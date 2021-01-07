Energy
NNPC to raise around $1 billion for Port Harcourt refinery revamp
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is seeking to raise $1 billion oil prepay for revamping Port Harcourt refinery.
According to Reuters, the oil firm intends to raise the fund in prepayment with trading firms to refurbish its largest refining complex at Port Harcourt. Although NNPC declined to comment, about seven sources familiar with the discussions confirmed this.
The sources said discussions were taking place with a range of foreign and Nigerian trading houses, including some that have previously worked with Nigeria, and asked not to be named.
Should the revamping happen, it would reduce Nigeria’s hefty fuel import bill. It would also result in Nigeria’s second oil-backed financing since the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the sources, the fund is expected to be repaid over seven years through deliveries of Nigerian crude and products from the refinery once the revamping is complete. Cairo-based Afreximbank is leading the financing.
What they are saying
A spokesman for the Afreximbank said:
- “Afreximbank is looking into a facility for the refurbishment of the Port Harcourt Refinery. However, the borrower is yet to be determined.”
A source at one foreign bank, asking not to be named, said:
- “It was unlikely to participate in Nigeria’s latest effort because of lower credit availability and increased reluctance to take out exposure in a high-risk country.”
What you should know
- Nigeria has four refineries with a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day (bpd) – one in the north at Kaduna and three in the oil-rich Niger delta region at Warri and Port Harcourt. The Port Harcourt complex consists of two plants with a combined capacity of 210,000 bpd.
- In 2019, the refineries lost about 167 billion naira ($439.47 million) and only Warri processed any oil. In April 2020, they were all shut pending rehabilitation.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the state oil corporation, established on the 1st of April 1977. In addition to its exploration activities, the Corporation was given powers and operational interests in refining petrochemicals and products transportation, as well as marketing.
Energy
Nigeria, other African oil-producing countries will lose $1tn oil revenue in 20 years – PWC
PwC has predicted that oil-producing African countries will lose an estimated $1 trillion in oil export revenues over the next 20 years.
PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has predicted that Nigeria and other oil-producing African countries will lose an estimated $1 trillion in oil export revenues over the next 20 years, as a result of likely low prices.
This is contained in its Africa Oil and Gas Review 2020, themed energising a new tomorrow.
The review notes that Covid-19 delivered a value destruction of the oil market in Africa; adding that African countries, of which many are dependent on oil and gas revenues, have had to divert fiscal resources to supporting healthcare and welfare responses to the pandemic, leading to greater economic distress.
Key highlights from the review
- Oil production in Africa saw a slight increase of 0.5% from 2019 amounting to 8.3 mmbbl/d. This accounts for 8.82% of global production.
- In 2020, production saw a decline of 10% relative to the previous year driven by the Covid-19 demand slowdown for exports.
- Oil reserves: Africa’s proven oil reserves have remained static at 125.7 Bbo from the end of 2019 to 2020. 41% of these reserves are located offshore while 59% are onshore.
- Exports remained static at 7.1 mmbbl/d between 2018 and 2019. However, due to Covid-19 in 2020, exports saw a decline of more than 10%.
- Consumption at 4 mmbbl/d remained unchanged from 2018 to 2019. Consumption fell by less than 10% in 2020. Africa’s domestic market consumes around 50% of its total oil production. Africa has very limited refinery capacity and imports circa 48% of its finished product fuel demand.
- Africa’s proven gas reserves have remained at 527 tcf between 2019 and 2020 — 34% of these reserves are situated offshore.
- Gas production saw a slight increase of 0.36% from 2018 to 238 bcm in 2019. However, production declined by 9% in 2020 due to COVID-19.
- Gas consumption slightly increased by 0.4% from 2018 to 150 bcm in 2019 while it declined by more than 10% in 2020 relative to the previous year.
- Africa consumes 63% of its total gas production, predominantly for power generation.
- African gas exporting countries saw a total decline of more than 6% in 2020 from 39.7 mtpa in 2019 to 37.3 mtpa in 2020.
The review indicates that oil demand globally shows a curbed recovery over the next few years following the Covid-19 induced demand slump, with prices predicted to reach a ceiling of around $54 per barrel, compared to a pre-Covid-19 estimate of long-term pricing ranging between $60 and $70 per barrel.
According to the review, “It is estimated that this lower price forecast will cost Africa a potential $1 trillion in export revenues from oil over the next 20 years.”
What they are advising
- In the wake of this development, PwC has advised in the review that the adoption of the energy transition can provide a ‘lifeline’ in light of declining oil demand.
- The review suggested that the energy transition does in fact create significant positive economic impact and opportunities, and Africa can benefit tremendously from the technology foundations and learning curves largely paid for by the developed world.
- By considering the African energy policy environment one can infer as to whether countries are creating a dynamic or static policy environment in relation to capturing the benefits and economic growth that can be leveraged from the energy transition.
The review also pointed that as export revenues and domestic demand change, energy transition readiness will be an important sustainability factor for many countries that have relied on their oil and gas endowments.
What you should know
- Energy transition refers to the global energy sector’s shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption — including oil, natural gas and coal — to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, as well as lithium-ion batteries.
- The increasing penetration of renewable energy into the energy supply mix, the onset of electrification and improvements in energy storage are all key drivers of the energy transition.
Business
Electricity tariff increase will translate to increase in cost of goods – MAN
MAN has warned that the recent increase in electricity tariffs will lead to an increase in the cost of goods in the country.
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, has stated that the proposed plan to adjust electricity tariffs will translate to an increase in cost of goods and services.
This was disclosed by Mr Okwara Udensi, Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Edo/Delta branch in Benin on Wednesday.
Mr. Udensi said the Nigerian economy was not ready for adjusted earnings in power due to a recession, pointing out that the increase would affect operations of SMEs, forcing closures.
- “The economy is in a bad shape, we are in recession, so an increase in electricity tariff will translate to an increase in the cost of goods and services. Besides, the purchasing power of the people is low and people will not buy goods produced at very high cost and this will lead to most SMEs becoming moribund.”
MAN warned that operations would raise the cost of production and rather than being taxed with increasing costs, manufacturing companies needed the Nigerian government to pull Nigeria out of recession.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that electricity distribution companies started the year with a further increase in electricity tariffs, following a new order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, instructing DisCos to increase tariffs effective January 1, 2021.
Business
LCCI tasks FG, DisCos to ensure smooth transition to new electricity pricing
Dr Yusuf emphasized that the government should ensure there is a smooth transitioning to the new tariff pricing regime.
The DG, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Muda Yusuf, has called on the FG and electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to adopt a strategic approach to the nation’s electricity pricing, so as to facilitate a smooth transition to new electricity pricing regime.
He made this appeal during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on 5 January 2021.
Reacting to the recent statement by the management of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that there was no 50 per cent increase in electricity tariff as widely reported in some media, Dr Yusuf emphasized that the government should ensure there is a smooth transitioning to the new pricing regime, in order to minimise shocks and risk of pushback from the consumers.
The LCCI DG explained further that the commercial arguments for a hike might be strong, as there was need for the importance of reckoning with the economic, social and political ramifications of such price reviews.
Hence, in this regard, the Government needs to be strategic and gradual while implementing the transition framework to the new pricing regime. He advised that to facilitate a smooth transition, the contexts of the transition should have a moderate effect on price movement at this time, as electricity is a product of high social significance.
What they are saying
Dr Muda Yusuf, in his words, said:
- “Context matters in policy conceptualisation and implementation, and we need to worry about social and economic contexts. These contexts should have a moderating effect on price movement at this time, especially for a product of high social significance. It is important to take these factors into account in order not to put the entire reform process at risk.”
What you should know
- In October 2020, after series of backlash at the back of the increase in electricity tariff, the Federal Government and the organized Labour agreed to provide a tariff relief of N10.20 per kilowatt-hour for Nigerians for the next 3 months.
- In line with the resolution made by the FG and Labour union, the immediate relief would be provided to citizens for a 2 to 3-month period (which will not exceed December 31, 2020), as this timeline would be used to conclude an extended scope of work for the Technical Committee.
- However, in the recent statement made by the management of NERC, the Commission revealed that in compliance with the provisions of the EPSR Act and the nation’s tariff methodology for biannual minor review, the rates for service bands A, B, C, D and E have been adjusted by NGN2.00 to NGN4.00 per kWh to reflect the partial impact of inflation & movement in forex.
