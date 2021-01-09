Business
Minister discloses that 7 SIM cards can be linked to one NIN
Minister Pantami has revealed that 7 SIM cards can be linked to one NIN on the launched recently NIMC Mobile App.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has revealed that 7 SIM cards can be linked to one National Identification Number (NIN) on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mobile App launched recently.
This disclosure was made by the minister during an interview on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Friday, January 8, 2021.
The minister pointed out that the ministry is collaborating with NIMC to transform the NIN enrolment process and the onward linkage to SIM cards as required by the Nigerian Communication Commission.
What the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy is saying
Pantami in his statement said, “We developed an app when you go online, you will see it. That app, as long as you have your NIMC number, you will only download it without visiting any office. You will be able to link up to seven SIM numbers to only one. I have already downloaded the app, launched the app, and already linked some of my numbers immediately. This is part of digitalization.’’
While speaking, the minister pointed out that should the Federal Government impose a fresh lockdown due to the surge in coronavirus infections across the country, the ministry, NIMC, and telecommunication operators would review the entire NIN linkage to SIM cards by network users.
What you should know
- The NIMC is facing increasing pressure to meet the deadline by the ministry for the linking of NIN of all telecom subscribers with their SIM cards.
- This appears to be a herculean task as out of about 200 million subscribers with mobile network connections, only about 43 million Nigerians have their NIN.
Moyo Thomas claims FCMB MD not the father of her kids
Moyo Thomas has refuted rumours making rounds on social media that she had her kids for FCMB MD, Adam Nuru.
Moyo Thomas, the estranged wife of the late Tunde Thomas, who has been accused of extra-marital affair with the former MD of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru, recently denied allegations that her kids belong to the latter.
According to the Cable, Moyo Thomas refuted claims making rounds on social media that she informed her deceased husband that he is not the father of her children.
Moyo said,
- “I have refrained from commenting on the issue till now out of respect for the memory of my late husband, our kids, and all those who had a relationship with him. Tunde and I had lots of altercations – some of which led to police intervention, but I remained committed to him. His untimely death remains a shock to me.
- “At no time, while he was alive, did I ever mention to him that the kids are not his. The children still bear his name till this day. In fact, despite we were separated, we ensured the kids were not affected by our differences, as he had conversations with the kids as a father should, until his demise.
- “Seeing the pictures of our kids on social media is so heart breaking, especially with the insensitive comments on the issue. Tunde has now been buried and I wish his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss, even as I request that my privacy and that of my kids be respected at this difficult time.”
What you should know
- FCMB announced to stakeholders and the general public that it will investigate allegations involving his MD, Adam Nuru, to ascertain if there are violations of its code of ethics.
- Adam Nuru embarked on a voluntary leave to allow for unbiased investigation by the bank.
- Bank Customers Association of Nigeria (BCAN) called for decorum in the condemnation of Adam Nuru, describing their acts as unjustifiable and could damage the brand FCMB, especially as it is still a mere allegation, yet to be investigated.
IMF board raises medium term target for precautionary reserves
The IMF”s executive board has agreed to raise the precautionary reserves, citing increased credit risk exposures.
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to raise the medium-term target for the fund’s precautionary reserves, citing increased credit exposure risks and sharp increase in financial risks since 2018.
According to a statement issued by IMF
- “The fund’s 24 executive directors increased the target to Special Drawing Rights 25 billion, or around $36 billion, from SDR 20 billion, or $29 billion, after a regular biannual review conducted at the end of October.
- “The review, delayed by a few months to permit a+-n assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, showed a significant increase in the fund’s credit exposure and related risk since the last review in 2018, compounded by the pandemic.
- “Credit outstanding has nearly doubled, including a surge in emergency financing without conditionality, and commitments under precautionary arrangements are higher than at the last review.
- “Credit has become more concentrated and scheduled repurchases were larger and more bunched. The current target for precautionary balances of SDR 20 billion was also likely to drop below the indicative range this fiscal year and next.
- “Given these developments, directors agreed to keep the minimum floor for precautionary balances – which include general and special reserves and a special contingent account – at SDR 15 billion and raise the medium-term target to SDR 25 billion, while continuing to monitor the situation carefully.”
What you should know
- The Special Drawing Right (SDR) was created as a supplementary international reserve asset in the context of the Bretton Woods fixed exchange rate system.
- SDR allocations play a key role in providing liquidity and supplementing member countries’ official reserves, as was the case amid the global financial crisis.
- The SDR serves as the unit of account of the IMF and some other international organizations.
- The SDR is neither a currency nor a claim on the IMF. Rather, it is a potential claim on the freely usable currencies of IMF members.
- The SDR basket is reviewed every five years or earlier if warranted, to ensure that the basket reflects the relative importance of currencies in the world’s trading and financial systems.
- The reviews cover the key elements of the SDR method of valuation, including criteria and indicators used in selecting SDR basket currencies and the initial currency weights used in determining the amounts (number of units) of each currency in the SDR basket.
- These currency amounts remain fixed over the five-year SDR valuation period but the actual weights of currencies in the basket fluctuate as cross-exchange rates among the basket currencies move.
- The value of the SDR is determined daily based on market exchange rates. The reviews are also used to assess the appropriateness of the financial instruments comprising the SDR interest rate (SDRi) basket.
Higher demand for nurses and other medical staff as UK job market strengthens
REC Survey report states that there is a greater demand for nurses and other medical staff in the UK job market.
The job market in the UK is strengthened in December for the first time in three months, with modest growth in permanent hiring and other vacancies, with higher demand for nurses and other medical staff.
This was revealed in the monthly survey report released recently by Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), a UK-based recruitment opinion leader.
According to the survey report…
- Demand was strongest for nurses and other medical staff and weakest for hotels and catering workers, reflecting how COVID has filled up Britain’s hospitals and led to the shutdown of most of the hospitality sector.
- Britain’s job market strengthened for the first time in three months in December, before a renewed lockdown this month, with an increase in permanent hiring and a small rise in the number of vacancies.
- Britain’s official jobless rate remains relatively low at 4.9% for the three months to October, but most economists expect it to rise sharply if government furlough payments stop as planned at the end of April.
- Though the growth in permanent hiring is quite modest, it reflects the ongoing headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union.
- The upturn was generally attributed to increased business activity and an improvement in market confidence, partly due to recent vaccine news.
What they are saying
According to James Stewart, Vice Chair at Accountants KPMG,
- “We will have to see what January brings with a new national lockdown sure to fuel economic uncertainty, alongside preparing and adapting to the new relationship with the EU.”
What you should know
- Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), in collaboration with KPMG, conducts monthly surveys that provide analysis and deep insights into permanent and temporary recruitments, vacancies and earnings in all regions and sectors of the UK labour market.