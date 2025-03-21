Telecommunications operator, 9mobile, has described as untrue the rumors suggesting that it has shut down its operations.

The rumor follows incessant complaints by the telco’s subscribers over deteriorating service quality and their inability to port from the network to another network.

9mobile in a statement released by its management on Friday admitted that its subscribers have been facing difficulties in porting but denied putting in place any restriction.

“9mobile categorically refutes the false and misleading rumors suggesting an alleged shutdown of our operations in Nigeria.

“These claims are entirely baseless and aimed at causing unnecessary panic among our valued subscribers.

We understand that some customers have recently faced challenges, particularly with Mobile Number Portability (MNP), a service that enables seamless network switching.

“We want to clarify that 9mobile has never restricted customers from porting to other networks,” the company stated.

9mobile blames technical issue

While insisting that it remains fully compliant with industry regulations and committed to delivering fair, transparent, and customer-focused services, 9mobile said the issues currently being faced by its customers are a result of “temporary technical challenges.”

“These issues have now been largely resolved. Some minor delays may still occur due to ongoing system optimizations, but we are actively working to ensure a smoother experience for all users,” it added.

The company said it remains resilient and steadfast in its commitment to overcoming challenges as a proudly Nigerian brand.

9mobile also acknowledged the service disruptions being experienced by some of its customers across different locations in the country, adding that “these disruptions are part of a broader transformation effort aimed at modernizing our infrastructure and improving overall service quality.

It further stated that its ongoing investments in network upgrades and service expansion would soon yield significant improvements, ensuring reliable connectivity for individuals, businesses, and communities.

“We sincerely appreciate the patience and loyalty of our subscribers during this transition.

“While challenges exist, we are making significant progress and are confident that brighter days are ahead. We remain dedicated to providing exceptional service and keeping you connected to limitless opportunities,” the telco stated.

What you should know

Over the past few years, customers of 9mobile have been experiencing service disruptions as the telco struggled to secure new investments to upgrade its network capacity.

This has seen many of its customers ported to other networks, leading to a significant drop in its customer base.

As of January 2025, data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that 9mobile was left with 3.2 million active subscribers down from over 22 million subscribers at its peak in 2016.

Meanwhile, in July last year, 9mobile announced it had been acquired by LH Telecommunication Limited to reposition the company.

The investment, which was approved by the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM), the senior lender to 9Mobile in May 2023, resulted in a change in control of 9Mobile in favor of the new investor by the issuance of new shares amounting to 95.5% of 9Mobile to the new investor in consideration for the injection of fresh capital into the company.

Pursuant to the injection of capital, the new investor appointed a new Board for the company.

The impact of the new investment is still being expected as 9mobile’s customers are yet to see improvements in the company’s service quality.