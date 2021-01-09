Around the World
World Bank boss deeply disappointed by the storming of Capitol by Trump supporters
The President of World Bank, David Malpass, is deeply disappointed over the recent storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters.
He expressed his deep emotion in his letter to his staff about the assault on the U.S. Congress and assured them the bank was working to ensure their security.
According to Malpass,
- “Like many of you, I have been following the disturbing events in Washington, D.C. closely. It is hard to express the depth of concern about developments in recent years. I was deeply appalled by what happened yesterday, and I spoke to the Board of Directors this morning.”
What you should know
- Malpass was an adviser for Trump during his 2016 election campaign and was nominated by him for a five-year term at the World Bank – approved by the bank’s board in April 2019.
- Trump was under intense pressure to resign two days after he urged supporters to fight the result of the Nov. 3 election that he lost
- This event occurred as the lawmakers were preparing to certify the election of Democrat, Joe Biden, as the president of US.
- The protesters were seen breaking windows and scaling the walls of the Capitol – sending shock waves all over the world, with many world leaders fingering Trump as sponsoring the attack.
Trump faces increased pressure as 57% of Americans want him removed immediately
Majority of Americans want Trump to be removed from office following the violent invasion of the Capitol.
The pressure on United States President, Donald Trump, appears to be increasing as 57% of Americans want him to be removed immediately from office, following the violent invasion of the Capitol a few days ago.
This report is contained in a poll which was conducted by Reuters/Ipsos on Thursday and Friday, after his role in inciting the violence that occurred on Wednesday, which left a police officer and 4 other people dead.
According to a report from Reuters, President Trump, who is becoming increasingly isolated, cut off from some social media platform – including a permanent ban from Twitter, is facing renewed drive from Democrats for his resignation or immediate impeachment, after encouraging his supporters to attack the US Capitol.
An angry Donald Trump has been denied access to his almost 90 million followers after Twitter permanently cut off his personal account on Friday, citing the risk of further incitement of violence.
Trump’s frequent use of Twitter was a key part of his campaign, as he overhauled the Republican Party and beat Democrat Hillary Clinton to win the presidency in 2016. Since then, he has used it to fire up his political base, attacking those who opposed him.
A move for President Trump’s removal
- The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been a subject of personal attack and threats from some of those invaders, said on Friday that she had instructed the House Rules Committee to go ahead with the impeachment process and legislation on US Constitution’s 25th Amendment, if President Trump fails to resign.
- The US Constitution’s 25th Amendment provides for the removal of a president who is unable to discharge his official duties.
- This is as a copy of draft articles of impeachment which is circulating among members of Congress has charged President Trump with “inciting violence and insurrection against the government of the United States,” in a bid to overturn his loss to Biden and stop the legislature from ratifying Joe Biden’s election.
- Senate Republican Leader, Mitch McConnell, sent a memo to Republican senators detailing a possible timetable for an impeachment trial. However, according to a source, the timetable shows that the trial would not begin until Trump is out of office, as it notes that the Senate will hold its next week session on January 19 and needs the consent of all 100 senators to convene sooner.
What some other senators are saying
As the rift within the Republican party appears to be growing, some of the senators appear to be ready to go against the US President.
Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a frequent Trump critic, said he would definitely consider impeachment of the President, because he disregarded his oath of office.
Republican Senator, Lisa Murkowski, on Friday, said Trump should resign immediately and if the party cannot separate itself from him, she is not certain she has a future with it. She said:
- “I want him out. He has caused enough damage.”
Bottom line
It is quite unclear if the lawmakers would be able to remove President Trump from office with 12 days remaining, as an impeachment would require a trial in the Senate, where Republicans are still in the majority and two-third of the 100 members must vote for his removal.
Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump
The Twitter account of out-going US President, Donald Trump has been permanently suspended.
Social Media Network, Twitter has permanently suspended U.S President, Donald Trump, citing the risk of further incitement of violence.
Twitter disclosed this in a blog statement on Friday evening.
” After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.
“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” the microblogging site stated.
Twitter said they have made it clear that accounts like President Trump’s are not above their rules and Twitter would not be used to incite violence.
“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.
“We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement,” it added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics also reported that Facebook announced it will suspend Donald Trump’s account indefinitely until the peaceful transition of power is complete.
- The suspension was announced by Mark Zuckerberg in a statement on Thursday, after the storming of the U.S Capitol by Trump supporters on Wednesday.
President Trump says he won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
Donald Trump has said he won’t be attending the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden.
The United States President, Donald Trump, on Friday said that he won’t be attending the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden, after repeatedly calling the election a fraud and his supporters mounted a violent insurrection at the US Capitol a few days ago.
The US President disclosed this in a statement through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Friday, January 8, 2021.
What Donald Trump is saying
Donald Trump in his tweet post said,
- “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me. AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be respected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form.’’
President Trump in an earlier speech had said that he is now focused on ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power after the formal ratification of the election of Joe Biden as the President-elect by the Senate and Congress.
While criticizing the violent and lawless invasion of the US capitol by his supporters who were encouraged by his claims of widespread voter fraud on November 3, 2020 Presidential election, he was silent on his inciting comments.
What you should know
- The President’s comments are also coming after some top administration officials resigned over the invasion of the Capitol, which has led to 5 casualties and mounting pressure in Congress for his impeachment over his antics and support for those invaders.
- They were his most conciliatory remarks since his defeat in the Presidential election, which prompted a months-long effort by the President and his allies to overturn the will of voters through futile legal and public relations campaign.
- The last living US president not to attend the inauguration of his successor was Richard Nixon, who resigned due to the Watergate scandal and left Washington, D.C. before Gerald Ford took the oath of office.
