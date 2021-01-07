NNPC to raise around $1 billion for Port Harcourt refinery revamp

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is seeking to raise $1 billion oil prepay for revamping Port Harcourt refinery.

According to Reuters, the oil firm intends to raise the fund in prepayment with trading firms to refurbish its largest refining complex at Port Harcourt. Although NNPC declined to comment, about seven sources familiar with the discussions confirmed this.

The sources said discussions were taking place with a range of foreign and Nigerian trading houses, including some that have previously worked with Nigeria, and asked not to be named.

Should the revamping happen, it would reduce Nigeria’s hefty fuel import bill. It would also result in Nigeria’s second oil-backed financing since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the sources, the fund is expected to be repaid over seven years through deliveries of Nigerian crude and products from the refinery once the revamping is complete. Cairo-based Afreximbank is leading the financing.

What they are saying

A spokesman for the Afreximbank said:

“Afreximbank is looking into a facility for the refurbishment of the Port Harcourt Refinery. However, the borrower is yet to be determined.”

A source at one foreign bank, asking not to be named, said:

“It was unlikely to participate in Nigeria’s latest effort because of lower credit availability and increased reluctance to take out exposure in a high-risk country.”

What you should know