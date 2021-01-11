Exclusives
Nigerian Aviation: Exchange rate, 7.5% VAT suspension and other factors to determine survival – Experts
Stakeholders share their expectations and factors that must be addressed by the FG to aid the rebound of the sector in 2021.
The aviation sector suffered setbacks due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, as the lockdown effected by many countries led to travel restrictions, reduced revenue and mass loss of jobs.
In the case of Nigeria, operators in the sector felt the impact of the pandemic more than their counterparts, as ‘old illness’ suffered by the airlines was exacerbated by the pandemic and left the operators writhing in pains.
For the sector to survive in 2021 – in the heat of the second wave of the pandemic, stakeholders shared their expectations and factors that must be addressed by the federal government to aid the rebound of the sector.
They listed stable exchange rate, reduction of cost of operations, waivers on Customs tariffs for aircraft and spares and cost of aircraft insurance, a reversal of 25% remittance of earnings, amongst others.
Unstable exchange rate
In an interview with Nairametrics, the Managing Director, Aero Mainstream Cargo Services, Ajibade Adewale, explained that the unstable exchange rate, especially for aviation stakeholders, has been a clog in the wheel of operations of the airlines, and most of them cannot afford to inflate their charges in line with the unstable rate.
He said,
“Operations of the airlines are largely dollar-denominated. Operations like aircraft purchase plus maintenance and training of staff amongst others can only be done in dollars. The only thing they do in local currency would be salaries.
“Either airlines are allowed to access stable rates or the federal government creates an enabling environment for aircrafts maintenance or repairs here.
“The rubber industry should be revived for investors to set up tyre manufacturing factories in Nigeria, in order to stop importing aircrafts tyres from other parts of the world. Most of the aircraft tyres are manufactured and imported from the United Kingdom (Dunlop), France (Michelin), United States of America (Goodyear), and Bridgestone (Japan).”
He insisted that if enabling environment is created by the government, some of these companies will return to Nigeria and this will reduce cost of maintenance for the airlines.
Lack of skills to execute right policies
On creating an enabling environment, especially for maintenance factory, Capt. David Olubadewo, Managing Director, Starburst Aviation Limited and a Nigerian based in UK, explained that aviation in Nigeria is a very difficult business because the environment is unfriendly.
He said,
“Aside from the role of the government, the industry has always been given a bad name in that light. It is not that we don’t have the people to fix it, but there are different aspects that have been compounded over the years. That is why we are where we are today.
“We have lots of very qualified people, there are lots of engineers in the United Kingdom and the United States who are Nigerians. We have people that are overqualified, but we lack the skills to execute the right policies to grow the sector.”
Cheaper loans
Olubadewo explained that most of the airlines and other industry stakeholders could not access cheaper loans because banks believe that the sector is too difficult to invest in.
“But that is wrong. It is not different from other sectors. We are all in it to make profit at the end of the day. I don’t obtain loans from Nigerian banks, because I will end up with -25% loss or more, but that is not happening in the UK where I pay far less interest rate.
“If I take such loan in Nigeria, it means I am -28 per cent (interest rate) in red, and by the time you get to the top, you are owing millions. I cannot approach any of the banks to give me local money to do business in Nigeria. If I can go through that, you can imagine the experiences of the airlines.”
Suspension of 7.5% VAT
Recently, a member of the finance bill drafting committee and West Africa Tax Lead, PwC Nigeria, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed via a tweet, that the federal government has again suspended the deduction of 7.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) on airfares and other air transport services.
According to him, the latest suspension order was scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2021, as it is contained in the 2020 finance act recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Operators in the aviation sector are convinced that its implementation would ease the burden on them in 2021.
Effective 1st Jan 2021, commercial flight tickets have been exempted from VAT.
Next time you fly, cross check that you're not wrongly charged VAT (and hopefully air fares should come down). #FinanceAct2020
Media and Communications Manager, Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, explained that his airline would be excited to plow back the proceeds of VAT removal to the business and ticket fares subsidy.
He said,
“But that may not happen soon, the expected gains are subject to the actual implementation of the policy and the review of other multiple charges in the aviation industry.”
What you should know
- The FG in June 2018 issued an executive order on the suspension of VAT in air transport, but the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) claimed to be unaware of such a directive, hence it was never implemented.
- Airline operators had complained that Nigeria is the only country that still charges VAT on air transport services. The VAT plus 36 other charges, according to the airlines, account for at least 40% of total revenue and N10 billion in taxes yearly, leaving the airlines heavily indebted and in financial distress or both in most cases.
Short-stay apartments record boom, amid COVID-19 second wave fears
As most hospitality businesses suffer due to the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, short-stay apartments seem to be witnessing a boom.
2020 has been a devastating year for the Nigerian economy, especially the hospitality industry, with hundreds of people laid-off and salaries of some workers slashed.
Interestingly, as the big-wigs in the industry continue to grapple with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their patronage, smaller boutique hotels (short stay apartments) are witnessing a boom during the Yuletide season.
While the average price of 1-bedroom flat short-let in Lagos is N35,000 per day, the most expensive flat costs N80,000 per day.
Their location, especially in Lagos is also an attraction to their patrons, with range of choices from Ikeja, the state capital; high-class areas like Magodo; Chevron Drive, Lekki Phase 1; Oniru, Victoria Island; to Surulere areas of the nation’s commercial hub.
Expensive but safer, flexible and functional – Patrons
Akinwole Adekoya, who is based in Qatar, United Arab Emirate (UAE), is one of the patrons of the short-let apartments in Lagos.
According to him, he usually visits his family every Yuletide season but had to stay at one of the apartments close to Lagoon School, Lekki Phase 1, where he pays N80,000 per day.
Before he chose the apartment, he told Nairametrics that he saw an apartment where he was asked to pay N450,000 per calendar month off Marwa within the same area, which he rejected.
“Though, some people may think it’s expensive but I prefer it because it is safer compared to the conventional hotels, where you don’t know the Covid-19 status of people around you.
“I decided to stay at the apartment because I needed to isolate myself for about two weeks in order to keep my family safe. The room is just like home-from-home experience, as I have everything to myself including the kitchen.
“Even before COVID-19, I use them whenever I go to Abuja, largely because of their privacy feature. While cheaper hotels are accessible, I prefer the apartments due to their home away from home feel.”
Abuja based Engineer who craved anonymity, prefer the apartments around Oniru, VI; and Magodo Phase II, anytime he is in Lagos because of special features like privacy, functionality, flexibility, and comfort of a high-end home, along with the efficiency of hotel services.
“Some of them have increased their rates to stay in business, especially during the pandemic. The last time I came to Lagos for four days, I first checked an apartment on Airport Road, which had gone up from N20,000 to N30,000.
“I finally chose one at Magodo Phase II, which had also increased from N15,000 to N20,000. That is because of the serenity of the environment and the incentives they offered. They dry cleaned my clothes for three days free of charge and I have decided to use the facility anytime I am in Lagos.”
These patrons are only two out of hundreds of Nigerians that preferred the services of the short-let apartment due to the flexibility, amongst other functionalities.
Revenue is steady, ticking up and good investors
Olajide Abiola, Co-founder and CEO, Smart Residences Ltd, operating as Gidanka, told Nairametrics that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the revenue generated from the apartments has been steady because of the excellent service reputation earned within the short period.
According to him, Gidanka has facilities across four neighborhoods in Abuja cityspace, Lagos and still counting.
He said, “There has been steady uptake and about 30% to 70% month-on-month growth since January 2020, when an additional 28 space units were added. The revenue is steady, ticking up and good.
“Revenues are made from nightly, weekly, and monthly room rates. We will be cash flow positive before the 4th quarter of 2020, even in the face of COVID-19. Out of the debt raised, 65% has been offset within seven months, which is five months ahead of the moratorium.”
On the source of fund, he told Nairametrics that his company secured N1.07 billion in seed funding, and have been able to lease out properties in four neighborhoods, to provide 86 unique spaces in about a year.
“We have hosted travelers from over 12 countries, and have paid over 70% of the loan. Interestingly, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our spaces have seen steady patronage because of the excellent service reputation earned within the short period.”
Another investor in the industry, Lekan Okueyungbo, who owns apartments in Maryland and manages another in Lekki (Chevron axis) for a friend, explained that traditional hotels with their limited spaces birthed the increasing demand for the services of the short-stay apartments.
He said, “This is an emerging industry across major commercial cities in Nigeria because the investors ensure the apartments are positioned in new and fascinating locations.
“From my observations, the demand for our services increased especially during COVID-19 pandemic/lockdown. About three of my friends that said the business is not lucrative pre-COVID called me and asked if I could help manage or consult for them.
“Most of our rooms are fully booked sometimes for days. Sometimes, customers book a day or two ahead just to be assured of a room whenever they need one.”
What you should know
- Last September, Nairametrics reported that the rise of the short-stay apartments and boutique hotels also points to their profitable business models and financial viability.
- An operator in a hotel located on Victoria Island informed Nairametrics that apart from the initial one-month lockdown in April 2020, occupancy rates have picked up to pre-pandemic levels.
- In another hotel in Lekki, the owner told Nairametrics that his major challenge was not having enough rooms. “I wish I could purchase the adjacent building and expand my operations. I lose money I would have easily earned because I have to refer my customers to other hotels,” he remarked.
Updated: Naira devalues to N410.25/$1 at the official NAFEX Window
The exchange rate at the Investors’ and Exporters window depreciated to N410.25 on the last day of the year.
The exchange rate between the naira and dollar depreciated to N410.25/$1 at the official NAFEX window on December 31st, 2020 ending a tumultuous year for the currency market.
At N410.25/$1, the exchange rate officially depreciated by 11.8% for 2020 at the official NAFEX window of the FMDQOTC where forex is traded by investors and exporters. In line with accounting standards, companies across Nigeria who have dollars in their bank accounts will convert their balances to naira using N410.25/$1.
Another Devaluation
Nairametrics first reported earlier in the day that the exchange rate may have been devalued to N410/$1 at the official I&E Window when trades crossed above N410 in mid-day trading, signifying a possible devaluation of the naira.
- The official exchange rate quoted on the website of the central bank remains at N379/$1 as of December 31st, 2020, and is yet to be updated. The FMDQOTC website however updated their closing rate to N410.25/$1 as at close of business December 31st, 2020.
- The highest price on the day was N412.05 while forex turnover on the day was $235.75 million rose. Nigeria’s external reserve increases by $515 million in 12 days, rising from $34.841 billion as of 18 December 2020, to $35.356 billion as of 30 December 2020.
- Information reaching Nairametrics suggests there was a surge in demand pressure during trading forcing authorities to allow trades to cross higher than N410/$1 and settling at this price by closing.
- The exchange rate at the parallel market closed at N470/$1 for anyone selling marking a disparity of about N60 with the official rates.
What happens in the new year
The central bank is yet to update its exchange rate figure on its website and did not issue any circular reflecting any official adjustments for the exchange rate.
- We also understand that the latest round of adjustment at the I&E window is temporary as the rates could fall back below N400/$1.
- The latest devaluation is likely to trigger another round of uncertainty for the currency market that has remained disconnected from the reality in the parallel market.
- With the exchange rate disparity at N60, we believe another round of devaluation could be in the offing with our analyst estimates placing at between N430-N440/$1.
- Already, foreign currency wire transfers (which is not always captured by black market rates) in the millions of dollars exchange for as high as N480/$1
- The World Bank has also compelled the CBN to unify the multiple exchange rates suggesting that rates at other windows will likely adjust closer to the NAFEX as early as next week (assuming this rate remains).
Nigeria’s Devaluation Story
The central bank has now devalued the exchange rate at least three times this year at the official investors’ and exporters’ window as it strives to bridge the disparity between the official and parallel market rates.
- The first devaluation occurred on March 20th when the exchange rate went from N307 to about N360 on the NAFEX market
- The second occurred on August 6th when it went from N360 to N380 to the dollar respectively.
- The I&E window has often recorded Naira devaluation ahead of the CBN official rate.
- Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rate windows with rates that are marginally different.
Poultry owners lament low patronage, as price of chickens jump by 40% during Christmas
The price of Chicken witnessed an average of 40% increase this December when compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
Poultry owners in Nigeria are not having a swell time in this year’s festive period, as sales of live chickens dropped significantly.
According to the special edition of the Christmas Household Survey conducted by Nairalytics Research, the price of Chicken witnessed an average of 40% increase this December when compared to the corresponding period of 2019, as more Nigerians switched to frozen food items.
According to this survey, the high cost of Chickens in this year’s festive period across major markets in Lagos State, was significantly driven by the high cost of poultry feeds. Major poultry farmers and chicken sellers lamented the hike in price of chicken this Christmas period and attributed it to the increase in the cost of poultry feeds.
Key Highlights
- Customers now prefer to buy frozen food items instead of regular chicken due to the increase in the price of chickens.
- The price of a carton of frozen Chicken, however, recorded a marginal increase in price from N15,000 recorded last week to N15,500 on Thursday 24th December 2020.
- Price of poultry feeds has gone up by 50% compared to the previous year.
- High demand for the materials used in making the feeds such as maize and soya caused the significant increase in price of poultry feeds.
Current prices of chicken
- Broiler – N7,000
- Layers – N5,000
- Small layers – N2,200
- Cockrel – N5,000
Frozen food (1kg)
- Full Chicken – N2,000
- Orobo Chicken – N1,500
- Turkey – N1,900
Poultry Market Insights
According to Mrs. Olaoluwa, a Chicken trader at Iddo, Lagos explained to Nairalytics that sales have trickled down this year owing to the incessant increase in the prices of chicken in the market.
She further explained that the general increase in the price of poultry items has significantly affected turnover this year as many consumers are opting to buy frozen foods rather than live Chicken.
- “Despite already celebrating Christmas, you can see our large stock and low turn out of people, customers now prefer frozen chicken and turkey.”
A Broiler Chicken, which was sold for at most N5,000 last December now sells for an average of N7,000 this year, representing 40% increase in price.
A big sized layer that was sold for an average of N3,000 last year, now sells for N5,000 in the market, representing an increase of 66.7% in price.
In a conversation with Mr. Adeyemi Adekoya of Uphill Farms Limited, he explained that the various types of animal feed have gone up significantly within the year. For example, Hybrid feed that was sold for an average of N2,800 last year December now sells for an average of N4,200 while animal care now sells for an average of N4,200 as against N2,800 last December.
- “The increase in the cost of growing our birds has necessitated the unavoidable increase in the price of our chickens.”
He opined that although the price of these materials is beginning to reduce in recent times, he does not see the price of feeds easing, because in Nigeria nothing goes up and comes back to normal.
Mr. Sanni Rasheed of TAK Poultry Farm also confirmed that the price of poultry feeds is the major cause of the significant hike in price of Chicken across major poultry farms in Nigeria. He explained that there are about 6 different types of feeds namely; Broiler starter, Chicks, Layer feed, Grower, Super starter, and Finisher.
According to him, the highest cost of feed as at December 2019 was N3,750, which now sells for an average of N5,400, representing a 44% increase in price. He also mentioned that the price of feeds changes constantly, which makes it difficult for poultry farmers to make adequate planning and maintain their business models.
Furthermore, he explained that the huge demand for the raw materials (Maize and Soya) has contributed to the significant increase of the feeds. Some of the industries he mentioned that demand for maize are the Brewery industry and some consumer goods manufacturers.
To sample the feel of sales of frozen food items, Nairalytics visited Oshodi Market. Speaking to Mrs. Iwezu of God’s Anointed Frozen Foods Venture, she told Nairalytics that she believes more people bought live Chicken this Christmas and only used frozen food items as compliments.
She said due to the taste live Chicken brings to food, many Nigerians prefer to buy it instead of frozen food items. She, however, stated that a full Chicken (1kg) is sold for an average of N2,000, 33.3% increase when compared to N1,500 recorded last December.