US. House of Reps will vote to impeach Trump – Pelosi

U.S House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has said that the House will move to impeach President Trump, adding that they will only be stopped if Vice President Mike Pence initiates the 25th amendment to remove Trump from his role as President.

This was disclosed by the Speaker on Sunday, and reported by Bloomberg.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both.

“As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.”

The Speaker revealed that Democrat Party members would request a resolution through Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, in a bid to “to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office.”

She added that if there were any objections, the motion would be sent to the floor for a vote on Tuesday, where the Vice President would be given 24 hours.

“Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor,” Pelosi said.

Meanwhile, President Trump might rely on the services of Rudy Giuliani to defend him against a possible impeachment from the House over his role in the attack on the Capitol last week.

What you should know