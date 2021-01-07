NCC reacts to speculations of mass disconnection of subscribers over NIN

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a stern warning to the general public against selling their National Identification Number (NIN), urging them to report anyone offering monetary inducements in a bid to buy their NIN.

The disclosure is contained in a verified tweet by the commission, seen by Nairametrics. The notice became imperative after a security tip to the commission revealed that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the NIN registration exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee, and subsequently use the NIN for ignoble purpose.

According to the disclosure, individuals will be held liable and prosecuted for any form of criminality linked to their NIN. Citizens are also urged to report all persuasion to sell their NIN to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agents.

What they are saying

A verified tweet by the Commission read thus: “As Nigerians struggle to acquire the National Identity Number, NIN, from offices of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, across the country it has come to the knowledge of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

“That some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee. The buyers of the numbers are also trading with them to persons whose motives are anything but noble.

“The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

“In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes.

“The Commission warns members of the public against selling their NIN and to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN, to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agencies.”

In case you missed it: Nairametrics had earlier reported that NIMC workers embarked on indefinite strike leaving thousands of applicants stranded.