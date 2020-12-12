Business
IMF urges Nigeria to increase monetary reforms to boost balance of payments
The IMF has urged Nigeria to increase monetary reforms to boost balance of payment pressures.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Nigeria has advised that the country needs to embrace the broad market and exchange rate reforms to address recurrent Balance of Payment (BOP) pressures and raise the medium-term growth path.
The IMF mission stated this on Friday in a statement issued by Ms Jesmin Rahman, in Washington D.C at the conclusion of the virtual mission, which had been conducted from October 30 to November 17, in preparation of the 2020 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria.
Ms. Rahman disclosed that low crude oil prices this year, due to the covid-19 pandemic, had negatively affected Balance Of Payments (BOP) pressures, citing the lockdown measures which caused economic hardships in Nigeria.
She added that the IMF projected that Nigeria’s economy would shrink by 3.4% in 2020.
“The recovery is projected to start in 2021, with subdued growth of 1.2 per cent and output recovering to its pre-pandemic level only in 2022,” she said.
“In spite of an expected easing of food prices, inflation is projected to remain in double-digits and above the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) target range and absent monetary policy reforms.”
She urged that the FG needed to do more in the area of monetary reforms to address BOP issues and improve short term growth.
“However, more needs to be done. Major policy adjustments embracing broad market and exchange rate reforms are needed to address recurrent BOP pressures and raise the medium-term growth path.
“A durable solution to Nigeria’s recurrent BOP problems requires recalibrating exchange rate policies to reduce it risks, instill market confidence and facilitate private sector planning.
“The adjustments in the official exchange rate made earlier this year are steps in the right direction and the mission recommended a multi-step transition to a more unified exchange rate regime, with a market-based, flexible exchange rate,” Rahman said.
She further said that significant revenue mobilisation, through tax policy and administration improvements, was required to create space for higher social spending and reduce fiscal risks and debt vulnerabilities.
She added that revenue mobilization through improved tax and administrative governance would be required to improve the Nigerian government’s revenues and reduce fiscal risks
“The mission also welcomed fiscal transparency measures introduced to facilitate tracking and reporting of budget emergency funding,” she said.
“The mission welcomed the recent submission of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to the Parliament.
“The Fiscal Framework chapter of the bill appropriately rebalances the government take in onshore and offshore production, with the aim of providing a fair share to the government while remaining attractive to investors,” she said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in June that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had announced that the Nigerian economy would witness a deeper contraction of 5.4% and not the 3.4% it projected in April 2020. But the global lender expected Nigeria’s economy to rebound by 2.6% in 2021.
- The World Bank also stated this week that the $1.5 billion loan to Nigeria was still in the works, and called for more monetary reforms going forward.
- “That is why our shareholders and our management are still saying we recognise how much Nigeria has done, but for this $1.5 billion to really be a part of the larger effort to put Nigeria on a sound macro-fiscal footing going forward, there needs to be a little bit more” Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, said.
US approves emergency use of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine has gotten its emergency authorization.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine has gotten its emergency authorization, thereby completing an unprecedented scientific race that could stop a pandemic that has killed almost 300,000 Americans.
According to a report by Bloomberg, the FDA’s decision to grant authorization for use of Pfizer/BioNTech SE’s vaccine will lead to a complicated immunization drive that will be launched across the country in the coming days. It said the first set of people to benefit from the vaccine are health-care workers and elderly ones in long-term care facilities.
The Head of the FDA’s office that oversees vaccines, Peter Marks, in a statement, said:
- “With science guiding our decision-making, the available safety and effectiveness data supports the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, because the vaccine’s known and potential benefits clearly outweigh its known and potential risks.’’
US President, Donald Trump, in a video posted on Twitter said:
- “This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history. It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all.”
While pointing out that the US is the first country in the world to produce a verifiably effective vaccine, Trump also said that achievement is a reminder of America’s unlimited potential.
The US health authorities, shipping services and hospitals are reported to be ready to immediately launch a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension.
Millions of Americans could start getting vaccinated this month, especially with the expected emergency authorization of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine next week by the FDA.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is reputed to be the only one among other frontrunners, that did not take funding from the White House-led Operation Warp Speed program to accelerate development, manufacturing and distribution of Covid-19 shots.
However, the two companies have secured a $2 billion deal to supply 100 million doses to the U.S., with an option for 500 million more.
It was reported that a Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, in an interview earlier in the week, said the company had offered to sell to US more doses but was turned down.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which was certified 95% effective in protecting people of all ages against the disease was first approved in the UK earlier this month and commenced mass vaccination a few days ago. Canada, who has also authorized the use of the vaccine, expects to start inoculation next week.
- However, the UK health regulator, said that there had been 2 reported cases of anaphylaxis and a reported case of possible allergic reaction since the rollout began.
U.S Government hands over equipment to Nigerian Navy to combats threats in Gulf of Guinea
The US government has handed over maritime equipment to the Nigerian Navy to secure maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea.
The United States of America has handed over maritime equipment to the Nigerian Navy to secure maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea and also promote bilateral relations between both nations.
This was disclosed by Claire Pierangelo, Consular General, U. S. Embassy, and Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command (WNC) represented by Rear Adm. Tanko Pani, the Chief Staff Officer, during the handover ceremony on Friday.
What they are saying
Rear Adm. Tanko Pani, the Chief Staff Officer, said:
- “Today, we are witnessing the ceremonial hand over of Regional Maritime Awareness Capability (RMAC) equipment and spares to the NN, as part of measures to re-activate and sustain the operations of the RMAC facilities donated to the NN some years ago. This will greatly mitigate the operational deficiencies occasioned by lack of spares in the recent past.
- “It is pertinent to state that the introduction of the RMAC facilities in the NN has greatly assisted in enhancing our maritime policing efforts through intelligent based patrols. It reduces the cost of logistics, which hitherto was the case when we go on blind patrols looking for targets of opportunity.”
He also said that the U. S. had supported in enhanced human capacity development of personnel of Armed Forces with various courses and training in U.S. institutions amongst others, stating that the U.S Military had worked with the Nigerian Armed Forces in various courses and training in U.S. institutions.
- “In the areas of support to the NN, the U.S. has assisted as follows: Transfer of 4 x US CG Buoy Tenders under the transfer of excess defence article from 2003 – 2004. Transfer of 2 x USCG Cutters between 2011 – 2014 and establishment of RMAC centres across the 3 operations commands of the NN amongst others.”
Claire Pierangelo, Consular General, U. S. Embassy, said the US Government is supporting the Nigerian Navy with equipment to secure the threats in the Gulf of Guinea, especially with rising piracy.
- “This event signifies the strong and enduring relationship that our nations have. The equipment that we have here today is just part of it. It’s part of the regional maritime capability or the Ramack that began in 2006. It is aimed at enhancing the navy to monitor and respond to diverse maritime threats in Nigerian waters and in the Gulf of Guinea.
- The U. S. is committed to supporting the navy and its effort to secure its territorial waters but also the larger Gulf of Guinea. You are uniquely placed here and your responsibilities are greater than many of your neighbouring countries.
What you should know
- The ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported a rise in piracy and armed robbery on the world’s seas in the first nine months of 2020, with a 40% increase in the number of kidnappings reported in the Gulf of Guinea.
- IMB’s latest global piracy report details 132 attacks since the start of 2020, up from 119 incidents in the same period last year.
- Of the 85 seafarers kidnapped from their vessels and held for ransom, 80 were taken in the Gulf of Guinea – in 14 attacks reported off Nigeria, Benin, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.
- The Nigerian Air force has also been on an acquisition mission lately with the recent announcements of Air Force joining China and the UAE to announce the acquisition of 2 WingLoong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV).
- The Nigerian Air Force also said that six of the twelve A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets had been produced and a were being employed for the conversion training of six NAF pilots who are in the USA.
Norway to maintain and strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria – Norwegian Ambassador
The Norwegian Ambassador has disclosed that his country hopes to maintain and strengthen the bilateral relations between both countries.
The Norwegian ambassador to Nigeria has disclosed that Norway wants to maintain and strengthen its bilateral relations with Nigeria in the areas of business, culture, energy, security, agriculture, health and gender issues, amongst others.
This was revealed by the Norwegian Ambassador, Knut Lein, in an interview with newsmen on Friday.
“We want to work with Nigeria as a close partner, as well as maintain and strengthen the bilateral relations between both countries,” he said.
“Tell us what your priorities are, so we can work together. We depend on good partners like Nigeria.
“For Norway, we are taking a pursuit in the Security Council for the first time in 20 years,” he added.
He said that the Norwegian Embassy in Nigeria was working on 3 projects with the FG including promoting businesses in the oil and gas sector, energy, fishery, and many others.
He added that Norway is working with Nigeria on the promotion of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria, which deals with issues of health, education, food security, and gender equality. It is also working with Nigeria’s security forces to ensure marine security, peace, and regional stability in Africa.
What you should know
- Nigeria has established a series of bilateral deals in the past few weeks. Nairametrics reported this week that the Federal Government announced arrangements for the transfer of technology from the Czech Republic to Nigeria, through the inauguration of the Implementation Committee on Memorandum of Understanding between the Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Technology and Joint Research.
- The Federal Government of Nigeria recently opened the portal for the registration of the 2021/2022 Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA) scholarship for deserving Nigerians. The BEA scholarship is awarded to both undergraduate and postgraduate students and tenable in some selected countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia.
- Nairametrics also reported last week that the Federal Government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which provided a platform for the nations to engage each other legally and commercially.
- In November, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, said the Federal Government in the year (2020) had signed the instrument of ratification of BASA with the USA, India, Morocco, and Rwanda.