Drivers working with the ride-hailing platform Bolt are set to protest after the company introduced a 50% fare cut, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), Lagos State Chapter.

The union claims that the drastic reduction will severely impact drivers’ ability to earn a living, pushing many into financial distress

AUATON’s Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Steven Iwindoye, expressed the union’s dissatisfaction with the fare cut in a statement released on Sunday according to News Agency of Nigeria.

According to Iwindoye, the decision by Bolt to slash prices by such a large margin comes at a time when drivers are already facing tough economic conditions.

“This drastic reduction in earnings has severe negative impacts on all AUATON members, who are already struggling to make ends meet.”

He pointed out that this latest move is part of a broader trend of unfair price reductions that ride-hailing companies, including Uber, Indrive, and Rida, have implemented in recent months.

He stated that the price slashes and poor treatment from ride-hailing companies have reached a breaking point for many drivers, who are now ready to take action.

He called on drivers to stand together and unite against the unfair pricing practices that have plagued the industry for years.

What they said

The union has made it clear that if Bolt does not reverse the fare cuts, it will lead to a large-scale protest by drivers in Lagos. Iwindoye emphasized the need for solidarity among drivers, regardless of union affiliation, to ensure the protest’s success.

“We call on all drivers, regardless of union affiliation, to participate in the upcoming protest.

“We cannot afford to have drivers undermining the effort by continuing to work and accepting the unfair conditions.

“The protest’s success relies on the unity and solidarity of all drivers.”

What to know

Iwindoye suggested that drivers could begin by writing to Bolt to formally express their disapproval of the 50% fare reduction.

This, he argued, would serve as a demonstration of collective frustration and help build momentum for the protest.

Despite the challenges, Iwindoye believes that now is the time for drivers to come together, set aside their differences, and focus on achieving a common goal.

“This protest is an opportunity for drivers to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal. We have to come together to ensure that our voices are heard,” he said.

The union also acknowledged that some drivers have been hesitant to take a firm stance in the past, with some even actively working against the interests of fellow drivers.

Iwindoye urged those who had been reluctant to join past efforts to recognize the importance of the current moment and get involved in the movement.

The union is preparing for the upcoming protest, although the exact date has yet to be announced.

However, the union is hopeful that the solidarity shown by drivers in the coming days will lead to a positive outcome for the ride-hailing industry in Lagos and across Nigeria.