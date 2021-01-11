Appointments
9mobile announces appointment of new Chief Technical Officer, Deputy CTO, and Director of Strategy
Nigeria’s most innovative and customer-centric telecommunications company, 9mobile, has announced a new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Deputy Chief Technical Officer, and Director of Strategy within its Senior Management team.
Juergen Peschel has been appointed as the New CTO, Baqi Salihu, Deputy CTO, and Karn Gulati as Director of Strategy.
As CTO, Peschel, an experienced professional with an international executive track record within the IT, Managed Services & Telecommunications Industry, including expertise in a wide variety of industry verticals and markets, will oversee the evolution and integration of the company’s technical functions.
Peschel has over 25 years of extensive international and operational experience as a technology and business leader. Over the years, he has led Information Technology teams, built VAS Services, IP, and transport networks for Vodafone across all European markets, and engaged with emerging markets across the world for subsea, carrier, and satellite services. He successfully launched the mobile payment service Mpesa in Kenya.
As Deputy CTO, Salihu will support the CTO to drive technology decisions in line with current trends and align the technical and transformation initiatives of 9mobile.
He is a seasoned professional with over 18 years of Mobile Telecoms Engineering, Operations, RF Planning & Optimization and Digital Services experience. He led the Network QOS and Support Department of 9mobile as the Director Network Quality of Service since June 2018.
Salihu executed the LTE re-farm solution using 1800MHz spectrum, achieving wider mobile broadband coverage, slashing the number of sites, and reducing carbon emissions while ensuring high-quality data service. This project significantly reduced TCO, enhanced users’ mobile broadband quality of experience, increased brand value for 9mobile while saving about $152m in spectrum fees. He joined 9mobile in December 2008.
The new Director of Strategy, Gulati, will be responsible for developing strategic, tactical, and operational initiatives.
He is a long-serving Management Consultant with over 12 years of experience in the telecom and technology sector. He has led Advisory services teams focusing on Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) industry and has worked across India, Africa, and South East Asia for various telecom clients. He also took a break and founded a tech & food start-up during his entrepreneurial stint for three years. His accomplishments include programme management of large-scale projects, achieving operational excellence with digitization and process engineering, customer strategy, and greenfield launches.
In their roles, the trio will lead decisions in line with current trends and strategic vision within their respective areas. They will provide hands-on leadership in ensuring that the 9mobile plans are fully aligned and structured to deliver its business goals.
Commenting on their appointments, Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Alan Sinfield said: “9mobile remains fully committed to executing its business strategies with the help of a high-performing team of dedicated, hardworking employees. The collective knowledge, expertise, and experience that Juergen, Baqi, and Karn bring to the Organisation further strengthen our business. It reinforces our position at the forefront of delivering excellent products and services to our over 13 million customers. These promotions continue to consolidate the leadership of our Organisation and are evidence of the great career opportunities that employment with 9mobile offers.”
Appointments
Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited announces Alfred Olajide as new Managing Director
Alfred Olajide has been appointed as new Vice President and Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited.
The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Alfred Olajide as its new Vice President and Managing Director for its Nigeria Operations following a reorganization of The Coca-Cola Company’s global leadership structure.
Alfred Olajide brings several years of experience to bear in his new role, nine of which were at The Coca-Cola Company having served in different capacities across the African Continent including Franchise Director for Cluster Markets in the Southern and Eastern Africa Region, Director of Revenue Growth Management in the East and Central Africa Region, and Strategy Head for Nigeria Franchise.
In August 2020, The Coca-Cola Company announced a global restructuring aimed at furthering the leading beverage company’s aspiration to emerge stronger amidst a fast-changing global business environment. The new structure sees its erstwhile 17 Business Units compressed into 9 Operating Units focused on strategic local and regional business objectives supported by the company’s newly created Platform Services.
Announcing the change in structure, Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey, noted that the changes in the company’s operating model will shift marketing to drive more growth and “put execution closer to customers and consumers while prioritizing a portfolio of strong brands”.
Speaking about his appointment as VP, Operations and Managing Director of the Coca-Cola business in Nigeria, Alfred said; “These are very exciting times for the global Coca-Cola business, and I look forward to contributing my own quota to a business I love so much, especially at such an interesting time as this. Nigeria is a huge market, and I am optimistic about the growth we can achieve together with our bottling partners”.
Alfred holds a First-Class Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and an MBA from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom. His extensive experience in leading market growth, strategy and operations management built from years in management consulting and FMCG will undoubtedly help drive business growth, strategy formulation, and market execution, in the Coca-Cola Nigeria Franchise Operations. He is passionate about leading with impact and empowering young talent for growth. In his free time, he enjoys running, playing soccer, tennis and spending time with his family. He is also an ardent sportsman.
Alfred Olajide replaces Yebeltal Getachew whose tenure ended December 31st, 2020.
Appointments
Asharami Energy appoints Henry Menkiti as COO to drive enhanced production target
Henry Menkiti has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Asharami Energy.
Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, has appointed Henry Menkiti as its Chief Operating Officer to boost ongoing expansion projects aimed at delivering the company’s ambitious production target over the next few years. Henry’s appointment took effect on the 8th December 2020.
Asharami Energy is one of Africa’s leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) players with a diverse portfolio of nine oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa.
Ade Odunsi, Executive Director, Sahara Group, and supervising Director of Sahara’s Upstream Division said Henry’s global expertise of over 30 years would transform business operations at Asharami Energy and position the company for its next phase of “competitive and sustainable growth.”
“Sahara Group is delighted to have Henry join the Sahara Family as we continue to seek innovative ways of bringing energy to life across the entire energy value chain. Henry shares our aspiration of transforming the upstream sector in Africa through investment in technology, human capital and emphasis on sustainability,” Odunsi said.
Menkiti who will oversee Asharami Energy’s Operations, Corporate Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Research and Development as well as External Technology Engagement, said he considered the opportunity to work with Asharami as “refreshing and historic”.
“Joining the Sahara Group to oversee the upstream operations is a project I am excited about having worked at different locations across the globe. We have a vision to birth something new in the African upstream sector and the team at Asharami Energy is set to deliver this with a distinctive mark of excellence,” he added.
Prior to joining Sahara, Henry spent 27 years at Schlumberger Limited in a succession of senior leadership positions in Exploration & Production – including Vice President of Schlumberger interpretation services and world-wide Vice President of Schlumberger’s Reservoir Characterization Group. He was also part of the core management team for Schlumberger E&P initiative (SPM). Earlier in his career at Schlumberger, he held various Field & Management positions including Domain Manager at Wireline Headquarters & roles in Seismic Operations.
More recently, he was VP, Business Development for LYTT, an Upstream subsidiary of BP. He has also been involved in Business Consulting across North America, Latin America, Europe and West Africa.
Appointments
AMCON appoints Abdullahi Mahmood as Aero Contractors new CEO
AMCON appointed Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, as the Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors.
The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has appointed the former Director of Flight Operations of Arik Air, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, as the Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors.
This followed the step down of Captain Ado Sanusi on December 31, 2020, as the CEO of the airline.
This was disclosed by the Head of Corporate Communications, AMCON, Jude Nwuzor, on Thursday.
What you should know
- Mahmood joined Arik Air in 2007 as a flight officer and rose to become a captain before he became Director of Flight Operations.
- As a flight officer, he operated the Bombardier CRJ-900 and later started flying the Boeing B737-NG and Airbus A330. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been notified of his new appointment.
- Sanusi was instrumental in the turning around of the over 50year -old Aero Contractors into a capable Maintenance Repair Organisation (MRO) rolling out some of its previously unserviceable aircraft in 2018 and 2019.
- Under Sanusi’s leadership, the airline sought for and gained third party maintenance approval and is already making in-roads into West and Central Africa in Ghana and Congo precisely. Also, set the process to upgrade the airline’s MRO, as well as sign various other agreements to help the airline maintain a semblance breaking even.
- AMCON took over the management of Arik Air in February 2017 when the airline had 26 aircraft, though only few are in use while the rest are in storage.