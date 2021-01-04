Coronavirus
Fiscal actions of $11.7 trillion expended for COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns – IMF
The IMF report shows that the sum of $11.7 trillion was expended in different fiscal interventions for the COVID 19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns.
The Fiscal Monitor 2020 report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that the sum of $11.7 trillion, or close to 12 percent of global GDP, was expended in fiscal actions and interventions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns.
According to the report, half of the fiscal actions consisted of additional spending or forgone revenue, including temporary tax cuts, while the other half is in form of liquidity support, including loans, guarantees, and capital injections by the public sector.
READ: IMF list unpopular policies CBN must reverse
According to the report…
- This forceful response by governments has saved lives, supported vulnerable people and firms, and mitigated the fallout on economic activity. However, the consequences of the crisis for public finances, combined with the revenue loss from the output contraction, have been massive.
- In 2020, government deficits are set to surge by an average of 9 percent of GDP and global public debt is projected to approach 100 percent of GDP, a record high.
- The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted an unprecedented fiscal response worldwide to support health systems and provide lifelines to vulnerable households and firms. Fiscal measures announced as of September 11, 2020, are estimated at $11.7 trillion globally, or close to 12 percent of global GDP.
- The size and composition of fiscal support has varied vastly by country reflecting in part countries’ available fiscal space. Advanced economies and large emerging markets account for the bulk of the global fiscal response.
READ: Nigeria allocates N3.12 trillion to service debt in 2021, as fiscal quagmire undermines ambitious recovery
What you should know
- The advanced and large emerging markets had a large chunk of the global fiscal response, as they were the first to be hit by the health crisis.
- Also their central banks had the capacities to provide the required massive monetary stimulus to avoid crisis and as well their treasuries were able to finance the deficits at lower interest rates.
- The fiscal response in low-income developing countries, which were later hit by the pandemic, was largely based on the available budget which was smaller because of the subsisting tighter financing constraints.
- The debt build-ups in several countries added to global debt vulnerabilities that existed before the pandemic.
- According to the report, 54 percent of low-income countries were deemed to be in debt distress or at high risk of debt distress as of September 2020, up from 51 percent at the end of 2019.
READ: IMF Loan to Nigeria Explained
Why this matter
The massive fiscal support undertaken since the start of the COVID-19 crisis has saved lives, livelihoods and impacted positively on the economy.
READ: IMF urges Nigeria to increase monetary reforms to boost balance of payments
No amount is too huge to be expended to save lives and several economies from imminent collapse or crisis by way of fiscal interventions. Several central banks implemented palliative measures aimed at ensuring the financial stability of their economies in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown effects on businesses.
READ: Nigeria needs structural and monetary policy reforms to unlock potential – IMF
Business
Lagos says all schools below tertiary level remain closed indefinitely
The Lagos Government has stated that all public and private schools below tertiary school level will remain closed indefinitely.
The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below tertiary school level in the State are to remain closed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
This disclosure is contained in a statement which was issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, late on Sunday, January 3, 2020.
READ: Lagos removes 200 shanties at Opebi to maintain planning standard, restore order
Abayomi in the statement noted that the recent directive makes it mandatory that all schools earlier scheduled to resume on January 4, 2021, must remain closed until a new resumption date is announced.
The statement from Abayomi, partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’
READ: Lagos to replace all streetlights, deploys smart led lighting across the state
While informing that a new date will be communicated in due course, Abayomi urged parents and students to ensure strict adherence to guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, washing of hands under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.
READ: COVID-19: Lagos blames second wave on opening of economy, schools, others
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, about 2 weeks ago, directed the indefinite shutdown of all public and private schools, as part of the state’s public health directives to prepare the state for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The governor also directed all public servants from grade level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for 2 weeks in the first instance.
READ: Lagos flags off 2020 internship programme, promises to pay N40,000 monthly to graduates
READ: LAGFERRY ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020 – MD
The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below tertiary level in Lagos State remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @lasgeducation @hc_education @gbenga_omo #LASG #Covid19LASG pic.twitter.com/4RNIGdznwg
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) January 3, 2021
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine: Africa to get 50 million doses from Pfizer and BionTech
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have offered to supply Africa with 50 million Covid-19 vaccines from March 2021.
Pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer and BioNTech will supply up to 50 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Africa, starting from March 2021.
This was disclosed by South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa in a Bloomberg report on Sunday. The report also disclosed that the South African Presidency warned that Africa had very limited options available for vaccines.
READ: Africa to spend $9 billion on Covid-19 vaccine, access to supply is big problem
- “We are working hard in South Africa and on the continent to protect our people against Covid-19,” Ramaphosa said.
In a statement, Pfizer disclosed that it was implementing a scheme to send doses to developing nations and working with government to make it feasible, the company said it was “firmly committed to equitable access for Covid-19 vaccines.”
READ: AstraZeneca to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine weekly from mid-January
- “We have allocated doses for supply to low- and lower-middle-income countries at a not-for-profit price and we are actively working with governments all around the world,” Pfizer added.
READ: COVID-19 has grown beyond second wave, now a Tsunami – Expert
Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company, Johnson and Johnson, plans to manufacture 300 million doses in South Africa. The South African President added that it was not sure if the vaccines would benefit Africa, as a separate deal would need to be negotiated.
READ: Covid-19: FG says the new UK strain is not yet in Nigeria
Ramaphosa said,
- “Johnson and Johnson has not clarified whether Africa will benefit from vaccines manufactured in South Africa. We still have to negotiate the price that is affordable to Africa.”
READ: COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine trial paused
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in December 2020, that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that Nigeria was ready for its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, revealing that the FG planned to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.
- Nigeria’s for Finance Minister and WTO DG hopeful, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had also disclosed that negotiations were going on with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines early enough to developing countries, including Nigeria, from January 2021.
- The Federal Government said that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 would focus on the procurement of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.
READ: WHO issues first emergency use validation for a Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus
Africa left with few options to procure Covid-19 vaccines – South Africa’s President
President Ramaphosa has revealed that the continent is left with few options to procure Covid-19 vaccines.
The Chairman of the African Union and the President of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has revealed that the continent is left with few options to procure Covid-19 vaccines as the outbreak of the disease worsens across many parts of Africa.
This statement was made while speaking during a news interview on Bloomberg regarding the recent development.
His statement is a reaction to the criticism, over the country’s vaccine strategy from health leaders, labour unions and opposition parties.
READ: Africa’s economic growth to drop by 4.1% in 2020, rebound by 5% in 2021 – UN
The South African leader made it clear that despite the fact that four vaccine trials are underway in the country, South Africa has only arranged to purchase enough shots for 10% of its population of 60 million people through the Covax initiative, which is designed to ensure equitable access to the vaccines.
He revealed that the shots purchased are likely to begin arriving in the second quarter. Some African countries have their own plans for vaccine procurement, most do not.
READ: Export of our products in West African sub-region now less competitive – MAN
What you should know
- With over 1.09 million confirmed Covid-19 infections and 29,175 deaths, South Africa is the worst-hit country on the African continent. This has made it imperative for the country to obtain vaccines for its citizens.
- It is important to note that African countries would’ve been in a better position to gain early access to AstraZeneca’s and other vaccines, if they had started talks directly with producers complemented with early efforts to secure access to the vaccines.
- However, Ramaphosa’s statement is in reaction to the initial statement that Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have offered to supply Africa with 50 million Covid-19 vaccines for health workers between March and the end of this year.
- He also revealed that Moderna Inc. has no supplies for Africa, while AstraZeneca Plc has no shots for the continent in 2021 and has directed the African Union to negotiate with the Serum Institute of India Ltd, which is making the vaccine on behalf of AstraZeneca.
READ: Africa: South African unemployment rises to 17-year high of 30.8%
What they are saying
President Cyril Ramaphosa in his statement said:
- “We are working hard in South Africa and on the continent to protect our people against Covid-19. South Africa is posting record numbers of infections and deaths and neighbouring Zimbabwe is entering a strict 30-day lockdown. The South African economy likely contracted the most in nine decades last year, according to official estimates.”
READ: Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.4% on average in 2021-25 – CEBR
In a recent statement, a Pfizer representative based in the U.K. said the company remained “firmly committed to equitable access for Covid-19 vaccines.”
READ: Up to 80% of Africans willing to take Covid-19 vaccine
The representative of Pfizer who declined to give further details, confirmed that the company is in talks with the African Union, he said:
- “We have allocated doses for supply to low- and lower-middle-income countries at a not-for-profit price and we are actively working with governments all around the world. Discussions are taking place with Johnson & Johnson, which is conducting a trial in South Africa and plans to make 300 million doses a year at a factory in the country owned by Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., when the shot is approved.”