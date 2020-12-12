Economy & Politics
Nigeria needs structural and monetary policy reforms to unlock potential – IMF
IMF has stated that the exchange rate and monetary policy reforms will help to unlock Nigeria’s growth potential.
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Jesmin Rahman, has disclosed that exchange rate and monetary policy reforms, increased revenue mobilization, and structural reforms will help to unlock Nigeria’s growth potential.
The team conducted a virtual mission from October 30 to November 17, 2020, in the context of the 2020 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria.
This is according to the End-of-Mission press release on the 2020 Article IV Mission to Nigeria by International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff, posted on the IMF website yesterday, 11th December 2020.
Considering that Real GDP is contracting, inflation is increasing, and external vulnerabilities remain large; the team, at the conclusion of the mission, concluded that major policy adjustments embracing broad market reforms are needed.
Issues highlighted by the team
- The COVID-19 global pandemic is exacting a heavy toll on the Nigerian economy.
- Low oil prices and sharp capital outflows have significantly increased balance of payments (BOP) pressures and together with the pandemic-related lockdown, have led to a large output contraction and increased unemployment.
- Supply shortages have pushed up headline inflation to a 30-month high.
- The outlook is challenging under current policies.
- Inflation is projected to remain in double-digits and above the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) target range.
- Fiscal deficits are projected to remain elevated in the medium term.
Government actions highlighted by the team
Recognizing the gravity of the situation in the country,
- The Federal Government adopted a revised budget in July, which removed fuel subsidies and prioritized spending to make room for a support package including higher subsidies on CBN credit intervention facilities and regulatory forbearance measures to ease debt service in affected sectors.
- The authorities have also taken courageous steps to remove costly and untargeted subsidies in the power sector, which were largely benefiting better-off households.
What they are suggesting
- Major policy adjustments embracing broad market and exchange rate reforms are needed to address recurrent BOP pressures and raise the medium-term growth path.
- A durable solution to Nigeria’s recurrent BOP problems requires re-calibrating exchange rate policies to reduce BOP risks, instil market confidence and facilitate private sector planning.
- Significant revenue mobilization – including through tax policy and administration improvements is required to create space for higher social spending and reduce fiscal risks and debt vulnerabilities.
- The mission noted this year’s reduced dependence on central bank financing of the budget and recommended its complete removal in the medium term.
- Further steps are needed to ensure more consistent access to the Transparency Portal and publication of contract details relating to beneficiary ownership.
- There might be a need to withdraw liquidity or raise rates if BOP and inflationary pressures intensify.
- While the banking sector has been resilient, thanks to the ample pre-crisis buffers, the mission recommended vigilance and corrective actions to prevent an increase in financial stability risks arising inter alia from increasing non-performing loans.
- On the structural front, the approval of the power sector recovery program financing plan, the ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the completion of key road projects are positive steps. Going forward, the mission recommended decisive actions to tackle governance weaknesses and implement regulatory and trade-enabling reforms, including the lifting of trade restrictions, to unlock Nigeria’s strong growth potential.
What you should know
- The International Monetary Fund, IMF, promotes international financial stability and monetary cooperation. It also facilitates international trade, promotes employment and sustainable economic growth, and helps to reduce global poverty.
- The IMF’s primary mission is to ensure the stability of the international monetary system – the system of exchange rates and international payments that enables countries and their citizens to transact with each other.
- The IMF End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF’s Executive Board. Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, staff will prepare a report that, subject to management approval, will be presented to the IMF’s Executive Board for discussion and decision.
Finance Bill critical to the success of 2021 budget – Speaker Gbajabiamila
Speaker Gbajabiamila has stated that the Finance Bill is critical to the success of the 2021 budget, as he promises speedy passage.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that the 2020 Finance Bill is critical to the success of the 2021 budget and that the House is committed to the speedy passage of the bill.
This statement was made by the Speaker, during a public hearing organized by the House Committee on Finance.
According to his statement at the public hearing yesterday, Gbajabiamila said the 2020 Finance Bill is critical to the success of the 2021 Budget, as well as the resilience and strength of the Nigerian economy.
In her presentation, the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the major reason behind the bill was to address issues that were lacking in the 2019 Finance Bill, as well as to deepen the innovations it had started.
She added that the issues of taxation and tax administration were dealt with and properly addressed in the 2020 proposal of the Finance Bill.
Why this matters
In line with the statement of the Speaker, the 2020 Finance Bill would help to determine the Nation’s ability to fund the 2021 budget, meet the debt obligations of the nation and implement policies to build infrastructure and reduce the infrastructural deficits of the Nation, through the execution of iconic projects across the nation.
In this vein, the Bill is expected to strengthen the revenue base of the nation, which is paramount to the success of the budget, given the optimistic revenue projection of N7.89 trillion in the 2021 budget – 35% higher than the revenue projection captured in the revised 2020 budget.
This, however, would help to effectively address the problem of insecurity, put the Nigerian economy back on the path of sustainable growth and development, provide jobs in a bid to ward off the problem of widespread unemployment and underemployment in the economy, and lift Nigerians out of poverty in line with President Buhari’s target.
What they are saying
Speaker Gbajabiamila, in his statement at the public reading, said:
- “It is an important piece of legislation, deserving of thorough consideration, and reasoned debate by the parliament of the people, acting in the best interests of the people. The Finance Bill which we have gathered here to consider and to contribute to, will determine amongst other things, our ability as a nation to fund the 2021 budget, meet the obligations of government and implement policies to build infrastructure address the problem of insecurity, grow the economy, and provide jobs that pay a living wage and lift families out of poverty.”
Private sector to drive global economic recovery in 2021 – IFC Boss
The IFC Boss has said that the private sector participation is vital for global economy to recover and remain resilient in 2021 and beyond.
The Interim MD and COO of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of World Bank, Stephanie von Friedeburg, has stated that for the global economy to achieve the desired recovery and remain resilient in 2021 and beyond, the private sector participation is very important.
She made this disclosure at the special year-end edition of The Development Podcast, featuring her and the President of the World Bank, David Malpass, where she shared her thoughts on some critical events that happened in year 2020 and reflected on key priorities that would drive the global economy towards a resilient recovery in 2021.
According to Stephanie von Friedeburg, “I think the private sector is probably more important now than we’ve ever been in helping the global economy kick-start growth, as we emerge from this pandemic. And I say that because I’m sure we’ll come to this later, but we know there’s just limited fiscal space in our countries of operation and especially in the poorest countries in the world.
“Governments don’t have the capacity to continue to create the economic growth and the jobs that are needed for the citizens in those countries. And so the private sector can and must play a super important role. But even before the crisis, we knew that in those poorest countries, finding ways for the private sector to intervene was extremely difficult.”
What IFC is doing to reinvigorate the private sector participation
According to IFC Boss, Stephanie von Friedeburg:
- “During the COVID crisis, IFC, from its private-sector strategy perspective, adopted 3-pronged approach i.e. relief, restructuring and refinancing, which is considered desirable for building a more robust and resilient economy, as the fortunes of most businesses dramatically nose-dived over the course of the last year.
- “IFC is helping their countries of operation as well as the private sector hospitals/clinics figure out on how to get the equipment and supplies they might need by creating a global health platform – an innovative and interactive platform that links up private sector companies in both developed and developing worlds, to transact businesses.
- “IFC created country private sector diagnostics and country strategies with which they use to have conversations with their bank colleagues in finding out the key sectors in a particular economy where there are impediments or obstacles for the private sector to invest.
- “In view of the estimated decrease of $950 billion from domestic private investment and foreign direct investment in emerging markets this year, IFC is working towards getting the right policy and regulation and creating projects that will attract the money back to countries of operation fast enough to reach its goal by 2030.
- “Using the IFC 3.0 strategy, IFC intends to connect with its bank colleagues towards getting the right policy and regulation in place, so that the private sector enterprises can build and share infrastructures, such as mobile towers, internet backbones, open access networks, power, etc that would, to a large extent, reduce their cost of operations.
- “IFC 3.0 is designed to say, “How can we, IFC, partner with our World Bank colleagues, partner with other MDBs and get the right policy and regulatory environments in place to incense private sector investment? So we call it the cascade. But in essence saying if the private sector can invest and can build something out, use the private sector to do that and use your limited fiscal space as a government only in those places where the private sector can’t play. And then partnering with that is really us.”
What you should know
- The private sector is the engine of growth in any country.
- Successful private sector enterprises drive growth, create jobs, and pay the taxes that finance services and investments.
- In developing countries, the private sector generates 90% of jobs, funds 60% of all investments and provides more than 80% of government revenues.
Sustaining and deepening policy reforms key to faster recovery, says World Bank
The World Bank has called on the Nigerian government to deepen and sustain its policy measures in tackling COVID-19 related crisis.
A new World Bank report on Nigeria’s response to Covid-19 has called for the sustenance and deepening of policy reforms, which is critical to mitigating the impact of the pandemic in Nigeria.
The report titled: “Rising to the Challenge: Nigeria’s COVID response” was presented during the latest World Bank Nigeria Development Update (NDU), held on Thursday.
Following double shocks from COVID-19 and low oil prices, the latest World Bank NDU projects that the economy could shrink up to 4 percent in 2020. The pace of recovery in 2021 and beyond remains highly uncertain and subject to the pace of reforms.
In general, the report expressed both optimism and pessimism over Nigeria’s future, stressing that due to the pandemic, the number of poor people in the country by 2022 is likely to hit between 15-20 million. However, on the positive side, the report stated that if the current reforms are sustained and the right mix of policy measures is implemented, the path might be avoided.
In addition, the report highlighted policy options in five areas that would help to curb the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria and accelerate recovery;
- Managing the domestic spread of COVID-19 until a vaccine is available for distribution.
- Enhancing macroeconomic management to boost investor’s confidence.
- Safeguarding and mobilizing revenues.
- Reprioritizing public spending to protect critical development expenditure.
- Supporting economic activity and access to basic services and providing relief for poor and vulnerable communities.
What they are saying
- Driving home his point on the right policy mix as a panacea for recovery, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri said:
- “Nigeria is at a critical historical juncture, with a choice to make. Nigeria can choose to break decisively from business-as-usual, and rise to its considerable potential by sustaining the bold reforms that have been taken thus far and going even further and with an even greater sense of urgency to promote faster and more inclusive economic growth.”
Corroborating earlier assertion by the Director, the World Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria and co-author of the report, Marco Hernandez, remarked that:
- “Nigeria can build on its reform momentum to contain the spread of COVID-19, stimulate the economy, and enable the private sector to be the engine of growth and job creation. It can also redirect public spending from subsidies that benefit the rich towards investments in Nigeria’s people and youth in particular, and lay foundations for a strong recovery to help make progress towards lifting 100 million people out of poverty.’’
What you should know
The report highlighted measures taken by the government since April to include; harmonization of exchange rates, introduction of a market-based pricing mechanism for gasoline, adjusting electricity tariffs to more cost-reflective levels, reduction of non-essential expenditures and redirecting resources towards the COVID-19 response.
- It also highlights greater transparency in the oil and gas sector and public debt as essential steps for a resilient recovery.