 240 shops, were engaged in the production and sale of products compromised by unsafe ingredients and unsanitary manufacturing practices.

Citing potential health hazards posed by these unscrupulous practices, Iluyomade raised alarm about the increased risk during the yuletide season.

The crackdown comes amid a troubling trend of counterfeit beverages flooding the Nigerian market. Despite law enforcement agencies dismantling some of the syndicates responsible for these hazardous products, the illicit trade persists with no signs of abatement.