Nigerian Stocks drop amid strong gains in TOTAL, SEPLAT, ARDOVA
The All Share index dropped by -1.16% to settle at 40,120.22 index points due to price gain in DANGCEM. Consequently, the Nigerian Stock market year to date return and market capitalization settled at -0.37%, and N20.97 trillion, respectively.
- A total volume of 333.3 billion units of shares, valued at N3.64billion exchanged hands in 5,142 deals. ACCESS was the most traded shares by volume with 35.1 million units, while GUARANTY and ZENITHBANK topped by value at N821 million and N606 million respectively.
- Market sentiment was, however, positive as market breadth came in at 3.54x with 39 advancers and 11 decliners. SEPLAT, TOTAL, and BOC (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while DANGCEM (-8.13%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- SEPLAT up 10.00% to close at N496.1
- TOTAL up 10.00% to close at N143
- BOCGAS up 10.00% to close at N12.65
- ARDOVA up 9.73% to close at N16.35
- OKOMUOIL up 2.78% to close at N92.5
Top Losers
- DANGCEM down 8.13% to close at N225
- UPL down 2.34% to close at N1.25
- REDSTAREX down 0.87% to close at N3.4
- VITAFOAM down 0.56% to close at N8.95
- WAPCO down 0.45% to close at N22.3
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a negative note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- Buying pressure from blue-chip stocks, particularly energy stocks, couldn’t aid Nigerian Stocks bulls amid significant sell-offs seen in some notable NSE30 stocks like Dangote Cement, WAPCO.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic return.
DF Holdings spends N555.3 million on additional AIICO shares
DF Holdings has spent a cumulative sum of N555.3 million on 474.6 million shares of AIICO Insurance Plc.
DF Holdings, a majority shareholder has spent the sum of N555.3 million on the purchase of additional 474.6 million shares of AIICO Insurance Plc at N1.17k per share.
This is according to a notification signed by AIICO’s Secretary, Donald Kanu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
Nairametrics gathered that the transaction took place at the Nigerian Stock Exchange house in Lagos on the 31 December, 2020. The deal saw an aggregate of 474,603,596 additional units of the firm’s share purchased at N1.17K
What you should know
- Prior to the recent deal, Nairametrics gathered that DF Holdings is the second largest shareholders in AIICO Insurance Plc, with Pre-Issue shares of 1,524,650,716 units and a projected Post-Issue shares of 2,111,054,838 – both representing about 13.46% of the total shares held.
Deputy Managing Director of UBA Plc purchases additional 3.22 million shares
Mr. Ayoku Laidi had spent a total of N27,369,766.05 on the purchase of additional 3.22 million shares of the bank.
The Deputy Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa Plc, Ayoku Liadi, has purchased additional 3.22 million shares of the firm worth N27.37 million.
This is according to the firm’s recent notification, signed by its Secretary, Bili A. Odum, and seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics learned that the transactions occurred in five tranches, with an average of N8.50 and an aggregate volume of 3,220,000 units. The transaction occurred on 6 January 2021, at the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform, Lagos.
Transaction breakdown
- In the first tranche, a total of 817,231 units of shares were purchased at N8.60, implying that the sum of N7,028,186.6 was spent at this stage.
- In the second tranche, a total of 1,294,498 units of shares were purchased at N8.50, totalling N11,003,233
- The third tranche recorded the purchase of 185,052 units of shares at N8.55, totalling N1,582,194.6
- In the fourth tranche, a total of 900,974 units of shares were purchased at N8.40, grossing N7,568,181.6
- The last tranche recorded the purchase of 22,245 units of shares at N8.45, totalling N187,970.3
- A total of N27,370,000 was spent to purchase an aggregate volume of 3.22 million shares of the firm at an average price N8.50
What you should know
On the 15th of July, 2020, Mr. Ayoku Laidi had earlier spent N18.15 million acquiring an additional 3 million shares of the firm at N6.05 per share.
Hyundai record biggest daily gains in 33 years, on partnership with Apple
Hyundai Motor Co. shares gained almost 20%, the highest daily gain ever sighted in the leading South Korean carmaker stocker since 1988.
Hyundai Motor Co. shares gained almost 20%, the biggest daily gain ever sighted in the leading South Korean carmaker stocker since 1988, on reports that the world’s most valuable company, Apple Inc., was in partnership talks with the automaker giant on developing self-driving electric vehicles.
Internal discussion on such partnership according to private sources was complete at Hyundai, awaiting the approval of the chairman, it said. Hyundai and Apple both declined to comment on such a report.
A recent Bloomberg report disclosed Apple has begun early development work on an electric vehicle, but the project was still years away from resulting in any product.
- “We believe Apple is in the early stages of talks and looking at a handful of strategic partnerships and collaborations globally with existing automakers on the [electric vehicle] front, with Hyundai on the radar,” Wedbush Analyst, Dan Ives, wrote in a research note published shortly after reports about the Hyundai discussions first broke.
What this means
Recall Nairametrics some weeks back disclosed Apple may soon announce a manufacturing partner for the project and there might be plans to reduce efforts to self-driving software with a traditional carmaker.
- Apple’s self-driving car project is called “Project Titan” and has experienced a couple of gains and losses since it launched in 2014. Apple sacked 190 staff working on the project in 2019, even though it designed its own car from scratch.
- Insiders revealed that Apple now has plans to build a customer-friendly passenger car to compete directly with Tesla.