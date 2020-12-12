ENDSARS
#EndSARS: BBC has reported extensively on all sides of this story – Presidency
The Presidency has admitted that the BBC has reported extensively on the different sides of the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath.
The presidential media team announced that it had a meeting with BBC on its media coverage of the #EndSARS protests, and concluded that the BBC has reported “extensively” on all sides of the story.
This was disclosed by Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari in a social media statement on Friday.
This may be seen as a U-turn from President Buhari’s speech earlier this week, accusing the BBC and CNN of being unbalanced with their reporting of the #EndSARS incident.
“Following concerns expressed about reporting of #endsars in Nigeria, the presidential Media team met with the BBC team to discuss the matter. We acknowledge that the BBC has reported extensively on all sides of this story. We are pleased that the BBC has heard our concerns,” Shehu said.
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 11, 2020
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the reports of foreign media organizations, including CNN and BBC, on the EndSARS protests were not balanced, and stated that he was disgusted at their coverage of the incident.
- Following an investigative report into the Lekki Shootings by CNN, the FG stated in November that the Army did not shoot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, describing the alleged mass killings as “a massacre without bodies.”
- The Federal Government also wrote a petition to the US-based Cable News Network (CNN), demanding an immediate and exhaustive investigation into its report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting, to determine its authenticity and conformity with basic standards of journalism.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: CNN and BBC report not balanced – Buhari
President Buhari has expressed his disgust at the allegedly unbalanced report of the post-EndSARS violence by foreign media.
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the reports of foreign media organizations, including CNN and BBC, on the EndSARS protests were not balanced. and revealed that he was disgusted at their coverage of the incident.
President Buhari disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, adding that he was disgusted at their coverage of the incident.
In his statement, Buhari expressed disgust that CNN did not give coverage to incidents of attacks on policemen by hoodlums and called the reports by CNN and BBC unbalanced.
It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 9, 2020
“It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened,” he said.
What you should know about the EndSARS controversy
- Following an investigative report into the Lekki Shootings by CNN, the FG disclosed in November that the military men did not shoot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, describing the alleged mass killings as “a massacre without bodies.”
- The Federal Government also wrote a petition to the US-based Cable News Network (CNN), demanding an immediate and exhaustive investigation into its report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting, to determine its authenticity and conformity to basic standards of journalism.
ENDSARS
Victims of #EndSARS protest receive interest free loans worth N10.5 million
Victims of the EndSARS protest in Lagos have been provided with interest-free loans worth N10.5million.
Chief Executive Officer, Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development, Chief Temitope Ajayi, has given out interest-free loans worth N10.5million to victims of the EndSARS protest.
The philanthropist, while given out the second tranche of the interest-free loans worth N10.5million, on Monday in Lekki, Lagos, expressed delight over the beneficiaries’ commitment towards being financially independent, while maintaining their status as responsible citizens of the country.
According to a news report by NAN, Chief Ajayi disclosed that the beneficiaries who were able to pay off their initial loans got double the amount in the second tranche of the disbursement of the loan facility.
What you should know
- The philanthropist, however, gave out the first tranche of the loan three weeks ago.
- The loan facility which was specially designed for the EndSARS Nigerian youths was provided by Silicon Valley Cooperative Multipurpose Society in partnership with Global Connection for Women Foundation (GC4W) and Masterplan Finance UK Ltd,
- During the disbursement of the first tranche of the loan facility, each of the more than 200 EndSARS victims got a loan of between N40,000 and N80,000, depending on the kind of investment they chose to engage in.
- According to the CEO of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development, those that got N20,000 during the disbursement of the first tranche received N40,000, and prizes like umbrellas, food warmers and more.
What they are saying
Chief Ajayi said, “The entire gesture was done by Silicon Valley Cooperative Multipurpose Society in partnership with Global Connection for Women Foundation (GC4W) and Masterplan Finance UK Ltd, specially designed for the EndSARS Nigerian young adults.
”Our goal is to heal and revive Nigeria through helping the youths, empowering them and saving the country from destruction.”
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu gifts families of slain police officers N10 million each
Governor Sanwo-Olu has compensated the families of slain police officers with the sum of N10 million each.
The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has brought respite to the families of police officers killed during the violence witnessed in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.
According to the disclosure on the Twitter page of the Lagos State Government, the families were handed a cheque of N10 million each and the children of the slain officers awarded scholarships by the government.
Governor @jidesanwoolu handing over a cheque of 10 million naira each to the families of police officers who lost their lives during the unrest that followed the EndSARS protest and awarding scholarship to their children. @followlsstf @ceolsstf @LagosPoliceng#LASG #SecureLagos pic.twitter.com/XdjPPRsRf7
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) December 3, 2020
What they are saying: Commenting on the recent development, a tweet by the Lagos State Government read thus: “Governor @jidesanwoolu handing over a cheque of 10 million naira each to the families of police officers who lost their lives during the unrest that followed the EndSARS protest and awarding scholarship to their children.’’
Why this matters: The recent effort by the Governor is in fulfillment of the promise he had earlier made to compensate affected victims of the post-EndSARS protest which led to the loss of lives and valuable properties both in the state and the country at large.
The compensation will be viewed by serving officers as a motivation, aimed at promoting patriotism, loyalty, commitment and dedication to national service.
What you should know