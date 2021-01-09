Minister discloses that 7 SIM cards can be linked to one NIN

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has revealed that 7 SIM cards can be linked to one National Identification Number (NIN) on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mobile App launched recently.

This disclosure was made by the minister during an interview on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Friday, January 8, 2021.

The minister pointed out that the ministry is collaborating with NIMC to transform the NIN enrolment process and the onward linkage to SIM cards as required by the Nigerian Communication Commission.

What the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy is saying

Pantami in his statement said, “We developed an app when you go online, you will see it. That app, as long as you have your NIMC number, you will only download it without visiting any office. You will be able to link up to seven SIM numbers to only one. I have already downloaded the app, launched the app, and already linked some of my numbers immediately. This is part of digitalization.’’

While speaking, the minister pointed out that should the Federal Government impose a fresh lockdown due to the surge in coronavirus infections across the country, the ministry, NIMC, and telecommunication operators would review the entire NIN linkage to SIM cards by network users.

What you should know