Bitcoin running out of steam
Bitcoin traded at $35,129.26 with a daily trading volume of $84.3 billion.
The price of Bitcoin is presently under immense pressure at the first working day of the week, amid record sell-offs sighted at the ever-changing financial asset.
Bitcoin market value now stands at $653.2 billion.
It has a circulating supply of 18,596,881 BTC coins and a max. supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
Affirming the bearish hold, a significant amount of bullish bets in the futures market at the world’s biggest crypto exchange got wiped suddenly— “$90 million of futures contracts long liquidations on Binance within 10 minutes,” according to Rafael Shultze-Kraft.
$90 million of futures contracts long liquidations on #binance within 10 minutes – ouch!#bitcoin
Data: https://t.co/njwCvEPTTB pic.twitter.com/bHiVfEqTWW
— Rafael Schultze-Kraft (@n3ocortex) January 10, 2021
Such losses stunned many crypto traders and investors who overleveraged on the prevailing bullish trend in the Bitcoin market.
While some crypto analysts are saying that markets will shrug it off, others seem to believe that the end of the current Bitcoin rally is nigh (or indeed, that it is already here).
The bearish trend prevailing at the bitcoin market is largely attributed to a significant amount of profit-taking in play on the account that “Bitcoin realized profits are at record highs. Yesterday alone, the total net realized a profit of all coins moved on-chain was $5.5 billion.
Note that these represent BTC on-chain movements (comparing price at UTXO creation/spent times), not trades,” as observed by Glassnode.
$100 billion wiped in crypto market amid profit taking
$100 billion in value was virtually wiped out, taking into account, Bitcoin, the dominant player lost as much as $5,000.
The crypto market has shed much of the weekend’s stellar gains, as significant selling pressure from crypto sellers pushed the value of cryptocurrencies lower across the market spectrum amid profit-taking.
What you should know
At the time of drafting this report, about $100 billion in value was virtually wiped out, taking into account the flagship crypto, Bitcoin, the dominant player in the crypto market, lost as much as $5,000, according to data retrieved from Coin360.
- The global crypto market value now stands at about $1.00 trillion, a 10% decrease over the last day.
- The total crypto market volume for the day is $183.25 billion, which makes a 23.97% increase.
- The total volume in DeFi is currently $11.4billion – 6.40% of the total crypto market daily volume.
- The volume of all stable coins is now $144.91 billion, which is 79.08% of the total crypto market daily volume.
- Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 67.36%.
Other leading crypto assets that include Ethereum, Cardano, Litcoin, Chainlink, Polkadot, and Stellar lost more than 11% in value.
Crypto experts interviewed by Nairametrics are saying that a market correction was long overdue after the overextended bullish move. The bearish trend prevailing at the bitcoin market is largely attributed to a significant amount of profit-taking in play, on the account that Bitcoin’s realized profits are at record highs.
Ethereum suffers biggest one-day percentage drop since March 12, 2020
Ethereum was trading at $1,092 at press time dropping as much as 20.07% on the day.
The world’s utility crypto, Ethereum, was trading at $1,092 as at press time, dropping as much as 20.07% on the day. It was Ethereum’s biggest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.
The bearish move pushed Ether’s market value down to $131 billion, or 13.37% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest price, the crypto-asset’s market value was $147 billion.
- Ethereum’s price had been ranging between $1,091.97 and $1,257.30 for the day.
- In the past one week, Ethereum’s value had rallied by 17.86%. The volume of the utility crypto traded for the day to press time stood at $39.4 billion or 21.54% of the total volume of the crypto market.
Ether bears have taken a stronghold on the second most valuable crypto by market value, amid impressive gains recorded in 2021, not forgetting that Ethereum is still up by 40% this year.
What you should know
Ethereum is a global, open-source platform for decentralized applications. In other words, the vision is to create a world computer that anyone can build applications with, in a decentralized manner, while all states and data are distributed and publicly accessible.
- The native currency that flows within the Ethereum economy is called Ether (ETH), which is typically used to pay for transaction fees and also the base currency of the network.
- On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid, which is called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measure on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract.
Black Sunday, Bitcoin drops $4,000
Bitcoin bears took hold of the world’s most popular crypto, as it dropped as much as $4,000 when it was trading at $41,000 on Sunday afternoon.
In the past few hours, Bitcoin bears took hold of the world’s most popular crypto, as it dropped as much as $4,000 when it traded at $41,400 on Sunday afternoon, before rebounding slightly to around $38,200 at press time.
- Bitcoin traded at $38,224.39 with a daily trading volume of $69 billion.
- Bitcoin is down 5.86% for the day and presently has a market value of $711 billion.
What this means
The bearish trend prevailing at the bitcoin market is largely attributed to a significant amount of profit-taking in play on the account that Bitcoin realized profits are at record highs.
- Yesterday alone, the total net realized a profit of all coins moved on-chain was $5.5 billion.
Note that these represent BTC on-chain movements (comparing price at UTXO creation/spent times), not trades.
