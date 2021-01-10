Commodities
Gold fast losing the battle to Bitcoin
The world’s flagship crypto Bitcoin impressive gains partly responsible for seeing massive investors outflows from another popular inflation hedge gold.
The precious metal is losing its safe-haven status to the relatively new digital asset, as it settled at its lowest price level since December 14, 2020.
What you should know: Gold spot prices closed at $1,849, printing losses of 3.39% at its last trading session.
The recent surge in the U.S. Dollar Index is weighing on gold prices, not forgetting Bitcoin that has attracted recorded inflows as it hits a new record high, is more likely stealing some of the global investors’ buying interest that would have in the past been directed to gold and other precious metals.
The bearish macro of very little risk aversion in the marketplace at present is “working against gold amid massive gains seen in global stocks
In a recent tweet seen by Nairametrics, Charlie Morris, founder, and CIO at ByteTree Asset Management said that the price correction in the yellow metal might be attributable to investors moving to Bitcoin;
- “With bond yields up and inflation expectations down today, gold has taken a hit. This justifies a $50 sell-off, but the price is down to $120. I’d attribute the excess to flows moving towards Bitcoin.”
However, a highly revered gold investor, Petter Schiff kept his hopes on the bullion asset, based on the prevailing narrative that the global economy wasn’t out of the woods yet;
- “Recent weak economic data on jobs is causing investors to buy risk assets and sell safe-havens like #gold. The weaker the economy gets the more money the Fed prints to prop it up. So, the real risk is inflation, and once investors understand this, they will seek safety in gold.”
Crude oil prices high on Saudi’s pledge
Brent crude futures gained 0.63% to trade at $54.72 a barrel while the WTI futures rallied by 0.61% to trade at $51.14 a barrel.
Oil prices rallied higher at the last trading session of the week. Oil traders are staying bullish on the bias that Saudi Arabia’s recent pledge to make voluntary cuts on its crude oil outputs continued to excite traders in a market that has been heavily disrupted by COVID-19.
What you should know: At press time, the British-based oil contract, Brent crude futures gained 0.63% to trade at $54.72 a barrel.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rallied by 0.61% to trade at $51.14 a barrel. The American contract gained 0.4% on Thursday after hitting its highest price level since February 2020 at $51.28.
- Both major oil benchmarks are on track for weekly gains of about 5% for this week.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the broader market sentiments that keep crude oil prices above $50 a barrel:
“To a large degree, oil markets continued to mimic broader markets trading off the same US stimulus impulse, while treating the latest COVID-19 scare as nothing other than a speedbump thanks to the stimulus and vaccine look through narrative.
“Prices were underpinned by the OPEC+ meeting earlier this week as Saudi Arabia pledged to keep a lid on supply and positive mood music amid expectations of greater stimulus following the blue sweep in the Georgia Senate run-offs.
“The annual rebalancing of the major commodity indexes starts tomorrow which will unquestionably keep a bid under oil futures which are still in catch-up mode to its hard commodity and industrial metal peers.
What to expect: Energy experts do not have definitive news that COVID-19 vaccines will not work against COVID-19 mutant variants, though traders will buy the oil market dips knowing the vaccinations are the only way out of the COVID abyss in 2021.
Oil prices hold gains amid political chaos in the US Capitol
Oil traders are staying long amid reports showing supporters of President Trump storming the U.S. Capitol.
Oil prices held all their gains at the start of Thursday’s trading session. Oil traders are staying long amid reports showing supporters of President Trump storming the US Capitol.
What you should know
At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude was up 0.70% to trade at $54.68 a barrel after gaining 1.3% on Wednesday and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was also up by 0.79% to trade at $51.03 a barrel.
- The U.S based oil contract rose 1.4% on Wednesday.
- Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol yesterday, sending it into a shutdown, as Vice President Mike Pence refused a demand from President Trump to cancel his election loss to Joe Biden, before police kept the situation under control.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing fundamentals keeping oil prices above $50 per barrel.
- “Oil is still holding up well supported by the anticipated Blue Wave stimulus effects and the surprising announcement by Saudi Arabia of a voluntary one-million-barrel production cut for February and March, even though the not-too-rosy DOE builds in both gasoline and distillates more than negated the draw in oil. Gasoline and jet fuel remain the main drag on the demand recovery. US crude inventories fell by a whopping 8.0mb w/w. Strong crude exports of 3.6mbd resulted in low net imports overall, well actually shocking enough oil exports from Saudi Arabia plunged to zero for the first time.”
Bottom line
Oil traders might be a little fretful about chasing the move above WTI at $51, with COVID-19 cases re-emerging in some provinces of China and the possible ramp-up of US oil prices.
Gold prices drop on U.S. Senate run-off elections
Gold futures dropped about 0.33% to trade at $1,947.
Gold prices drifted lower at mid week’s trading session.
Traders are going short partly on awaited results of the U.S. Senate runoff election and gauging the prospects of further quantitative easing programs.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, gold futures dropped about 0.33% to trade at $1,947.
Votes are presently being counted in the Georgia election, where two U.S Senate seats are up for grabs.
What this means: Traders are focusing on the outcome of such election results on the bias that it will determine which party will have control of the upper chamber in the U.S congress, and the ease with which President-elect Joe Biden can move his legislative agenda through.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the political macros weighing on gold prices:
“Gold is in a holding pattern ahead of Georgia runoff results.
“Gold continues to trade on the front foot after a roaring start to 2021 for TIPS, which outperformed about everything on Monday and reached new highs.
“It feels like there was a wave of last-ditch efforts effort to have the ‘blue wave’ trade on ahead of a Topsy Turvy Tuesday Senate election runoff in Georgia.”
What to expect: gold traders are anticipating a pause in action today until the election results are released as any disappointment (i.e., no blue wave) there could cause some pullback. However, with a long end of the curve firmly supported by the reflation narrative, gold could remain well supported on dips.