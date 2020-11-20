Business
SON to stop registration of products with similar names to popular products
The agency will stop the registration of products with similar business names to existing brands to eliminate substandard goods.
The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed the agency will stop the registration of products with similar business name to another product already popular in the market, in order to eliminate substandard goods.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of SON, Malam Farouk Salim, while receiving the Alaba International Amalgamated Traders Association, during a visit to the SON office in Lagos.
According to a news report by NAN, Mallam Salim said that this decision is of utmost importance, as it would help to curb the production of products that clone the names of successful brands to deceive the unsuspecting consumers. He warned that these unscrupulous individuals would be prosecuted if found wanting.
The DG emphasized that SON on its own could not handle the issue of brand cloning, promising to put a stock of the products registered and certified by the standards body.
He explained that the agency is set to increase its level of engagement with stakeholders, especially the Alaba International Market traders, as this move would go a long way in protecting the interest of the business community, while also safeguarding lives and properties.
Earlier, the Executive Chairman of the association, Mr Fabian Ezeorjika, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to working with SON in a bid to find these unscrupulous individuals. He disclosed that there was an existing partnership with SON toward achieving a substandard-free market.
Ezeorjika explained that a ‘buyer beware campaign’ is ongoing in the market, and this is a Joint Task Force, comprising SON officials.
What they are saying
Mallam Salim, during the meeting, said, “Anytime a new product comes and looks similar to another product registered, and is already popular in the market, we will try to discourage registration of that product with such a name.
“This will ensure proper identification of already registered products. It will also increase traceability of products that are not fit to be in circulation. We are here to work with these brands and to make their jobs easy. We are to protect their interest, because they are Nigerians, employing people and they are doing what needs to be done.”
“We are looking forward to cooperating with them to ensure that every other individual in their association, not doing the right thing, is encouraged to do the right thing in the future.
“We are inviting stakeholders and the plan is to work together with them to sensitize and train them on the safety of lives and property. As for those still breaking the laws, we will enforce our law, either by court or through the appropriate regulatory, agency.”
Just-in: Lagos to clamp on Tank Farms without planning permit
Lagos to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
The Lagos State Government is set to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos on Friday.
The Commissioner expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many Tank Farms in the State, saying that no such facility should operate without Planning Permit.
He said, “The indiscriminate operations of Tank Farms has negatively impacted the host communities and rendered residents helpless.
“In most cases, the road capacity is inadequate for the activities of the Tank Farms, whose operations have led to the collapse of road infrastructure, rendered critical social amenities such as schools and hospitals inaccessible and created urban squalor of the host communities.”
According to Salako, the deliberate neglect of host communities by Tank Farms operating in the State despite unhonoured government overtures, was regrettable, especially when viewed against the backdrop that most of the outfits creating these problems were not only unapproved but also not paying taxes to the State.
“There is no going back on the plan to start enforcing the extant Physical Planning laws on all erring Tank Farms as from next week, since the ultimatum given had lapsed,” he added.
What you should know
The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had met with Tank Farm Operators earlier in the year and issued a week ultimatum to regularise their facilities, which was followed by an additional two-week extension, a month after the first ultimatum had expired.
BREAKING: FG agrees to exclude ASUU from IPPIS
After months of negotiations, the Federal Government has agreed to exclude members of ASUU from the IPPIS.
The Federal Government on Friday, November 20, 2020, agreed to exclude members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) after months of negotiations.
The government also shifted grounds, as it agreed to pay outstanding salaries to the university lecturers from February to June, through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, as well as resolve other issues for a lasting industrial harmony in the university system.
According to a report from Punch, this was contained in the communique that was read by the Minister for Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, at the end of a 7-hours negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja.
Details later…
FG offers N65 billion to ASUU, N15 billion revitalization fund to end strike
FG and ASUU seem to have reached a compromise as the former has agreed to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
The Federal Government has offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
In addition, the government has also agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalization fund which is being demanded by the ASUU in its bid to resolve its disagreement with the union. This is in addition to the sum of N20 billion that was paid earlier, bringing the total to N35 billion.
According to a report from Channels Television, this proposal was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on behalf of the Federal Government to the striking lecturers during their meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Abuja.
While briefing the press at the end of the meeting, Ngige described the negotiation as fruitful as the government has decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues that have kept students out of the classroom for several months.
Details later…