Business News
Output of Sub-Saharan Africa dipped by 3.7% in 2020 due to COVID-19 – World Bank
The output in Sub-Saharan Africa dipped by an estimated 3.7% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown measures, which obviously disrupted activities in most countries in the region.
This is according to the “Global Economic Prospect January 2021” report published by the World Bank.
According to the report…
- The hardest hit countries were those with large domestic outbreaks, those heavily dependent on travel and tourism – which virtually slowed to a near-complete halt, as well as commodity exporters, particularly of oil.
- Although a few countries have managed to slow some large outbreaks (Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa), outbreaks persisted in the second half of 2020 in several countries with little sign of abating. Various mitigation measures have remained in place as a result, weighing further on activity.
- In Nigeria and South Africa – the two largest economies in the region – output fell sharply last year. The economy of Nigeria is estimated to have shrunk 4.1% in 2020 – 0.9% more than previously projected, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated measures were worse than expected and affected activities in all sector.
- Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to rebound only moderately to 2.7% in 2021 – 0.4% weaker than previously projected, before firming to 3.3% in 2022. While the rebound in private consumption and investment is forecast to be slower than previously envisioned, export growth is expected to accelerate in line with the rebound in economic activity among major trading partners.
- Despite the envisioned recovery, the level of regional GDP in 2022 is forecast to remain below the level projected in January 2020. The sluggish recovery reflects persistent outbreaks in several economies that have inhibited the resumption of economic activity, particularly in services sectors such as tourism.
What you should know
- The economy of South Africa was quite peculiar as it was already on a weak footing before the pandemic hit, with output falling by 7.8% in 2020.
- It is to be noted that South Africa suffered the most severe COVID-19 outbreak in Sub-Saharan Africa, which prompted strict lockdown measures and brought the economy to a standstill.
- Most Oil exporters grappled with sharply lower prices (i.e. Nigeria, Angola, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan), while those with large travel and tourism sectors suffered from near-complete shutdowns of tourism-related activity (Cabo Verde, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Seychelles).
- Contractions in agricultural commodity exporters were typically less steep, with some even avoiding outright recessions (Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Malawi, Uganda).
Why this matters
As a result of the lingering adverse effects of the pandemic in the sub-region, there might be a weaker than anticipated recovery in Sub-Saharan Africa – traceable to delayed distribution of effective vaccines.
The new waves of infections in most countries in the sub-region are capable of slowing the required growth in non-regional trading partners, which would dampen the projected growth pickup in Sub-Saharan Africa through lower export demand – particularly for tourism – and reduced investments.
It is being feared that wide-scale vaccine distribution in Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to face many hurdles, though there has been substantial progress in COVID-19 vaccine development. These include poor transport infrastructure and distribution systems, weak health system capacity to implement large scale vaccination programs and outdated or insufficient cold storage systems to preserve vaccines.
Sports
Manchester City owner, Sheikh Mansour spends £760k on old FA Cup Trophy
Manchester City owner, Sheikh Mansour has paid almost £760,000 to buy the oldest surviving FA Cup.
Manchester City owner, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, purchased the 1896–1910 Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup) at an auction.
The FA Cup was the first trophy won by Manchester City 116 years ago when they defeated Bolton Wanderers 1-0 in 1904 final, making the Manchester club the first professional football club from Manchester to capture a major honour. They are now the proud custodian of their first trophy.
The club tweeted, “We are delighted to announce we are now the proud custodian of the 1896–1910 #FACup following the recent purchase of the trophy at auction by Club owner, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed.”
We are delighted to announce we are now the proud custodian of the 1896–1910 #FACup following the recent purchase of the trophy at auction by Club owner, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed.
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5rehttps://t.co/eRBRdbTFm0
— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 8, 2021
Etihad chairman, Sheikh Khaldoon al-Mubarak, on commenting on the purchase said: “This Cup is a visible reminder of the rich and long history of English football to which Manchester City is inextricably entwined.
“Winning this actual trophy in 1904 was a turning point for the Club and for the city of Manchester in that it firmly cemented football in the heart of its community.”
What you should know
- The cup was previously the property of West Ham co-owner, David Gold, before he put it up for sale last year September by an anonymous buyer which is now revealed to be Manchester City’s owner.
- Auctioneers Bonhams had announced that a particular item of silverware was sold for £760,000 ($1.03m).
- The cup is the forerunner of the current FA Cup and also the oldest surviving piece of FA Cup silverware in England and the one first used in 1871 stolen from a shop while on display following Aston Villa’s triumph in 1895 and that was the last time it was seen.
- Originally, there were fears that the trophy would be bought privately and taken overseas, before Mansour stepped in to ensure the trophy will remain in England for the benefit of English football.
- The trophy has been offered to the National Football Museum in Manchester, England on loan, where it has been housed for the past 16 years, 2005.
Hospitality & Travel
Sriwijaya Air plane with over 60 passengers is missing
The 27 years old Sriwijaya Air plane is allegedly missing after it took off from the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta on Saturday.
A Sriwijaya Air plane with over 60 people on board is allegedly missing after it took-off from the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta, on Saturday.
The budget airline disclosed in a statement issued, according to CNN.
The airline explained that the Boeing 737-500 was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo Island.
It added that there were 56 passengers and six crew members on board. According to the report, Surachman, a local government official, said that some fishermen found what appeared to be the wreckage of an aircraft in waters, north of Jakarta, and a search is under way.
Indonesian Transportation Ministry Spokeswoman, Adita Irawati, said:
- “The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee. It last made contact at 2:40pm [0740 GMT].”
Also, a reliable tracking service firm, Flightradar24, tweeted:
- “Flight SJ182 lost more than 10,000 feet [3,000 metres] of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.”
Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact with a plane that left Jakarta, an official says. Search and rescue has sent a ship to the location where the plane is suspected to have lost contact. https://t.co/6Ru5fQC5Cn
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 9, 2021
What you should know
- Boeing 737-500 is a 27-year-old aircraft, according to registration details included in the tracking data.
- Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 260 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents on land, sea and air because of overcrowding on ferries, aging infrastructure, and poorly enforced safety standards.
- For instance, a Boeing 737 MAX operated by the Indonesian airline Lion Air crashed off Jakarta in late 2018, killing all 189 passengers and crew.
Economy & Politics
Global Economy to grow by 4% in 2021 – World Bank
The World Bank report has stated that the global economy would expand by 4% in 2021.
The global economy is most likely to expand by 4% in 2021, with the immediate policy priorities focused on controlling the spread of coronavirus and ensuring rapid and widespread vaccine deployment as well as strategic investments.
This was disclosed in the Global Economic Prospects January 2021 report released by the World Bank.
According to the report…
- The global economy is expected to expand 4% in 2021, assuming an initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout becomes widespread throughout the year.
- A recovery, however, will likely be subdued, unless policymakers move decisively to tame the pandemic and implement investment-enhancing reforms.
- Although the global economy is growing again after a 4.3% contraction in 2020, the pandemic has caused a heavy toll of deaths and illness, plunged millions into poverty, and may depress economic activity and incomes for a prolonged period.
- Top near-term policy priorities are controlling the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring rapid and widespread vaccine deployment. To support economic recovery, authorities also need to facilitate a re-investment cycle aimed at sustainable growth that is less dependent on government debt.
What they are saying
According to World Bank Group President, David Malpass,
- “While the global economy appears to have entered a subdued recovery, policymakers face formidable challenges – in public health, debt management, budget policies, central banking and structural reforms – as they try to ensure that this still fragile global recovery gains traction and sets a foundation for robust growth.
- “To overcome the impacts of the pandemic and counter the investment headwind, there needs to be a major push to improve business environments, increase labour and product market flexibility, and strengthen transparency and governance.”
According to Vice President and World Bank Group Chief Economist, Carmen Reinhart
- “Financial fragilities in many of these countries, as the growth shock impacts vulnerable household and business balance sheets, will also need to be addressed.”
According to Ayhan Kose, World Bank Acting Vice President for Equitable Growth and Financial Institutions:
- “The pandemic has greatly exacerbated debt risks in emerging market and developing economies; weak growth prospects will likely further increase debt burdens and erode borrowers’ ability to service debt.
- “The global community needs to act rapidly and forcefully to make sure the recent debt accumulation does not end with a string of debt crises. The developing world cannot afford another lost decade.”
What you should know
- In Sub-Saharan Africa, economic activity is quite on course and is expected to rise by 2.7% in 2021.
- With the rise in infections and delay in the rollout of the vaccines, the global economic expansion could be limited to rise only 1.6% in 2021.
- But with successful pandemic control and a faster vaccination process, global growth could accelerate to nearly 5%.
- With the resurgence of the infections in some advanced economies, their recoveries might be slow and challenging. For example, U.S. GDP is forecast to expand by 3.5% in 2021, after an estimated 3.6% contraction in 2020. Japan is expected to grow by 2.5% in 2021 after shrinkage by 5.3% in 2020. Europe is to grow by 3.6% in 2021, following a dip of 7.4% in 2020. China’s economy is expected to expand by 7.9% in 2021 following 2% growth in 2020.