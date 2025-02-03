Nigeria’s mobile network operator, 9mobile, is grappling with a significant decline in its subscriber base, losing 6079 customers over the past two months.

This downturn is detailed in the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) report on Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators.

In November 2024, 9mobile experienced a substantial outflow of subscribers. Out of 4726 total porting activities recorded that month, 3891 subscribers departed from 9mobile to other networks.

In contrast, MTN lost 166 customers, Airtel recorded 362 outgoing porting activities, and Globacom lost 307 subscribers.

The trend continued into December 2024, with 9mobile losing 2188 subscribers to other networks significantly higher than the outgoing porting numbers of its competitors: MTN lost 236 customers, Airtel recorded 269 outgoing porting, and Globacom recorded 305.

Incoming porting

For incoming porting activities in November 2024, the report showed that MTN gained the most, adding 3019 subscribers to its network, Airtel recorded 1266 incoming porting, and Globacom gained 414 customers. In contrast to the others, 9mobile gained just 27 subscribers.

In terms of incoming porting in the same period, MTN gained the most customers from other operators, with 1856 subscribers joining its network.

Airtel recorded 835 incoming porting, while Globacom gained 290 customers. In contrast, 9mobile recorded a mere 17 incoming porting in December 2024.

Impact on 9mobile’s Market Share

The NCC report also highlighted a significant decline in 9mobile’s market share, which dropped to just 1.9% in December 2024.

This marks a stark contrast to the company’s performance in 2015 when it boasted a subscriber base of 23.4 million and a market share of 15.7%.

The operator’s stagnant subscriber base, which has remained unchanged at 3.2 million for two consecutive months, further exacerbates this decline.

While 9mobile struggles, its competitors are experiencing growth. MTN Nigeria increased its market share to 51% by December 2024, with a total of 84.6 million subscribers, up from 81.2 million in November.

Airtel also saw an increase in its subscriber base, growing to 56.6 million in December from 55.4 million in November.

Globacom, despite facing a decline in subscribers earlier in 2024 due to a regulatory audit, demonstrated signs of recovery, growing its subscriber base from 19.6 million to 20.1 million by the end of 2024.

The ongoing challenges faced by 9mobile highlight the competitive dynamics within Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

The operator’s efforts to address network reliability and customer retention will be crucial in reversing its current trajectory.